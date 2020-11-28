Saturday, November 28, 2020
Home News Reports Yogi Adityanath campaigns for BJP in Hyderabad for upcoming municipal polls, holds a roadshow...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath campaigns for BJP in Hyderabad for upcoming municipal polls, holds a roadshow in Malkajgiri area

Following the roadshow, Yogi Aditynath addressed a public meeting at Shah Ali Banda in Hyderabad's old city, which is known as a base of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad (Source: ANI)
3

With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls round the corner, the senior leaders of BJP have taken up the responsibility to lead the campaign for the party in Hyderabad. A day after party president JP Nadda participated in a massive roadshow from Kothapet to Nagole crossroads, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad on Saturday. The roadshow led by the Uttar Pradesh CM attracted a horde of people. Pictures shared by news agency ANI show how Yogi Aditynath’s cavalcade was being followed by thousands of party supporters. 

Following the roadshow, Yogi Aditynath addressed a public meeting at Shah Ali Banda in Hyderabad’s old city, which is known as a base of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath the second most sought after campaigner for Bihar election

It may be recalled here that after PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath was the most sought after campaigner for the recently concluded Bihar elections. Moreover, his campaign rally during the Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi polls had also attracted huge crowds.

‘Would not rest until the ‘lotus’ blooms in Telangana’: JP Nadda from Hyderabad polls

On Friday, BJP National President JP Nadda had sent out a strong message to the ruling TRS party, saying that he would not rest until the ‘lotus’ blooms in Telangana and that he would go anywhere to put an end to a corrupt and dynastic rule. Nadda alleged that the TRS leaders are looting the funds sanctioned by the Central government.

Later, at an intellectual conference in Hyderabad, Nadda had stated that Yogi Adityanath in his public address is going to speak on the ‘Razakars’ who were the private militia of Nizam and had plans to make the Nizam accede his princely state to Pakistan instead of India. Appealing to the people of Hyderabad to vote for the BJP, he said: “If you pour water in a vessel which has a hole under it, it will never fill to the brim. Here, you need a strong vessel (government) without any holes and it is possible only through BJP.”

Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad, Telangana

Tomorrow, BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Hyderabad and is scheduled to start his day with a visit to the Bhagyalakshmi temple that stands abutting the 429-year-old Charminar. Shah’s visit to the temple tomorrow will be followed by a roadshow in Sanath Nagar, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills constituency.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1. The results will be declared on December 4. In the last GHMC election, TRS won in 99 wards. AIMIM won 44, with the remaining seven awards won by other parties and Independents.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Door-to-door campaign luring Sikhs, grant of $1 million to protesting farmers, pro-Khalistan slogans now: SFJ tentacles analysed

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protest started in September, and in that month itself, Khalistan org SFJ had started spreading its tentacles

Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikram Chandra, others barred from capital market for insider trading of NDTV shares: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NDTV Promoters & senior executives had done insider trading by trading in NDTV shares while holding unpublished price sensitive information

Financial assistance for marriage, free cars, development of mosques and dargahs: Telangana spends Rs 5,600 cr in 6 yrs on ‘minorities’

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Telangana government in the state has so far spent a whopping Rs 5,639.44 crore in the last 6 years for sake of minority appeasement

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Yogi Adityanath campaigns for BJP in Hyderabad for upcoming municipal polls, holds a roadshow in Malkajgiri area

OpIndia Staff -
It may be recalled that after PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath was the most sought after campaigner for the Bihar elections
Read more
Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Five including two women arrested after woman abducted, raped, and sold to multiple buyers in Delhi and Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
The woman was offered a drink laced with sedatives before her abduction and trafficking to Delhi and Haryana
Read more
News Reports

After Hindu refugees booed anti-CAA ‘activist’ Medha Patkar, she joins farmer protests in Punjab for legitimacy

OpIndia Staff -
Medha Patkar claimed that the farmers agitation was in fact against the 'divide' between the corporates and the toiling masses
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: IFS officer Abhay Pathak who had taken 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested in disproportionate asset case, suspended

OpIndia Staff -
During the raid at house of Abhay Pathak, the Vigilance department had found evidence of cash deposits of Rs 9.4 crore in bank accounts
Read more
Opinions

Terror in the name of God: Are Islamic terrorists ‘cowards’, or are we cowards for not analysing Islam honestly?

Maria Wirth -
The biggest problem in today’s world is terrorism, many political leaders acknowledge, however, they do water down the conversation around it
Read more
News Reports

After Khalistanis, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India extends their support to ‘farmer protest’ against ‘fascist law’

OpIndia Staff -
PFI has extended its support to the farmer protest, opposing the passing of three farm laws by the Modi government
Read more
Politics

GHMC polls: After verbal duel over Narsimha Rao, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana BJP president booked

OpIndia Staff -
Akbaruddin Owaisi had called for the removal of PV Narsimha Rao and NTR ghat after which BJP state president warned action against AIMIM office in Darusalam
Read more
News Reports

Hawala network worth Rs 1000 crore operated by China unearthed by the Ministry of Home Affairs

OpIndia Staff -
Spy agents of China were receiving assistance from deep-rooted Pakistani spy ring to establish their networks in India.
Read more
News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
490,060FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com