Hathras riots case accused PFI leader Rauf Sharif nabbed in Thiruvananthapuram Airport while attempting to flee the country

The immigration officials at Thiruvananthapuram Airport caught Rauf Sharif after identifying him and immediately informed the Enforcement Directorate and UP Police

OpIndia Staff
Rauf Sharif
Rauf Sharif, leader of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), was nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate officials on Saturday from Tiruvanathapuram airport after he attempted to escape from the country.

According to the reports, Rauf Sharif was allegedly attempting to flee the country and travel to Muscat to avoid arrest. Rauf, who is a resident of Anchal in Kollam district of Kerala, is currently the national general secretary of Campus Front of India. This organisation is the students’ wing of the radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The immigration officials at Thiruvananthapuram Airport caught Rauf Sharif after identifying him and immediately informed the Enforcement Directorate and UP Police. Reportedly, the ED officials reached Thiruvanantharam and took Rauf Sharif in his custody.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police had issued a lookout notice against Sharif for his alleged role in instigating riots and caste-war in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. A case was registered at Mathura police station for conspiring to incite caste rioting following the Hathras case.

Speaking to the media after arrest, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said that a team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (PFI) is being sent to Thiruvananthapuram. Rauf will be brought to Uttar Pradesh for further questioning, he added.

Reportedly, Rauf is involved in funding anti-CAA protests. It is pertinent to note that Popular Front is under the scanner of Union Home Ministry for carrying out anti-national activities including sponsoring terrorism, money laundering and religious conversions. PFI is also accused in several cases pertaining to Anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

Four PFI members already arrested in connection with Hathras case

The arrest of Rauf Sharif comes after Uttar Pradesh had nabbed four members of the radical Islamic organisation PFI for their alleged role in instigating caste wars soon after a Dalit girl mysteriously died in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The police had arrested the four persons associated with the PFI and its sister organisation Campus Front of India (CFI) on October 5 from Mont Toll Plaza. The four accused are Siddique Kappan who is a journalist and a resident of Malappuram, Kerala, Atiq ur Rehman who is a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed who is a resident of Bahraich and Alam who is a resident of Rampur.

The police had also recovered some provocative material relating to the Hathras case from the accused. The accused were travelling from Delhi to Hathras.

