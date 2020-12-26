Saturday, December 26, 2020
Home Crime Hyderabad: Man shot at by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed in viral video succumbs to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad: Man shot at by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed in viral video succumbs to his injuries

After Zameer's death on Saturday, the police informed that they would change the sections and book a murder case against Ahmed under Section 302 of the IPC.

OpIndia Staff
Man who was shot at by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed succumbs to his injuries
Asaduddin Owaisi with AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed (Source: Twitter)
2

One amongst the three men injured in an incident of indiscriminate firing by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Farooq Ahmed in Telangana’s Adilabad town last week, breathed his last on Saturday morning.

According to police, Syed Zameer (55), a former councilor of Adilabad municipality, succumbed to his bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Farooq Ahmed opened fire at a rival group, injuring 3 people

Last week, a petty squabble between two sides in a cricket match devolved into a major altercation following which Adilabad District president of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM Farooq Ahmed intervened and opened fire at the rival group. He later also attacked the rival groups with a sharp-edged knife. The incident took place at Thatiguda Colony in Adilabad town on the night of December 18.

Zameer was one of the three men injured in the clashes, the other two being Syed Mannan and Syed Motesham. The trio was injured in the firing and knife attack by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed. Zameer sustained bullet injuries in his abdomen while the other two got hit in their limbs. Mannan and Motesham were treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, while Zameer was shifted to Hyderabad, as his condition was critical.

Police to add murder charges against AIMIM leader following Zameer’s death

The police had earlier filed a case against the AIMIM leader under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27/30 of the Indian Arms Act. However, after Zameer’s death on Saturday, the police informed that they would change the sections and book a murder case against Ahmed under Section 302 of the IPC.

Besides, the police have already cancelled Ahmed’s weapon licence and seized his gun. He was arrested shortly after the incident and is presently under a 14-day judicial remand. The video had gone viral on social media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAIMIM leader viral video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
World

Russia releases statement, could ban Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over arbitrary censorship: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Russia could move to ban social media giants Twitter, Facebook and YouTube if they are found censoring content by citizens or media
Read more

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob pelts stones at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain, 10 people injured and several vehicles damaged

Crime OpIndia Staff -
A Rally to collect donations for the Ram Mandir was attacked with stones in a Muslim dominated area in Ujjain

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

World OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.

Bengal elections can finish career of Prashant Kishore, and he is desperate, can his media friends save him?

Politics Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP wants to win 200 seats in Bengal, TMC is confident of retaining its majority in the state, bolstered by inexplicable Prashant Kishor.

Rahul Gandhi’s fanboy Saket Gokhale thinks bank transfers under DBT cannot happen on a bank holiday. Here is an explainer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The fund transfers under DBT do not take place using RTGS/NEFT systems, and it happens via a direct electronic fund transfer

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Media

‘The Economist has always been anti-India’: NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain again left red faced while peddling anti-Modi agenda, this time by HDFC Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain interviewed HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh in which he attempted to solicit a statement against the NDA Government.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Hyderabad: Man shot at by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed in viral video succumbs to his injuries

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed opened fire at 3 individuals from a rival group over a petty squabbling in a cricket match
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC issues summons to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production over allegations of copyright infringement in movie Gunjan Saxena

OpIndia Staff -
ISRA alleged that Dharma Productions commercially utilised 3 performances of its members in 'Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl'.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
Entertainment

It’s the dog, he said: After submitting backdated prescription, Arjun Rampal says he is not the ‘Arjun’ NCB is looking for

OpIndia Staff -
NCB found discrepancies in the statement of actor Arjun Rampal and might summon him again for questioning
Read more
News Reports

‘Those who teach me democracy not conducting elections’: PM Modi responds to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘no democracy in India’ comment.

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi noted that despite court order Congress is not conducting elections in Puducherry, while alleging there is no democracy in India
Read more
World

Russia releases statement, could ban Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over arbitrary censorship: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Russia could move to ban social media giants Twitter, Facebook and YouTube if they are found censoring content by citizens or media
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob pelts stones at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain, 10 people injured and several vehicles damaged

OpIndia Staff -
A Rally to collect donations for the Ram Mandir was attacked with stones in a Muslim dominated area in Ujjain
Read more
News Reports

‘Is Maharashtra government running COVID-19 centres to benefit contractors’, asks Kirit Somaiya

OpIndia Staff -
Kirit Somaiya alleged that contractors running the COVID-19 centres in Maharashtra exploited nurses, ward boys and patients
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against advocate Mehmood Pracha for not cooperating and misbehaving with officials during raids at his office

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police had raided the office of Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha in connection with anti-Hindu Delhi riots.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com