Rajasthan: 18-year-old rape accused force-fed faeces, beaten up in Dholpur

A video of a man beaten up and being force-fed faeces in Dholpur, Rajasthan has gone viral on social media. In the video, a group of 7-8 men was seen assaulting a man and then force-feeding him human faeces and urine. The man was accused of molesting a girl. The police are investigating the case.

Rajasthan: A man, who had allegedly molested a girl, was reportedly thrashed & forced to eat faeces in Baseri of Dholpur. Police (in pic) says, ‘His relatives say that he was called there by someone and was thrashed by 7-8 people. FIR registered and accused are being looked for.” pic.twitter.com/EIVH6wACSx — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

According to the police, the incident took place on November 25. The father of the 18-year-old man had gone to attend a wedding with his wife. While his son was alone at home, a young girl allegedly called the young man on his mobile and called him. She allegedly threatened to kill him if he does not come to her house. As per the reports, the man went to her house at around 1 AM. As soon as he reached her place, her family members attacked him with belts and sticks. During the assault, he was forced to drink urine and eat human faeces. The police have filed a case against eight people and started an investigation.

Molestation charged against the youth

The girl’s family has alleged molestation in connection with the incident. The girl’s father said in his complaint that he had gone to attend a social function. During that time, his daughter was alone at home. The accused allegedly entered his house and molested the girl. When she tried to escape, he thrashed her. The girl started screaming, after which two of the family members rushed and rescued her. The girl told her family about the incident after while they filed the complaint with the police.

Police investigating all angles

Bane Singh, station in-charge, Baseri, said that the police had received complaints from both sides. One side has alleged that the young man was called at Gote Ka Pura, Baseri. He was assaulted and forced-fed faeces. The other side has alleged in their complaint that the young man entered their home and molested a girl from their family. The investigation is ongoing.