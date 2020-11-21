SP friendly ‘journalist’ blames citizens for rising in COVID cases in Delhi, after hailing Arvind Kejriwal for controlling the pandemic

The utter failure of Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic has now resulted in the rising number of fresh cases in the national capital. It has become a daunting challenge for the authorities to manage the health crisis and are now hoping that the Modi government at the centre would come to their rescue just as they did by intervening in June by setting up emergency health care facilities in the national capital.

At a time when Delhi government is under severe criticism for its mismanagement of the pandemic, certain self-proclaimed ‘journalists’ are now trying hard to cover up for the Delhi government’s failures by blaming the citizens of the national capital for the increasing number of cases in the city.

Rohini Singh, who calls herself a ‘journalist’, on Friday, attempted to shield the Arvind Kejriwal-led government from any criticism for mishandling the coronavirus crisis and instead pushed the blame on the citizens of Delhi for the rising number of fresh cases in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Rohini Singh, known for sharing a good working relationship with Samajwadi Party leaders, claimed that till citizens did not co-operate with the government, they would lose the battle against the pandemic. It must be recalled that just after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Rohini Singh had taken a long sabbatical from Twitter since she had actively batted for Akhilesh Yadav winning the state.

“The price we pay for not wearing one is not worth it,” said Rohini Singh on Twitter.

Rohini Singh’s lecture on the importance of masks on Twitter came after Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted about his meeting with traders in the national capital to assure them of not imposing another lockdown in the capital and also helping the people to understand how it was necessary to wear masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Tweet by Rohini Singh on 20th November 2020

It is important to note that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s theatrics on the streets of Delhi, to promote the use of masks came only after Delhi High Court slammed AAP government for its inability to tackle the pandemic. The Delhi High Court had severely criticised the Kejriwal-led government for the rising number of cases in Delhi and had said that the fines imposed by the Delhi government are not working either as they seem to have failed to set a deterrent.

Following the Delhi High Court observation, the Delhi government had decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms in the national capital.

Rohini Singh, who claims to be a ‘journalist’, rather than questioning the failure of the Delhi government to tackle the pandemic in the first place, blamed the citizens of the city for the rising number of cases. Instead of holding Arvind Kejriwal accountable for his ineffective policies, the likes of Singh, in a class act of victim-shaming, held the citizens responsible for the mess.

While the citizens have an important role to play in controlling the pandemic, and that fact cannot be denied, it is the sheer hypocrisy of Rohini Singh and her u-turns to shield Arvind Kejriwal from blame that is rather interesting, and negates her phony concern for the raging pandemic and the control of it thereof.

Rohini Singh credited Arvind Kejriwal for ‘successful’ fight against pandemic

While today, Rohini Singh is blaming the citizens of Delhi, ironically, ‘journalist’ Rohini Singh, a just a few months back, was hailing Arvind Kejriwal for showing exemplary leadership in his fight against the pandemic in Delhi. Praising the so-called effective strategy of Arvind Kejriwal in tackling the pandemic, Singh in June had said hospitals were not overcrowded as corona cases were coming down in Delhi.

Claiming that the testing is being easily available in Delhi, Singh said that Arvind Kejriwal had achieved to win over the Chinese pandemic without even imposing a ‘nonsense of partial lockdowns’ like many other states. Well done Arvind Kejriwal, she said.

Tweet by Rohini Singh in July 2020

Interestingly, Rohini Singh, who is eager to blame common citizens for rising cases in Delhi, did not even care to praise them in July when she had made such absurd observation. For Singh, the credit for the so-called effective handling of coronavirus crisis in Delhi in June, which itself is a factually incorrect claim, was because of Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership and not because of the citizens.

However, with second wave of cases hitting the national capital, Rohini Singh is now conveniently blaming citizens for the rising number of cases.

As we speak, the coronavirus cases continue to rise in Delhi. On Friday, Delhi recorded 6,608 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally in the national capital to over 5 lakh. Delhi saw 118 new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 8,159.

If Arvind Kejriwal, as falsely claimed by Rohini Singh had indeed taken any effective steps months in early months of April and June, perhaps Delhi would have been in a recovery phase by now.

Rather than speaking truth to power, the ‘journalist’ Rohini Singh shows all her bravado against common citizens of Delhi, knowing fully well that these powerless citizens will not seek accountability from her.