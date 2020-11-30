Monday, November 30, 2020
Home Politics Odisha: BJD MLA expelled from party for links with 'vigilance raid' IFS officer and...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Odisha: BJD MLA expelled from party for links with ‘vigilance raid’ IFS officer and his son, accused of ‘anti-people activities’

Soon after over a dozen teams of over 150 vigilance officials raided several properties owned by the IFS officer and his son, their close family ties with the BJD MLA were all over the state media. The IFS officer's son Akash is accused of cheating dozens of job seekers in the MLA's constituency by promising them jobs in TATA company.

OpIndia Staff
Odisha: BJD MLA expelled for links with corruption accused IFS officer and his son
Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi (left), Naveen Patnaik (right), images via No Corruption and New Indian Express
5

On Sunday, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) expelled one of its MLAs, Dr Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, for his personal links with IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak, who has been arrested by vigilance on charges of corruption and accumulating disproportionate assets.

Pradeep Panigrahi, a 3-time BJD MLA and former minister from Gopalpur in Ganjam district of Odisha, was removed from the primary membership of the BJP for his ‘anti-people activities’. As per reports, his expulsion came at the backdrop of his connections with the corruption-accused IFS officer and his son Akash. Pradeep Panigrahi’s daughter Shruti was scheduled to marry Akash Pathak, the son of IFS Abhay Kant Pathak in December, prior to the unearthing of the corruption case. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued an order removing Pradeep from the party on Sunday.

Panigraphi’s daughter was to marry IFS officer’s son

Soon after over a dozen teams of over 150 vigilance officials raided several properties owned by the IFS officer and his son, their close family ties with the BJD MLA were all over the state media. Panigrahi’s daughter and Pathak’s son were to get married at a high-end luxury palace hotel in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in December. Pathak’s son Akash was reportedly staying in a luxury apartment in Pune that he had rented for over Rs 5 lakhs per month. He also had rented another farmhouse for over 5 lakhs a month. The Pathak’s ultra-luxurious lifestyle, dozens of chartered plane flights and other expenses that have been unearthed in the recent raids have grabbed public attention in the state.

It is notable here that Akash has been named in an FIR filed by Tata Motors in crime branch for defrauding job seekers while posing as an MD in the company. As per reports in Odia media, most of the fraud victims are from the Gopalpur constituency, where Pradeep Panigrahi is the MLA. Akash had allegedly cheated crores of rupees from dozens of victims by using fake email id, and forged documents bearing the name of TATA companies. A state crime branch team has reached Gopalpur to investigate the fraud case.

Largest ever vigilance raid in Odisha on IFS officer

IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak has been arrested for alleged corruption after the multiple vigilance raids. His son Akash was also arrested for impersonating as a top executive officer of Tata Motors and facilitating fake recruitments. As per the findings of the crime branch and State Vigilance Department, the accused had issued a letter of intent to several job seekers in Gopalpur. It is now being probed whether any financial transactions were involved in these recruitments. While conducting raids in connection to the case, the State Vigilance Department had found a whopping ₹9.4 crore in bank accounts of Akash. Reportedly, about ₹8.4 crores were deposited in cash at Bhubaneshwar while ₹70 lacs was deposited at Ganjam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBJD MLA IFS officer, Odisha millioniaire officer, IFS vigilance raid
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more

Chinese foreign ministry shares a fake image of Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child; PM Scott Morrison demands apology from Beijing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The fake image was shared in the wake of a report on war crimes committed by Australian forces deployed in Afghanistan

’Is that a water bottle?’: AAP candidate Asra Fatima’s poster for Hyderabad municipal elections has netizens in splits

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In a true show of patriarchy, the women's identity of AAP candidate in GHMC polls is reduced to being a wife of party member.

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.

As Punjab ‘farmers’ hold the national capital hostage, here is how the central govt was snubbed every time they tried to reach out

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
From Prime Minister's national radio address to Home Minister's appeal, the central government has made various attempts to speak to the agitating 'farmers' from Punjab.

Recently Popular

Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will not say Jai Hind, will teach lesson to Modi like we taught Indira’: Khalistani protester in presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh protester threatens to teach Modi a lesson in the save way they taught Indira Gandhi in the presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Odisha: BJD MLA expelled from party for links with ‘vigilance raid’ IFS officer and his son, accused of ‘anti-people activities’

OpIndia Staff -
The BJD MLA's daughter was scheduled to marry the corruption accused IFS officer's son in December.
Read more
Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls is as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am like the Laila who has thousands of Majnus’: AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP’s attacks

OpIndia Staff -
Owaisi claimed he is 'Laila' and there are many 'Majnus' who want to use his name for votes.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese foreign ministry shares a fake image of Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child; PM Scott Morrison demands apology from Beijing

OpIndia Staff -
The fake image was shared in the wake of a report on war crimes committed by Australian forces deployed in Afghanistan
Read more
Editor's picks

’Is that a water bottle?’: AAP candidate Asra Fatima’s poster for Hyderabad municipal elections has netizens in splits

OpIndia Staff -
In a true show of patriarchy, the women's identity of AAP candidate in GHMC polls is reduced to being a wife of party member.
Read more
News Reports

Singapore: Woman who was infected with Covid-19 during pregnancy gives birth to baby with Coronavirus antibodies

OpIndia Staff -
The Singaporean woman was infected with Coronavirus during first trimester of pregnancy, and her newborn child has antibodies
Read more
News Reports

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.
Read more
News Reports

As Punjab ‘farmers’ hold the national capital hostage, here is how the central govt was snubbed every time they tried to reach out

OpIndia Staff -
From Prime Minister's national radio address to Home Minister's appeal, the central government has made various attempts to speak to the agitating 'farmers' from Punjab.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,107FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com