Friday, October 30, 2020
Home Government and Policy While Pakistan passes resolution against France for ‘islamophobia’, its NSA says Chinese persecution of...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

While Pakistan passes resolution against France for ‘islamophobia’, its NSA says Chinese persecution of Uyghur Muslims is a non-issue

Pakistan National Security Analyst (NSA) Moeed Yusuf dismissed the State-sponsored persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan backs China on issue of Uyghur Muslims, claims it to be a 'non-issue'
Screengrab of the video (Photo Credits: Youtube/The Wire)
584

While Pakistan has launched a strong attack against France for cracking down on radical Islamists, the country remains in denial of actual atrocities on innocent Muslims in China. Pakistan thinks that the persecution of Uyghur Muslims by the Communist government in China is a non-issue, and they are satisfied with the way China is handling the Muslims in the country.

In an interview with ‘journalist’ Karan Thapar, Pakistan National Security Analyst (NSA) Moeed Yusuf dismissed the State-sponsored persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China.

During the hour-long interview, Thapar quizzed Yusuf on varied topics pertaining to security, diplomatic relationships between India and Pakistan and so on. On being asked about Pakistan’s indifference towards the state of Uyghur Muslims, the National Security Analyst of Pakistan emphasised, “China and Pakistan are friends like none other. We have a completely transparent relationship. Virtually everything under the sky, we discuss”

Moeed Yusuf further added, “Uyghurs is a non-issue…even our delegations have visited (Xinjiang province in China). We have seen and we are 100% satisfied that it is a non-issue. The West can say what it wants. I am telling you as a responsible official that we know everything we need to know about the Uyghurs and everything else in China as they do about us…We have zero concern, absolutely zero concern.”

Pakistan, which is vocal about the rights of Muslims everywhere else in the world, have deliberately chosen to turn a blind eye to the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China. Owing to friendly relations between the two countries and mutual economic interests in the form of CPEC, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has for a change decided to do away with ‘Ummah’.

Moeed Yusuf wanted turn LoC into the international border

Earlier, in an unprecedented development, Pakistan had decided to create a new province in the illegally-occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The current political dispensation, which is hands-in-gloves with the Army, has given a nod to alter the so-called ‘autonomy’ of the region.

Under the watch of the Special Assistant to Imran Khan on National Security, Moeed W Yusuf, Pakistan is planning to turn the Line of Control (LoC) into the international border. Reportedly, he had advocated his nefarious plans to change the status quo of the border, back in 2009. Yusuf also used his ties in the public-funded US Institute of Peace (USIF) to share sensitive information with Pakistani agencies such as the ISI.

China admits to the persecution of Uyghur Muslims

In a whitepaper published by the State Council Information Office, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has insinuated that the Uyghur Muslims are responsible for what China is doing to them. In a startling claim, China has revealed that it has placed over 1.29 million people in re-education camps between 2014 and 2019 in the Uyghur-dominated province of Xinjiang.

The whitepaper claimed that Uyghur Muslims were ‘terrorists’ who believed in the ‘afterlife’ and rejected modern science owing to religious dogmatism. Reiterating that such outdated ideas led to poor educational opportunities and employability, they needed to undergo ‘vocational training’ for being able to be a part of the mainstream. It further stated, “From 2014 to 2019, the total number of people employed in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, an increase of 17.2 per cent. The average annual increase in urban employment was more than 471,200 people (148,000 in southern Xinjiang, accounting for 31.4 per cent)”

Pakistan passes resolution against France

France has seen several terror attacks by radical Islamists in the last several weeks after the decision by Charlie Hebdo to re-print the cartoons of Prophet Muhammed. Following the series of terror attacks, France govt decided to take strong action against radical Islamists. President Emmanuel Macron had said that a bill would be laid in the Parliament to fight homegrown Islamic separatism within Muslim communities in the country. After the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, the Macron had announced that his govt has stepped up action against radical Islam.

Pakistan had vehemently opposed the comments made by Macron, equating his action against radical Islam as attack on the entire Muslim Community. PM Imran Khan has also condemned France allowing cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to be displayed. He had said that people from the west do not understand the sentiments attached to the Prophet, thereby justifying the terror attacks. The Pakistan senate had passed a resolution against France, and the National Assembly had asked the government to recall the Pakistani Ambassador to France, which does exist as the position is lying vacant for last several months.

Therefore, a country that justifies terror attack on people for insult to the prophet of Islam thinks that direct assault on Islam in its all-weather friend China is a non-issue.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nikita Tomar’s murder brings under spotlight the recurring theme of unceasing atrocities committed by Muslims in Mewat: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's murder for failed love jihad was not an isolated case, Mewat has become a hotbed of crime against women by Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

Abhishek Banerjee -
In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more

French Churches mourn victims of Islamic terror attack while their Indian counterparts had opposed providing relief to victims of Islamic persecution

World OpIndia Staff -
The Churches in France tolled their bells to commemorate and honour the victims of the terrorist attack in Nice.

The Hindu spreads fake news about China occupying new regions in Pangong Tso just a month after making money by publishing Chinese propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu had quoted an ex-BJP MP to claim that Chinese forces have occupied finger 2 and 3 on north bank of Pangong Tso lake

Munger SP Lipi Singh’s claims shattered, CISF report says Police first opened fire against Hindus, 13 bullets fired

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Munger SP Lipi Singh had earlier defended the police violence on Durga Procession attendees in Munger and claimed that Hindus had fired, not the police

AMU students, who wanted to dig ‘Hindutva ki kabar’, now protest against French President for standing up to Jihad after ‘blasphemy’ beheadings

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After chanting against Hindus the students in AMU have now started a protest French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks against Islamic terrorism

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The name of PM Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan's opposition members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans inside Pakistan National assembly
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
News Reports

‘His legs were shivering, head was sweating fearing attack by India’: Pakistani opposition leader reveals why Imran Khan govt had released Abhinandan Varthaman

OpIndia Staff -
PML(N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistani Foreign Minister had feared that India would attack Pakistan if Abhinandan is not returned
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

Here are ‘liberals’ who hailed Imran Khan’s benevolence for releasing Abhinandan, while he was shaking in his boots, thinking of Modi going to war

OpIndia Staff -
The usual suspects declared Imran Khan 'won' despite the fact that it was Indian Armed Forces that destroyed terror camps in Pakistan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Congress leader and Bengaluru Riots main accused Sampath Raj flees from hospital, police issue notice to the hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Sampath Raj was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, and the hospital discharged him without informing police
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar’s murder brings under spotlight the recurring theme of unceasing atrocities committed by Muslims in Mewat: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's murder for failed love jihad was not an isolated case, Mewat has become a hotbed of crime against women by Muslims
Read more
World

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after damning report that claims the party broke laws while dealing with antisemitism complaints

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension could ignite a civil war within the Labour Party with allies of Jeremy Corbyn rushing to his defence.
Read more
News Reports

Locals stop Congress leader Kumari Selja from visiting Nikita Tomar’s house, killed by one Tauseef, raise anti-Congress slogans

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike the Hathras case, Congress has not spoken a word of condemnation against this brutal act, where a young girl was shot dead by a Congress leader's kin
Read more
News Reports

Shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba claims responsibility of killing three BJYM workers in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Three BJYM workers - Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in Jammu &Kashmir on Thursday
Read more
Opinions

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

Abhishek Banerjee -
In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Bhopal Congress MLA Arif Masood, who organised anti-France protest, says he would have crushed President Macron’s face for blasphemy

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Arif Masood said that if it had been in his capacity, he would have crushed the face of France President Emmanuel Macron
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, arrested for money laundering and links with drug smuggler Mohammed Anoop

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Kerala CPM leader's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested after ED had unearthed his links to one of the main accused in Sandalwood drug case
Read more
News Reports

Assam becomes the first state to introduce ‘Transgender’ as a gender option in state civil service exam application form

OpIndia Staff -
Accepting demand of transgender community, Assam Public service Commission introduces transgender as gender option in exam forms
Read more
World

French Churches mourn victims of Islamic terror attack while their Indian counterparts had opposed providing relief to victims of Islamic persecution

OpIndia Staff -
The Churches in France tolled their bells to commemorate and honour the victims of the terrorist attack in Nice.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
471,459FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com