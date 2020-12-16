Eleven persons were arrested by police in Juhapura, Ahmedabad after they allegedly attacked three policemen on patrol duty in Juhapura, Ahmedabad on December 12.

The accused, including four women, have been identified as Mohammad Zahir Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Mohammad Ayaz Mohammad Zahir, Mohammad Anash Mohammad Zahir Sheikh, Mohammad Almas, Mohammad Zaid, Shamimbanu, Zaid’s wife Farzana, neighbour Farzanabanu, Ayaz’a wife Afsara, rickshaw driver Abid Mohammad Mansuri, Ayaz’s wife’s brother Imran Aiyub Sheikh, as reported by Desh Gujarat. The accused have been booked under sections 143, 147, 149, 332, 353, 186 and 188.

The accused attacked the cops with sticks

According to reports, three cops were injured after they were allegedly attacked by the accused persons in Sonal Cinema road in Juhapura area during a wedding procession late in the night on Saturday. The accused, some of whom were sitting in an autorickshaw and others on two two-wheelers, were reportedly making loud noises and honking. When the three cops who were on patrol duty in the night to enforce the curfew asked them to stop and leave peacefully, they argued that they were part of the wedding procession. In no time they started attacking the cops with sticks and injured them.

The mob then went on attacking the three policemen, causing head injury to one constable and shoulder injury to another.

Booked for assault and unlawful assembly

Some of the accused were nabbed by the police on spot while eight managed to escape. One of the injured cops named constable Yashpal Chandansinh filed a complaint of assault and unlawful assembly against all the eleven accused.