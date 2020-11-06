Friday, November 6, 2020
Mumbai police detain BJP leader Ram Kadam after he starts hunger strike demanding Arnab Goswami’s release

After Arnab Goswami gets bail from the High Court, I will return to the Assembly and will distribute sweets to all those ministers who were laughing after the arrest of Arnab," Ram Kadam stated.

Mumbai: Cops detain BJP leader Ram Kadam seeking release of Arnab Goswami
Arnab Goswami (right), Ram Kadam (left), images via New Indian Express and Bhaskar
A day after Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was sent to judicial custody by an Alibaug court, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam was detained by the Mumbai police on Friday.

Ram Kadam was protesting against the arrest of Goswami by the Mumbai police on Wednesday. The BJP leader was holding a peaceful hunger strike at the Mantralaya when he was taken away by the Mumbai police. He had demanded the immediate release of the Republic TV Editor and informed that he would continue his hunger strike at the police station.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Kadam wrote, “Maharashtra government had detained me inside the Marine Drive police station for my hunger strike… I am continuing with my demonstration even at the police station.” The BJP leader had also shared pictures where he was seen sitting on a chair at the police station.

As per reports, Ram Kadam had met the Governor of Maharashtra on Thursday and sought removal of the nine police officers who were seen manhandling and assaulting Arnab Goswami.

BJP leader Ram Kadam issues statement

Ram Kadam stated, “I was following all the rules according to the law while I was sitting in protest over here. There was no crowd with me. We were just three people sitting here. I am not protesting against the police. This government is scared. How many voices can they (govt) suppress?… After Arnab Goswami gets bail from the High Court, I will return to the Assembly and will distribute sweets to all those ministers who were laughing after the arrest of Arnab.”

Arnab Goswami sent to judicial custody

Earlier, the Alibaug court rejected the plea of Mumbai police plea seeking 14 days of police custody of Arnab Goswami, who was arrested on November 4. After a hearing that went into the midnight, the Alibaug Court granted 14 days of judicial custody for the Republic TV editor-in-chief, which meant that the Mumbai police would not interrogate him in its custody.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle had noted that the police failed to establish prima facie link between the deceased and Goswami. “Taking into consideration the reasons behind the arrest of the accused persons and the arguments put forth by the accused persons, the arrest appears to be prima facie illegal…There is no cogent evidence submitted that warrants this court to remand the arrested accused to police custody,” the CJM observed.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday had arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

