Fury against French President Emmanuel Macron over his stand to fight radical Islam continues to rage amidst the rabid fundamentalists not only in the Islamic nations but also in India. Today, radical Muslims gathered in huge numbers outside the French consulate in West Bengal’s Kolkata to protest against France and it’s president’s alleged ‘Islamophobia’.

Muslisms protesting outside French consulate in Kolkata (Image Source: Mail Online)

The radical Muslims of Kolkata carried placards with a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron Macron with a footprint over his face. They pasted posters of the French President on the road to be trampled upon, only to be later removed by the Kolkata Police. The Muslims raised anti-France and anti-Macron slogans and also called for boycotting French products.

Videos show protestors stamping, walking and driving on these posters as a mark of protest against Macron after he had condemned the Islamic terror attack on a French teacher who was beheaded by his student for showing Charlie Hebdo caricatures.

Apart from Kolkata, Muslims in various other cities, namely Bhopal, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, have joined their religious counterparts worldwide, to protest against France for its anti-Islamic terror stance. While in Bhopal, Congress MLA organised a protest of thousands of Muslims, Muslims in Bhindi Bazaar of Mumbai posted images of French President on the streets of the city, walked and drove on these as a mark of protest against France.

The deplorable action by the Muslims in Mumbai was lauded by the radical Islamic organisation Raza Academy. Maulana Abbas Rizvi had welcomed the actions of garlanding Macron’s posters with shoes as a mark of protest against French President. “The disrespect shown by Emmanuel Macron is condemnable and he deserves strict punishment,” Maulana Abbas Rizvi had said.