Sunday, November 8, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Illegal ashram of Computer Baba demolished, 6 arrested for obstructing action

Computer Baba was accorded ministerial position under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, but he had left the post after six months and had become a critic of BJP during the assembly elections.

OpIndia Staff
Computer Baba and his demolished ashram, images via Telegraph and ANI
On Sunday, the district administration in Indore launched a major crackdown on the illegally built ashram of Computer Baba, the godman with political ties with Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Baba had been actively campaigning against the BJP before the by-polls in the State.

Computer Baba, originally Namdeo Das Tyagi, had built his ashram spread across 46 acres. It has been reported that Baba had encroached upon 2 acres of government-owned Gaushala land in Gomatgiri area in Indore. The Municipal Corporation had served him a notice to Computer Baba two months ago, asking him to vacate the illegal property and pay up ₹2000 as fine.

The district administration went to the encroached site on Sunday with bulldozers and razed down the ashram. The team was led by ADM Ajay Dev Sharma and, SDM and police officers under the direction of Collector Manish Singh. The police have also arrested 6 people, who were trying to obstruct the demolition drive.

Computer Baba was accorded ministerial position under the previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, but he had left the post after six months and had become a critic of BJP during the state assembly elections. He was seen getting closer to Congress party at that time. During the elections, Computer Baba had led a Hath Yoga to pray for the victory of Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Bhopal, where he was facing Sadhvi Pragya from BJP. After Congress came to power, he was appointed as the chairman of the River Trust by the Kamal Nath government.

Digvijay condemns the demolition drive

While condemning the demolition, Congress leader Digvijay Singh tweeted, “With an intention to take revenge, the government is demolishing the temple and ashram of Computer Baba without any notice. This is the height of political vengeance. I strongly condemn this action.”

Computer Baba prayed for the victory of Congress leader Digvijay Singh

In May last year, Congress leader Digvijay Singh performed a Yagna in Bhopal where several Sadhus were invited. A Hath Yoga was conducted by Computer Baba, seeking success for Digvijay Singh in the Lok Sabha elections. However, later the Sadhus, who were present in the ritual, had revealed that they had nothing to do with the Congress election campaign, and they did not know that the program was organised for political purposes.

