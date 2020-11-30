Monday, November 30, 2020
Singapore: Woman who was infected with Covid-19 during pregnancy gives birth to baby with Coronavirus antibodies

As per current medical evidence, a newborn child does not catch Coronavirus from an infected mother through breast/bottle feeding, mode of delivery or through sharing of the same room post-delivery.

Celine Ng-Chan with son Aldrin (Photo Credits: The Straits Times)
In a significant development, a newborn child of a Coronavirus infected mother in Singapore was found to have antibodies against the Coronavirus pandemic, reported The Straits Times.

The infant named Aldrin was born on November 7 at National University Hospital (NUH) to 31-year-old Celine Ng-Chan, who had contracted the deadly infection on the 10th week of her pregnancy. However, at the time of birth, the child was not only free of Coronavirus but had also developed antibodies against it. “It’s very interesting. His paediatrician said my Covid-19 antibodies are gone but Aldrin has Covid-19 antibodies. My doctor suspects I have transferred my Covid-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy,” Celine stated.

She stated that she was not worried about her son as the transmission of the disease from the mother to the foetus was low. Celine had also learnt about another couple Natasha and Pele Ling who had given birth to a healthy child with Coronavirus antibodies. She emphasised, “My pregnancy and birth was smooth sailing despite being diagnosed with Covid-19 in my first trimester, which is the most unstable stage of the pregnancy. I’m very blessed to have Aldrin and he came out very healthy. I feel relieved my Covid-19 journey is finally over now.”

Woman contracted Coronavirus after family trip to Europe

She informed that she had contracted the disease along with her mother and 2-year-old daughter Aldrina, following a family trip to Europe in March. Although her husband and father remained unaffected, her 58-year-old mother Madam Choy Wai Chee had become critical. She was kept on life support for 29 days but successfully overcame the disease. Celine and her daughter were mildly affected by Coronavirus and were discharged after 2.5 weeks in the hospital.

Medical research finds transmission of Coronavirus to infants from infected mothers uncommon

Citing guidelines published by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the UK, Associate Professor Tan Hak Koon emphasised that the transmission of Coronavirus infection to the foetus from an infected mother is ‘uncommon.’ As per current medical evidence, a newborn child does not catch Coronavirus from an infected mother through breast/bottle feeding, mode of delivery or through sharing of the same room post-delivery.

A spokesperson at National University Hospital (NUH) informed that babies, who were born to infected mothers, were tested comprehensively. He added that all mother-infant pairs have tested negative for Coronavirus so far. It is however unknown as to how many pregnant women have been diagnosed with the deadly Coronavirus in Singapore.

