Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home News Reports Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones on the lease, can be deployed on...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones on the lease, can be deployed on India-China border for surveillance

The Predator drones are known for their aerial reconnaissance and forward observation roles and are equipped with camera and other sensors to provide real-time information about adversary's movements

OpIndia Staff
Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones on the lease, can be deployed on Ladakh border against China
American Predator drone(Source: Financial Express)
3

Amidst the ongoing border standoff with China, the Indian Navy has inducted two Predator drones from an American firm on lease for carrying out surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region and which can also be deployed along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

According to the reports, the American Predator UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) have been inducted in the Navy under the emergency procurement powers bestowed on it by the Defence Ministry in the wake of the continuing India-China conflict in Ladakh.

“The drones had arrived in the second week of November and were inducted into flying operation on November 21 at Indian Navy base at INS Rajali,” a top government official told ANI.

The sources claimed that the drones have already started carrying out their flying operations and have an endurance capability of remaining in the air for over 30 hours. The advanced drones are proving to be a significant asset reinforcing the strength of India’s maritime forces, the sources said. Along with the Predator drones, an American crew from the vendor have also come along to help the Navy in carrying out smooth operation of the machines.

Drones taken on lease for a year; Indian Armed Forces looking to procure 18 more such drones from the US

Though the drones are taken on lease for one year, the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces are already gearing up to acquire 18 such drones from the United States. The conflict between India and China has brought New Delhi and Washington ever closer and the two countries are working jointly to ward off Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh, including in areas such as surveillance, defence cooperation and information sharing in all domain.

As per sources cited by ANI, the option of leasing weapon systems has been provisioned under the Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020 and the Defence Procurement Manual-2009 which provides an economical way to acquire the advance weaponry. In addition to this, even the maintenance of the system relies solely on the vendor.

The sources said that the American crew accompanying the Predator drones will be involved only in the maintenance and technical issued whereas the sortie planning and the joystick control would be with the Indian Navy officers. The data collected by the drone during its flight will be the exclusive property of the Indian Navy, the sources said.

Capabilities of the American Predator drones

The Predator drones are known for their aerial reconnaissance and forward observation roles. They carry a camera and other sensors which provide crucial information about the adversary’s movements and military strategy. Surveillance imagery from video cameras and a forward-looking infrared (FLIR) can be shared in real-time both to the front line soldier and to the operational commander, or worldwide in real-time via satellite communication links.

Armed with missiles, the predators can assume the multi-role version for armed reconnaissance and interdiction. The drones equipped to carry missiles and other munitions can carry out offensive operations. They had been widely used by the American military for hitting ground targets in the middle east in the war against Islamic terrorism. They were first used in 2001 from bases in Pakistan and Uzbekistan, mostly aimed at carrying out high-precision attacks against terror hideouts.

The General Atomics MQ-1 Predator UAV is made by General Atomics, an American energy and defence corporation. It is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft system, and its armed versions can carry missiles and laser targeting systems. It is now known whether the drones leased by India are armed or unarmed, but given that they have been leased from a private firm, it is likely that they are unarmed, probably to be used only for surveillance.

Given that China frequently crosses over the border and LAC to intrude into Indian territories, the drones will be an asset to keep a close surveillance on the Indo-China border. It will also provide the Indian armed forces valuable experience of working with these advanced drones, which India is planning to acquire.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.
Read more

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.

BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In the audiotape, when Paswan said he cannot vote against the party, Lalu asked him to be absent from the assembly on Election Day.

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones on the lease, can be deployed on India-China border for surveillance

OpIndia Staff -
The Predator drones has been leased from a private company for one year, India plans to purchase 18 such drones from USA
Read more
Opinions

Reservations for SC Christians: How it could affect the prospects of Dalit Hindus

Nivan Sadh -
There have been several calls for the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the reservation system meant for SC/St and OBC communities.
Read more
News Reports

Before Nirbhaya, a girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana: Know all about the forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand

OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana
Read more
Crime

UP: Woman given triple talaq for not bringing Rs 20 lakh and a car in dowry

OpIndia Staff -
The woman from Rampur has alleged that her husband and in-laws have been harassing her for not bringing Rs 20 lakhs and a car.
Read more
News Reports

China comes to defend Pakistan after PM Modi accused the latter of harbouring terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi's remarks against Pakistan, China praised Pakistan for making positive contribution toward counter-terrorism cause
Read more
News Reports

Cyclone Nivar is fast approaching Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra: All you need to know

Anurag -
Cyclone Nivar is expected to his coastal states in next few hours, currently travelling at 11 KMPH, it may cause severe damage to houses, roads, crops, electricity and communications lines.
Read more
Opinions

Memories of ‘Batta Mohalla’: How the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits continues to haunt the survivors even after three decades

Guest Author -
"The genocide of Kashmiri Hindus is a reality that lurks behind our celebrations, marriages, births and deaths."
Read more
Opinions

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka HC slams Mumbai Police for following Republic COO Priya Mukherjee to Bengaluru to question her, grants her transit bail

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police had followed Priya Mukherjee to Bengaluru to question her after she informed them that she was visiting her ailing father
Read more
Political History of India

The Life and Travails of Dr Sathiavani Muthu: A window to the experience of Dalits in the Dravidian movement

Suren -
Sathiavani Muthu participated in electoral politics for 3 decades and served as Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government twice.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,784FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com