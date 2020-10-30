While Pakistan has launched a strong attack against France for cracking down on radical Islamists, the country remains in denial of actual atrocities on innocent Muslims in China. Pakistan thinks that the persecution of Uyghur Muslims by the Communist government in China is a non-issue, and they are satisfied with the way China is handling the Muslims in the country.

In an interview with ‘journalist’ Karan Thapar, Pakistan National Security Analyst (NSA) Moeed Yusuf dismissed the State-sponsored persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China.

During the hour-long interview, Thapar quizzed Yusuf on varied topics pertaining to security, diplomatic relationships between India and Pakistan and so on. On being asked about Pakistan’s indifference towards the state of Uyghur Muslims, the National Security Analyst of Pakistan emphasised, “China and Pakistan are friends like none other. We have a completely transparent relationship. Virtually everything under the sky, we discuss”

Moeed Yusuf further added, “Uyghurs is a non-issue…even our delegations have visited (Xinjiang province in China). We have seen and we are 100% satisfied that it is a non-issue. The West can say what it wants. I am telling you as a responsible official that we know everything we need to know about the Uyghurs and everything else in China as they do about us…We have zero concern, absolutely zero concern.”

Wow. Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf.



“Uighurs is a non-issue…our delegations have visited [Xinjiang]. We have seen. And we are 100% satisfied it is a non-issue…I’m telling you as a responsible official. We know everything we need to know about the Uighurs…We have zero concern.” https://t.co/GafyOiQEv2 — Jeff M. Smith (@Cold_Peace_) October 29, 2020

Pakistan, which is vocal about the rights of Muslims everywhere else in the world, have deliberately chosen to turn a blind eye to the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China. Owing to friendly relations between the two countries and mutual economic interests in the form of CPEC, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has for a change decided to do away with ‘Ummah’.

Moeed Yusuf wanted turn LoC into the international border

Earlier, in an unprecedented development, Pakistan had decided to create a new province in the illegally-occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The current political dispensation, which is hands-in-gloves with the Army, has given a nod to alter the so-called ‘autonomy’ of the region.

Under the watch of the Special Assistant to Imran Khan on National Security, Moeed W Yusuf, Pakistan is planning to turn the Line of Control (LoC) into the international border. Reportedly, he had advocated his nefarious plans to change the status quo of the border, back in 2009. Yusuf also used his ties in the public-funded US Institute of Peace (USIF) to share sensitive information with Pakistani agencies such as the ISI.

China admits to the persecution of Uyghur Muslims

In a whitepaper published by the State Council Information Office, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has insinuated that the Uyghur Muslims are responsible for what China is doing to them. In a startling claim, China has revealed that it has placed over 1.29 million people in re-education camps between 2014 and 2019 in the Uyghur-dominated province of Xinjiang.

The whitepaper claimed that Uyghur Muslims were ‘terrorists’ who believed in the ‘afterlife’ and rejected modern science owing to religious dogmatism. Reiterating that such outdated ideas led to poor educational opportunities and employability, they needed to undergo ‘vocational training’ for being able to be a part of the mainstream. It further stated, “From 2014 to 2019, the total number of people employed in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, an increase of 17.2 per cent. The average annual increase in urban employment was more than 471,200 people (148,000 in southern Xinjiang, accounting for 31.4 per cent)”

Pakistan passes resolution against France

France has seen several terror attacks by radical Islamists in the last several weeks after the decision by Charlie Hebdo to re-print the cartoons of Prophet Muhammed. Following the series of terror attacks, France govt decided to take strong action against radical Islamists. President Emmanuel Macron had said that a bill would be laid in the Parliament to fight homegrown Islamic separatism within Muslim communities in the country. After the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, the Macron had announced that his govt has stepped up action against radical Islam.

Pakistan had vehemently opposed the comments made by Macron, equating his action against radical Islam as attack on the entire Muslim Community. PM Imran Khan has also condemned France allowing cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to be displayed. He had said that people from the west do not understand the sentiments attached to the Prophet, thereby justifying the terror attacks. The Pakistan senate had passed a resolution against France, and the National Assembly had asked the government to recall the Pakistani Ambassador to France, which does exist as the position is lying vacant for last several months.

Therefore, a country that justifies terror attack on people for insult to the prophet of Islam thinks that direct assault on Islam in its all-weather friend China is a non-issue.