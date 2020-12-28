Monday, December 28, 2020
Home News Reports France: Muslim man, the son of police officers, attacked and assaulted by Islamists for...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

France: Muslim man, the son of police officers, attacked and assaulted by Islamists for attending Christmas lunch

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed that the attack had taken place and informed that a probe has been launched in this regard. He denounced the anti-police sentiments apparently exhibited by the suspects and called Islamist “separatism” unacceptable.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim man attacked, assaulted by Islamists for sharing photos of a Christmas Party he had attended
Representational Image(Source: Vox)
2

A bunch of Islamist radicals attacked a fellow Muslim for posting photos online of a Christmas party he had attended. The incident occurred in the northeastern city of Belfort, France, where a 20-year-old man was assaulted by Islamists for participating in a Christmas party, a report published on RT.com said.

Soon after the victim uploaded photos of Christmas party he had attended, he was threatened by an acquaintance, an Islamist fundamentalist, who was reportedly angry about the man attending non-Muslim festivities. The 20-year-old victim is the son of law enforcement officers.

The acquaintance reportedly rebuked the 20-year-old victim as a “dirty son of a white, son of a snake, son of police” and vowed to show him what a “real Arab” should be. Even though the tone of the conversation was rather belligerent, the young man still agreed to meet his accuser in-person to sort out their differences.

French authorities condemn the violence, speak against Islamist separatism

As per the RT report, the incensed man showed up with four other men, who beat up the 20-year-old man and threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the violence to the police. Despite the threat dished out to him, the young man lodged a complaint against his assaulters and his mother has promised to bring the culprits to book. “He walked right into an ambush”, she said as quoted by the local media.

With France already reeling from an extremist Islamism, the incident did not escape the notice of top French officials, prompting many to condemn the violence and reaffirm their commitment to continue fighting the Islamic “separatism”.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed that the attack had taken place and informed that a probe has been launched in this regard. He denounced the anti-police sentiments apparently exhibited by the suspects and called Islamist separatism unacceptable.

He also took to Twitter to condemn the violence meted out on the 20-year-old for merely attending a Christmas party and sharing pictures of the same on his social media. In Belfort, a young man was assaulted because he celebrated Christmas and was not a ‘good Arab’. ‘Aggravating’ circumstance: being the son of police officers,” the minister wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, is reportedly the son of a Muslim mother of Arab origin. His step-father is a non-Muslim man. Both his parents are law enforcement officers. The man had shared photographs of a Christmas lunch he had enjoyed with family members.

France continues to reel under a spate of Islamist terror attacks

France is recently grappling with a bout of terror attacks by Islamist radicals, including the gruesome beheading of the teacher outside Paris. Samuel Paty, the teacher who was decapitated by the rabid Islamists, had shown his class the infamous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Following Paty’s beheading, another attack rocked France in which three people had died, of which at least two were reportedly beheaded in a terrorist attack at Notre Dame Church in Nice. As per local French media, the Islamic terrorists who carried out the attack frenziedly kept shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while carrying out the attack.

In the aftermath of Samuel Paty’s beheading, French authorities launched a severe crackdown against extremist Islamists across the country, closing down mosques considered as centres of indoctrination and deporting individuals with suspicious credentials. French President Emmanuel Macron also took a hardline against the menace of Islamism bedevilling France and Europe which triggered outrage from several Muslim-majority nations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFrance Islamist attack, Islamist terrorism France, France Muslims visa
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a poem to exploit farmers issue, kin of poet demands apology

OpIndia Staff -
He has mocked an iconic poem that has been inspiring generations of Indians. It is highly condemnable and he must apologise for this," Dr Vinod Kumar Maheshwari told.
Read more
News Reports

Congress trolls trying to shield Rahul Gandhi left red faced after party confirms Wayanad MP is on vacation

OpIndia Staff -
Congress trolls refused to believe that Rahul Gandhi had taken off on a vacation and accused media reports on it as 'fake news'
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.

US Pres Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill which promises millions of relief to Pakistan and other countries

World OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the 2.3 trillion USD COVID relief bill, days after calling it a disgrace.

Wife of Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in connection with PMC Bank Scam worth over Rs. 4000 crores : Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Wife of motormouth Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Varsha Raut, has been summoned by ED in the PMC Bank Scam case.

How did Rahul Gandhi manage to bypass COVID regulations for his Milan vacation? Netizens raise suspicions

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan on a Qatar Airlines Flight.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi takes off to Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's vacation to Milan comes a day before Congress' foundation day where there were the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

France: Muslim man, the son of police officers, attacked and assaulted by Islamists for attending Christmas lunch

OpIndia Staff -
A 20-year-old young man, the son of law enforcement officers, had shared pictures of a Christmas party he had attended.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a poem to exploit farmers issue, kin of poet demands apology

OpIndia Staff -
He has mocked an iconic poem that has been inspiring generations of Indians. It is highly condemnable and he must apologise for this," Dr Vinod Kumar Maheshwari told.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain stone-pelting incident: Madhya Pradesh police books Ayaz, Wasim, Shadab and Altu under NSA

OpIndia Staff -
At the same time, the cops had booked three people, including two women, for attempted murder, rioting, giving a false statement and voluntarily causing hurt.
Read more
News Reports

Congress trolls trying to shield Rahul Gandhi left red faced after party confirms Wayanad MP is on vacation

OpIndia Staff -
Congress trolls refused to believe that Rahul Gandhi had taken off on a vacation and accused media reports on it as 'fake news'
Read more
News Reports

Confirmed: Rahul Gandhi leaves India on a personal trip, will not attend the party’s Foundation Day celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Congress Party has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi has left for a short 'personal trip'.
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
World

US Pres Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill which promises millions of relief to Pakistan and other countries

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the 2.3 trillion USD COVID relief bill, days after calling it a disgrace.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhisek Banerjee calls Suvendu Adhikari an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient for joining BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The Trinamool Congress leader also mocked Suvendu Adhikari for failing to shift his father and two brothers from TMC to BJP
Read more
Politics

Wife of Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in connection with PMC Bank Scam worth over Rs. 4000 crores : Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of motormouth Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Varsha Raut, has been summoned by ED in the PMC Bank Scam case.
Read more
Politics

How did Rahul Gandhi manage to bypass COVID regulations for his Milan vacation? Netizens raise suspicions

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan on a Qatar Airlines Flight.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com