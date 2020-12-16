Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Inexperienced leadership of the party led to rout in recent local body polls’, says...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Inexperienced leadership of the party led to rout in recent local body polls’, says Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha

The internal rift between the Congress party comes after the party was routed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently conducted Zilla panchayat polls.

OpIndia Staff
4

Just days after Congress party was routed in the local body polls in Goa, Congress MP Francisco Sardinha said the decisions taken by the inexperienced leadership of the party was the reason for the humiliating loss.

According to the reports, Sardina on Wednesday addressed a press conference after the elections debacle, where he said that the decisions taken by a politically “novice” state leadership had led to the party’s rout in the recently conducted Zilla panchayat (ZP) polls. He also took objection to the party’s young leaders for calling veteran politicians as “grandfathers”.

“Some of them (young leaders) called seniors who have been elected as grandfathers. To run any organisation you need a combination of seniors and juniors. Seniors who have been elected many times and juniors who want to dream. We also want them to dream. We want their dreams to come true,” said Sardinha, a former Chief Minister.

In his press conference, Sardinha held party’s state leadership responsible for making erroneous decisions in run-up to the elections.

“I totally blame the leadership of the party. I also blame people who had taken some of the decisions of the late. They are political novices and they have not taken the seniors of the party into confidence,” he said.

The internal rift between the Congress party comes after the party was routed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently conducted Zilla panchayat polls. Out of the 49 seats which went to poll on Saturday, the Congress managed to win only four seats, while the BJP romped home with 33 seats.

Minority leaders upset over party functions, resigned weeks ago

Not just mainstream leaders of the Congress are quite upset about the party’s leadership and its performance in the elections, even minority leaders in the state are upset and have quit the party recently.

Riyaz Shaikh, Goa Congress State Convenor of Minority Department had resigned in the run-up to the local body polls, tendered his resignation from the post and from primary membership, accusing the Congress party of “not doing enough for minorities”.

In his letter to Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, Shaikh had stated that he was tendering his resignation from the party as it was using minorities in the party without giving any benefit. Shaikh said that he decided to quit the party after another senior leader Urfan Mulla resigned from the Congress party.

“I have taken this decision since our Congress Minority leader and former Pradesh Congress Minority Chairman Urfan Mulla has stepped down from the Congress party that we minorities were being used without getting any benefits. Without my leader it will not be possible for me to work for the party,” Shaikh said in his resignation letter. 

Shaikh’s resignation had come just weeks after Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Minority Wing Chairman Urfan Mulla had also quit the party citing lack of unity among senior party leaders in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Hardik Patel had shared the misleading claims on Twitter. General Secretary Priyanka Vadra had shared the fake claims further.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.

India Post Payments Bank launches digital payment service DakPay, here is a comprehensive guide on how to use it

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
DakPay app comes with a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services offered by India post and IPPB using the postal network

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar
Read more
Law

‘Insulting Hindutva is not religious insult’: Abhinav Chandrachud, son of SC Justice Chandrachud, argues before Karnataka HC

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Chandrachud contended that using insulting language for Hindutva did not amount to insulting Hinduism.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Inexperienced leadership of the party led to rout in recent local body polls’, says Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Francisco Sardinha also took objection to the party’s young leaders for calling veteran politicians as "grandfathers".
Read more
News Reports

Protesters heckle Republic Bharat and Zee News journalists for reporting about the farmers’ protests

OpIndia Staff -
Republic Bharat journalist Shazia Nisar confirmed the incident, stating that thousands of protesters chased her out of the protest site after snatching her mobile phone
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Govt cancels leaves for all medical, healthcare staff for proposed COVID vaccination work

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh government gearing up for Covid-19 mass vaccination program.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Hardik Patel had shared the misleading claims on Twitter. General Secretary Priyanka Vadra had shared the fake claims further.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani granted bail by Mumbai court in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Khanchandani was arrested by Mumbai police from his residence a day before the hearing for anticipatory bail was scheduled.
Read more
News Reports

India gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, cold chain infrastructure being set up across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The scale of inoculation for Covid-19 is going to be unprecedented, therefore, the government is preparing in advance, informed Heath Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
Read more
News Reports

Home Minister Amit Shah’s outreach to farmers in West Bengal: Lunch at a farmer’s house, followed by rally in support of new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting West Bengal on December 19 ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state
Read more
News Reports

Punjab farmers vs farmers: Punjab farmer organisations with Maoist links oppose govt talking to farmers from other states

OpIndia Staff -
The letter is written by Darshan Pal, who was a founding member of Maoist organisation PDFI.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai based actor Salman Jaffery arrested for looting people by posing as a police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Salman Jaffery was arrested after an elderly woman from Dehradun filed a complaint with police of robbery and cheating
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,738FollowersFollow
21,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com