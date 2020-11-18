Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home Politics Rise of Owaisi in Bihar - What it means for the Congress party and...
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Rise of Owaisi in Bihar – What it means for the Congress party and Indian politics

A weaker Congress ceding ground to regional caste-based outfits such as the RJD, ideologically empty parties such as Shiv Sena and blatantly separatist (at least in mindset) parties such as the AIMIM clarifies the political chessboard.

Priyank P
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (image courtesy: nationalheraldindia.com)
3

When PM Modi talked about a Congress-mukt-Bharat, many took it to mean the literal dissolution of the Indian National Congress. That day may or may not be far away but the Bihar 2020 election marks a key milestone in Bharat ridding itself of what the Congress stands for, or to put simply, ridding itself of Congressism. That milestone, ironically, is the establishment of the AIMIM as the apparent voice of Indian Muslims.

There has been much hand wringing about the rise of the AIMIM outside their Hyderabad stronghold, including many opinions on social media on why this is an ominous sign for India. However, there is more to this than what meets the eye.

One should first understand what the Congress is supposed to stand for. Since it is devoid of an ideology today, we can look to history to guide us. There were three general principles Congress claimed it stood for. While the first two have been quite demolished, they are still worth revisiting.

Welfare for all / pseudo socialism

The Congress shouted the ‘garibi hatao‘ slogans even back in 1971 but it was the NDA governments that have looked past the empty promises to deliver key benefits into the hands of intended beneficiaries. As a bonus, the Modi government has dried up the trough of state funds that political parties fattened themselves on for generations. This blatant corruption has been so engrained in the Congress DNA and modus operandi that it sees corruption in any large government spending, e.g. the Rafale purchase. The Bihar election was another vote of confidence and trust of the common man in both Modi’s intent and capability to deliver state benefits with no discrimination or dilution. 

Pride in the nation

The Congress had successfully weaved a tale of the party taking pride in the nation as a civilizational state. It positioned itself as India’s liberator from the British Raj, and the nationalist image got a big boost through the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971. It’s a different matter that today’s Congress would be unrecognizable to the freedom fighters and even to Indira Gandhi. From being a party of the Mahatma who advocated for a complete ban on cow slaughter to youth congress workers slaughtering a cow in full public view, it has been quite a fall for India’s Grand Old Party. No one in their right mind sees even a speck of nationalism / pride in the country within the Congress.

Secularism

The above two can be thought of as pillars of Congressism but secularism is truly the foundation. To understand how the Congress took ownership of this word and horribly disfigured it, it helps, as always, to go back in time. During the Indian independence movement, the Congress was generally seen as a party of upper caste Hindus, while the Muslim League represented the Muslims (read creating a new Medina for a comprehensive view of the happenings leading up to Independence).

The Congress tried hard to rid itself of this ‘stigma’ of being a Hindu party by bending over backward so much that Gandhi even extended support for the Khilafat movement. However, the Muslims did not see themselves as a single nation with Hindus and got their wish of Pakistan.

The Congress interpreted this failure to mean after independence, Congress would not just have to bend but also crawl. This applied for both the Muslims in India as well as the party’s dealings with Pakistan. This gave birth to countless peace conferences between two countries while Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked Indian cities at their pleasure.

Congress never had the intellectual clarity to understand that the root cause for Pakistan was not a threat of Hindu rule but Muslims viewing themselves as a separate nation and people from Hindus. Unfortunately for Indians, the Congress party had itself as the party of ‘secularism’ when it practiced blatant minorityism in the form of prejudiced laws and views against the majority community.

It is this sham of secularism that the AIMIM has demolished Congress by taking a foothold in several Muslim majority areas of the country, including Bihar. They have rightly pointed out that the Muslim community continues to vote for soft-minorityism in the form of the Congress, while the AIMIM promises blatant minorityism (after all, it’s in their name). The counter to this Muslim consolidation towards Islamist parties like the AIMIM is the lifting of the fog over the eyes of nationalist Indians of all religions and types. It is easy to fool yourself into thinking you are voting for the party of Mahatma, Nehru, Indira, Sardar Patel and many other stalwarts when you are instead voting for the continuation of blatant discrimination against the majority community and fundamentalism among the Muslim community. 

A weaker Congress ceding ground to regional caste-based outfits such as the RJD, ideologically empty parties such as Shiv Sena and blatantly separatist (at least in mindset) parties such as the AIMIM clarifies the political chessboard. A voter can vote for any of these alternates but can no longer lie to himself on who and what exactly he’s voting for. To put it simply, the Congress practiced Islamism behind a veil, the AIMIM throws off the cover to reveal the true nature. Assuming the AIMIM corners the ‘Muslim’ vote, there are two outcomes, both positive.

The first is that the party in some future flavor can be partnered with to bring about a genuine reformation within the Muslim community, and help with national integration efforts. That is least likely to occur. Instead, as it gains power, the AIMIM and those of its ilk will try to create additional fissures and separatism within India.

And to that end, is it not better for that kind of politics to be tackled head-on, and earlier, versus waiting until it has metastasized and grown in power under the patronage of the Congress?

As a practical example, we saw this in a different context during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi where the opposition such as Yogendra Yadav tried to paint a picture of a rainbow of opposition representing all forms of society. That mirage quickly faded as the Islamist movement that was the true driving force behind the protests and subsequent riots took center stage. Those riots have clarified the CAA position in the eyes of many nationalists and you can bet that any subsequent agitations will only attract the hardcore Marxists and Islamists, along with a few ‘useful idiots’ Hindus.

The problem is not the AIMIM or any other political party – the problem is the feeling of separatism that exists among a certain set of people. Wishing it away or having it be hidden under the umbrella of the Congress party is a ticking time bomb. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbihar elections analysis, bihar elections muslims
Priyank P

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rise of Owaisi in Bihar – What it means for the Congress party and Indian politics

Priyank P -
The problem is not the AIMIM or any other political party - the problem is the feeling of separatism that exists among a certain set of people.
Read more
Media

Journalist Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India, accuses the Guild of defending only ‘celebrity’ editors and anchors

OpIndia Staff -
The Meghalaya High Court had found journalist Patricia Mukhim guilty of inciting communal disharmony over a Facebook post.
Read more

Chinese journalist faces up to five years in jail for reporting on COVID-19 and criticising the government over handling of the virus

World OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Zhan is accused of maliciously spreading false information on the Wuhan Coronavirus through social media.

“No deal without deal”: RS Prasad hits out on Congress as names of senior party leaders emerge in AgustaWestland scam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the country has been demanding an answer from Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders in connection to the case.

Bihar Assembly does not have a single Muslim MLA from ruling alliance for the first time since independence. Here is why

Politics Jinit Jain -
JDU, a major NDA alliance partner fielded 11 Muslim candidates in the Bihar elections and none of them managed to score a victory

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

Social Media K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.

Recently Popular

World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Rise of Owaisi in Bihar – What it means for the Congress party and Indian politics

Priyank P -
The problem is not the AIMIM or any other political party - the problem is the feeling of separatism that exists among a certain set of people.
Read more
World

Islamist group executes close to 30 people en masse in Democratic Republic of Congo

OpIndia Staff -
The officials have blamed the ADF, a Ugandan Islamic group, for the killings of the civilians in Congo.
Read more
World

UK: PoK-origin MP Nazir Ahmed, who organised ‘Black Day’ protest against India, quits House of Lords facing expulsion on charges of sexual assault

OpIndia Staff -
Nazir Ahmed was facing expulsion from the House of Lords for breaching the Code of Conduct when he resigned on 14 Nov.
Read more
World

China: On this day, 55-year-old Hubei resident became patient zero for the pandemic that has brought death and destruction across the world

OpIndia Staff -
A year on, the coronavirus outbreak, that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, continues to cast a long shadow over public health and global economy
Read more
World

‘As a conscious Muslim man, I would never inaugurate a Kali Puja, I should not have visited it’: Shakib Al Hasan apologises after death...

OpIndia Staff -
Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after photographs of him attending a Kali Puja in Kolkata went viral.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: CBI arrests junior engineer for sexually exploiting over 50 children, selling videos to paedophiles in India and abroad

OpIndia Staff -
CBI revealed that the junior engineer of UP irrigation department was selling child sexual abuse material for over a decade
Read more
Media

Journalist Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India, accuses the Guild of defending only ‘celebrity’ editors and anchors

OpIndia Staff -
The Meghalaya High Court had found journalist Patricia Mukhim guilty of inciting communal disharmony over a Facebook post.
Read more
World

Chinese journalist faces up to five years in jail for reporting on COVID-19 and criticising the government over handling of the virus

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Zhan is accused of maliciously spreading false information on the Wuhan Coronavirus through social media.
Read more
News Reports

Respect for territorial integrity, need for action against those supporting terrorism, emphasis on India’s ability to deliver vaccines worldwide: PM Modi at BRICS

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi attended the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia on November 17 and delivered a speech.
Read more
Law

Devise a mechanism to deal with complaints against media: Supreme Court to centre on Tablighi Jamaat petition

OpIndia Staff -
The SC has asked to centre to devise a mechanism to address complaints regarding media. It asserted that the NBSA should not address the issue when the centre has the authority to do it.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,300FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com