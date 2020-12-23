Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Home News Reports CBI arrests one Niyaz Ahmed Mir from Srinagar for running a child sex abuse...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

CBI arrests one Niyaz Ahmed Mir from Srinagar for running a child sex abuse racket in the US

Mir's wife Stanley was allegedly working on Mir’s directions, exploiting minor children, recording these abuses and electronically transmitting the same to her husband

OpIndia Staff
CBI arrests Niyaz Ahmed Mir from Srinagar in connection with a child sex abuse racket operated in the United States
Representative Image(Source: The Jakarta Post)
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a 35-year-old man based out of Srinagar for allegedly operating a child sex abuse racket along with his US-based wife.

Identified as Niyaz Ahmed Mir, the accused was running a sex racket to target minors living in the United States, the agency said. The accused has been booked under section 67 B of IT Act and Sec. 14 of Pocso Act, 2012. Mir was produced before a special court in Srinagar on Tuesday, which remanded him to CBI custody. 

Mir’s wife, another accused in the case and identified as Tamara Stanley(34), hails from Grays Harbor County in southwest Washington. She was arrested by the US authorities on June 25 this year and charged with “production of child pornography”, a press statement from the US Justice Department revealed. 

Couple uploaded child pornographic content on dark web for financial gains

According to the CBI, the duo targeted minors in the United States and “uploaded pornographic content on dark net for financial gains” and were also “involved in direct communication with several minors in the USA”.

The agency also carried out a raid at Mir’s residence on Tuesday and recovered “damning digital evidence” including 3 laptops, 5 mobile phones, hand-written notes, etc. 

Accused and his US-based wife in “master-slave relationship”: CBI

The accused, Mir, and his wife, Stanley, were in a “master-slave relationship”, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said. He further added that Stanley was allegedly working on Mir’s directions, exploiting minor children, recording these abuses and electronically transmitting the same to her husband. It is also been alleged that the victims refused to follow his orders, Mir shared these videos with their family members. 

Matter came to light after the US authorities accessed email correspondence between Mir and Stanley

The matter came to light when the US authorities accessed Stanley’s emails and discovered the rampant child sex abuse racket. 

The CBI said it routinely coordinates with international law enforcement agencies to detect and investigate sexual abuse of minors, especially over the cyber space and also reaffirms its commitment towards promoting cooperation with US Law Enforcement Agencies in combating child sexual abuse in cyber space.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Netizens accuse former Shiv Sena MP Pritish Nandy of endorsing and giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Twitterati on Wednesday accused former Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Pritish Nandy of endorsing as well as giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls

OpIndia Staff -
The police restored a mild lathi-charge after Congress and SDPI party workers clashed in front of the polling station at Harekala on Tuesday, December 22.
Read more

Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple reopens after nine months. Read when you can do the darshan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha has been closed for devotees since the month of March due to Chinese coronavirus pandemic

Naga insurgent group detains and brutally beats up one of its own cadre for carrying tricolour and initiating peace march in Kohima

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
YS Mashungmi, a young Tangkhul Naga from Ukhrul district of Manipur and also a cadre of NSCN-IM, was allegedly detained and tortured by the Naga insurgents after he carried out a 'peace march' in Dimapur in Nagaland on December 8.

How Pakistanis are using current Punjab farmer protests to fuel pro-Khalistan sentiments

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
While Khalistani elements have infiltrated the Punjab farmer protest against free market, our neighbouring country Pakistan seems to have even more nefarious agenda.

Babri Action Committee’s Zafaryab Jilani says Dhannipur mosque is against Shariat, claims mosque cannot be built on ‘bartered land’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMPLB members had reportedly agreed to Jilani that the mosque proposed at the government allotted is against Sharia.

Recently Popular

World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

CBI arrests one Niyaz Ahmed Mir from Srinagar for running a child sex abuse racket in the US

OpIndia Staff -
Mir and his US-based wife Tamara targeted minors in the US to run a child sex abuse racket and produce pornographic material
Read more
Editor's picks

Netizens accuse former Shiv Sena MP Pritish Nandy of endorsing and giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Twitterati on Wednesday accused former Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Pritish Nandy of endorsing as well as giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Two minor girls go missing from Yamunanagar, families allege Talib and Akram abducted them on the pretext of marriage

OpIndia Staff -
Yamunanagar Police have filed cases against Talib and Akram for allegedly abducting two minor girls in Rajasthan
Read more
News Reports

Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls

OpIndia Staff -
The police restored a mild lathi-charge after Congress and SDPI party workers clashed in front of the polling station at Harekala on Tuesday, December 22.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple reopens after nine months. Read when you can do the darshan

OpIndia Staff -
Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha has been closed for devotees since the month of March due to Chinese coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Naga insurgent group detains and brutally beats up one of its own cadre for carrying tricolour and initiating peace march in Kohima

OpIndia Staff -
YS Mashungmi, a young Tangkhul Naga from Ukhrul district of Manipur and also a cadre of NSCN-IM, was allegedly detained and tortured by the Naga insurgents after he carried out a 'peace march' in Dimapur in Nagaland on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Minor Dalit girl dragged away and gang-raped by four youths, Rehan, Tasleem, Danish and Abdul arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Rehan, Tasleem, Danish and Abdul had allegedly dragged the girl away when she was working in the fields and had raped her. Medical examination has confirmed sexual assault on the minor.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

How Pakistanis are using current Punjab farmer protests to fuel pro-Khalistan sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
While Khalistani elements have infiltrated the Punjab farmer protest against free market, our neighbouring country Pakistan seems to have even more nefarious agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Babri Action Committee’s Zafaryab Jilani says Dhannipur mosque is against Shariat, claims mosque cannot be built on ‘bartered land’

OpIndia Staff -
AIMPLB members had reportedly agreed to Jilani that the mosque proposed at the government allotted is against Sharia.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com