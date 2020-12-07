The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has threatened to sue Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) over allegations that Ajmal Foundation, run by party president Badruddin Ajmal, had received funds from foreign Islamic organisations linked to terror funding. It was also alleged that the Ajmal Foundation had received close to Rs. 70 crore in funding of which only Rs. 2.5 crore was spent on education.

“AIUDF has no connection with the Ajmal Foundation. But our party president has been targeted. An attempt is being made to create an impression that Badruddin Ajmal is involved in money laundering. We also object to the attempt at politicization of the matter… We will not tolerate this. Our party will file defamation case against LRO for tarnishing the image of our president,” said AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam.

“The BJP will be in trouble if the grand alliance comes into existence. That is why the RSS-affiliated NGO has made these allegations with an intention to malign and tarnish the image of our leader in front of the public,” he added. “In fact, there is an attempt to bring sedition charges against Ajmal by using the recent allegations… This is all part of the Hindutva agenda of the BJP government. Anybody opposing the government’s agenda becomes the target… As soon as they saw Ajmal and State Congress president Ripun Bora sharing a stage this was done,” he stated.

Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday said that the Assam Chief Minister “should have behaved like a politician and not an enemy”.

We've decided to approach court & challenge FIR…Assam CM should have behaved like a politician & not like an enemy. There should be a limit to political hostility. We invite Home Ministry to check our accounts: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal on FIR lodged against Ajmal Foundation https://t.co/xYgvVzfE9i pic.twitter.com/GuRtLCLx16 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

FIR registered against AIUDF

A case was registered against ‘Ajmal Foundation’, run by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, at Dispur police station in Assam on Friday. The case was filed following a complaint lodged by Satya Ranjan Bohra, who accused the NGO of receiving foreign funding and utilising it in suspicious activities, Guwahati CP M S Gupta was quoted by ANI as saying.

The complaint, lodged by Satya Ranjan Borah was based on the report of Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), a legal rights body.

“Ajmal Foundation, an organisation run by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, chief of AIUDF, being funded by some foreign agencies which are related to funding different terrorist groups and their terror activities as reported by an NGO Legal Rights Observatory. Considering the report, we want a proper investigation in this connection under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Ajmal Foundation has misused those foreign funds in several anti-national activities,” Borah alleged in the FIR.