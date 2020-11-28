With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls round the corner, the senior leaders of BJP have taken up the responsibility to lead the campaign for the party in Hyderabad. A day after party president JP Nadda participated in a massive roadshow from Kothapet to Nagole crossroads, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad on Saturday. The roadshow led by the Uttar Pradesh CM attracted a horde of people. Pictures shared by news agency ANI show how Yogi Aditynath’s cavalcade was being followed by thousands of party supporters.

Telangana: Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad.



Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election will be held on 1st December. pic.twitter.com/dEEevIzPVk — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Following the roadshow, Yogi Aditynath addressed a public meeting at Shah Ali Banda in Hyderabad’s old city, which is known as a base of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath the second most sought after campaigner for Bihar election

It may be recalled here that after PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath was the most sought after campaigner for the recently concluded Bihar elections. Moreover, his campaign rally during the Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi polls had also attracted huge crowds.

‘Would not rest until the ‘lotus’ blooms in Telangana’: JP Nadda from Hyderabad polls

On Friday, BJP National President JP Nadda had sent out a strong message to the ruling TRS party, saying that he would not rest until the ‘lotus’ blooms in Telangana and that he would go anywhere to put an end to a corrupt and dynastic rule. Nadda alleged that the TRS leaders are looting the funds sanctioned by the Central government.

Later, at an intellectual conference in Hyderabad, Nadda had stated that Yogi Adityanath in his public address is going to speak on the ‘Razakars’ who were the private militia of Nizam and had plans to make the Nizam accede his princely state to Pakistan instead of India. Appealing to the people of Hyderabad to vote for the BJP, he said: “If you pour water in a vessel which has a hole under it, it will never fill to the brim. Here, you need a strong vessel (government) without any holes and it is possible only through BJP.”

Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad, Telangana

Tomorrow, BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Hyderabad and is scheduled to start his day with a visit to the Bhagyalakshmi temple that stands abutting the 429-year-old Charminar. Shah’s visit to the temple tomorrow will be followed by a roadshow in Sanath Nagar, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills constituency.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1. The results will be declared on December 4. In the last GHMC election, TRS won in 99 wards. AIMIM won 44, with the remaining seven awards won by other parties and Independents.