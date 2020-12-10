Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home News Reports Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

Shiv Sena and the farce that 'environment activism' is.

OpIndia Staff
BMC controlled by the ruling Shiv Sena, proposes to remove as many as 1,719 trees to widen the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR)
50

The Tree Authority of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by the ruling Shiv Sena, has proposed to remove as many as 1,719 trees to widen the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and for the construction of Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mandale) and Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane) corridors. While the civic body proposes to axe off 552 trees out of the total of 1,719 trees it suggests transplanting the remaining 1,166 trees. It has invited the citizens to give their suggestions and objections on the issue by Friday.

It is pertinent to remember here that though as ‘compensation’ the BMC has proposed to transplant 1,166 trees, the transplantation procedures does not necessarily succeed every time. There are various factors which might act as a deterant, like the the stress in a new environment, physical damage and downsizing. As such, it remains doubtful as to whether these trees can actually be transplanted or not.

Shiv Sena mouths off platitudes on environment

Ironically, this proposal by BMC comes not long after the Maharashtra Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to flaunt some of the exceptional work the Shiv Sena government has done for the environment and wildlife in his state.

Moreover, last week, in a meeting, conducted to discuss the state government’s plans over the conservation of environment and wildlife in the state, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had reiterated that the state government will conserve forest and it will not just remain lip service.

“Forests are an important part of our lives. We cannot act only as per our convenience; we talk about global warming but hack trees on the other hand. This is not correct. The forest we have must be conserved and expanded. The wildlife in the forests follow the law of nature and they follow it. We, on the other hand, make laws and rules that are convenient to us, and even break them,” Thackeray said, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment and tourism minister, who was present during the meeting, called the decisions taken in the meeting “historic”. He said, “In no other time has the environment and wildlife got so much importance that it always deserved. We are committed to being a green government and will ensure that sustainable development continues.”

Shiv Sena and environmental activism farce

Earlier this month, BMC also gave permission to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). As part of the plan, around 454 trees will be axed while around 550 other trees will be transplanted for the project. MTHL, also known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva project, will connect Sewri with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai through a 22-km long, 6-lane highway bridge over the Arabian sea.

This move comes after the Shiv Sena ‘saving’ the trees in Aarey milk colony by cancelling the metro car shed project which was to be established there. In the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena had fiercely protested the project in order to save the ‘Aarey forest’. This was despite the clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the nod of the Bombay High Court (BHC). After coming to power, the Uddhav Thackeray govt had stalled the project, and after that allotted an alternate site. But since coming to power, the Shiv Sena led govt has allowed axing of trees to make way for several other projects.

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, which often advocates for eco-conservation by cancelling the metro project at Aarey on ‘concerns’ that trees are being cut, earlier took a U-turn by deciding to axe more than 300 trees for the construction of a metro line the elevated Metro-2A corridor between Dahisar and DN Nagar. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has been extremely vocal on the issues of environmental conversation. The young Sena prince had opposed the BJP government’s decision of felling of trees at Aarey Milk colony to construct a Metro shed.

However, just a month after extreme activism by Shiv Sena to impress its coalition parties – Congress and NCP, Sena had exposed its hypocrisy by ordering the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to chop down 1,000 trees for a Bal Thackeray memorial in Priyadarshini Park. Interestingly, the environmental activists, NGOs and liberals who had hit the streets to protest against the then BJP government in the state for axing the trees at Aarey colony have now suspiciously chosen to remain silent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjvlr widening, bmc cut trees, bmc trees, aarey milk colony
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, BMC also gave permission to MMRDA to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.

Priests from Sringeri perform Bhumi Pujan as PM Modi lays foundation stone of new parliament building: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan for Central Vista was performed as per Hindu traditions and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event.

Magsaysay Awardee NDTV India editor Ravish Kumar lies about Adani’s grain silos in Punjab amid ongoing farmer protests

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar seems to have picked up the the narrative from WhatsApp forwards and fake news being tweeted on Twitter.

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Opinions Sanghamitra -
Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

NDTV spreads fake news about Made In India coronavirus vaccines, union Health Ministry busts claims

OpIndia Staff -
The govt has clarified that it has not rejected emergency use proposals for Coronavirus vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more

Latest News

World

‘The Deep State hates Donald Trump, they have been fooling and playing tricks on him’: Chinese prof who hinted Joe Biden is compromised

OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng said that the Deep States hates US president Donald Trump because they consider him an "outsider".
Read more
Crime

Gang of 17 drunk men brutally rape a mother of 5 in Jharkhand, RJD leader blames ‘item dance’ in movies

OpIndia Staff -
A 35-year-old woman, the mother of five children, was allegedly raped by 17 men on Tuesday night in Dumka, Jharkhand.
Read more
News Reports

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, BMC also gave permission to MMRDA to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

Maha minister threatens to assault Union Minister Raosaheb Danve after he claimed that China and Pakistan are fuelling farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
The Shiv Sena has mocked Danve's statement too, saying that if Pakistan is involved, the government should carry out another surgical strike.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee lies to the Bengal Matua community, says they don’t need CAA since they are ‘already citizens’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
While Matua community is classified as illegal immigrants according to NRC rules, Mamata Banerjee said they are Indian citizens
Read more
News Reports

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.
Read more
World

US Congressman claims whether he had sex with Chinese spy Fang Fang is ‘classified information’, blames Trump instead

OpIndia Staff -
Eric Swalwell is suspected to have been in an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy before the woman left the USA in 2015.
Read more
World

‘Trash streaming’: Disturbing Russian trend where people stream what their viewers pay them to, even torture and death

OpIndia Staff -
Sub-culture where Russia YouTubers are paid money by their viewers to pull sickening stunts is now taking steam - its called 'trash streaming'
Read more
News Reports

Priests from Sringeri perform Bhumi Pujan as PM Modi lays foundation stone of new parliament building: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan for Central Vista was performed as per Hindu traditions and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,157FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com