One amongst the three men injured in an incident of indiscriminate firing by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Farooq Ahmed in Telangana’s Adilabad town last week, breathed his last on Saturday morning.

According to police, Syed Zameer (55), a former councilor of Adilabad municipality, succumbed to his bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Farooq Ahmed opened fire at a rival group, injuring 3 people

Last week, a petty squabble between two sides in a cricket match devolved into a major altercation following which Adilabad District president of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM Farooq Ahmed intervened and opened fire at the rival group. He later also attacked the rival groups with a sharp-edged knife. The incident took place at Thatiguda Colony in Adilabad town on the night of December 18.

Zameer was one of the three men injured in the clashes, the other two being Syed Mannan and Syed Motesham. The trio was injured in the firing and knife attack by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed. Zameer sustained bullet injuries in his abdomen while the other two got hit in their limbs. Mannan and Motesham were treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, while Zameer was shifted to Hyderabad, as his condition was critical.

Police to add murder charges against AIMIM leader following Zameer’s death

The police had earlier filed a case against the AIMIM leader under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27/30 of the Indian Arms Act. However, after Zameer’s death on Saturday, the police informed that they would change the sections and book a murder case against Ahmed under Section 302 of the IPC.

Besides, the police have already cancelled Ahmed’s weapon licence and seized his gun. He was arrested shortly after the incident and is presently under a 14-day judicial remand. The video had gone viral on social media.