Monday, December 21, 2020
‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

Saumitra Khan stated that his wife Sujata was misled by an astrologer who has convinced her that she will get a powerful position if she leaves BJP and joins TMC. The MP said he and his wife have been fighting a lot and since last few days, they have been talking only via WhatsApp.

WB politics: Read why BJP MP Saumitra Khan said he will send divorce notice to wife
Saumitra Khan and Sujata Mondol (Photo credits: Zee 5)
Hours after BJP leader Sujata Mondal defected to the Mamata Banerjee-run-Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, her husband and BJP MP Saumitra Khan announced that he has decided to send her a divorce notice. Sujata’s defection comes amidst political upheaval in the TMC party, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress of destroying his family, Saumitra Khan said that he had decided to send her a divorce notice. He informed, “I will be sending divorce notice (to my wife). I will fight TMC. I want to tell TMC that you should be ashamed for breaking my family. There have been so many fights but I did not think this will happen.”

While breaking into tears, Saumitra said that his wife was misled by an astrologer who convinced her that she would get a high position, if she switched over to the TMC. He informed that she was over-ambitious and angry about not being given a ticket for Parliament, despite him trying to convince her that this was against the party rules. “Kailash Vijayvargiya, Amit Shah treated her like their daughter…I could have brought her back with my love. But, the way she has switched parties it has made it impossible for us to be together,” the BJP MP said.

Cannot break millions of dreams, clarifies Saumitra Khan

He lamented that they had not talked for the past 7 days and had only communicated over WhatsApp. Saumitra emphasised that even though politics has interfered with his private life, he would not become an obstacle in her decision. His plans of re-printing his marriage album in January next year has ended in vain. He said, “You can take my property if you want it. Otherwise, I will donate it to the public.”

“You were respected as a BJP MP’s wife. TMC can break families…Sujata Mondal Khan has got me votes and has been a part of my victory but I now release her from my name and surname,” he cried. Saumitra, however, clarified, “I love you, Sujata. My fight is not against you but Trinamool Congress. I cannot break the dreams of millions of people for one person.”

Saumitra determined to overthrow the TMC government

The BJP leader also professed his loyalty to the BJP and said that he could not have asked for more after being made the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (West Bengal). He also informed that the ruling dispensation has filed 36 fake cases against him after he won the elections, and he was forced to take a loan of ₹30 lacs.

Saumitra further emphasised that he would put his heart and soul in overthrowing the TMC government from West Bengal. While speaking about her exit from the BJP, he said, “I request my wife Sujata to stay well and fight out. You have made a mistake, Sujata. I want to tell Abhishek Banerjee, Sujata was my only weakness and now I will sacrifice everything for BJP”.

Sujata Mondol leaves BJP for TMC

As per reports, Sujata joined the TMC in Kolkata, alleging that the BJP did not give her respect and that the saffron party is now filled with ‘tainted’ people. “Now there are only opportunist and tainted people on the top. There was no respect in the BJP for me,” she had claimed.

She further alleged, “I don’t understand what kind of soap is it that is used to purifying the tainted leaders.” “I had fought for BJP and my husband…we got them a victory in the Lok Sabha polls. I think they have only been opportunists…” Sujata Mondal also said that the party had 6 CM candidates, 13 Deputy Chief Minister candidates and that there was a lack of clarity within the saffron party.

