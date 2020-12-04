Friday, December 4, 2020
Home News Reports After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to cut 454 and transplant...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to cut 454 and transplant 550 trees for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will connect Sewri with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai through a 22-km long, 6-lane highway bridge over the Arabian sea

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link under construction
111

The Tree Authority of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by the ruling Shiv Sena, has given permission to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). As part of the plan, around 454 trees will be axed while around 550 other trees will be transplanted for the project. MTHL, also known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva project, will connect Sewri with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai through a 22-km long, 6-lane highway bridge over the Arabian sea.

This move comes after the Shiv Sena ‘saving’ the trees in Aarey milk colony by cancelling the metro car shed project which was to be established there. In the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena had fiercely protested the project in order to save the ‘Aarey forest’. This was despite the clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the nod of the Bombay High Court (BHC). After coming to power, the Uddhav Thackeray govt had stalled the project, and after that allotted an alternate site. But since coming to power, the Shiv Sena led govt has allowed axing of trees to make way for several other projects.

BMC had plans to remove 1172 trees initially; uncertainty over transplantation of 550 trees

The proposal was for removing 1172 trees initially but the number was later reduced to 1,004. To ‘compensate’ for the same, MMRDA claimed that it will plant around 2000 trees in Rajawali and Kaman villages of Vasai district. Although MMRDA has assured to transplant over 550 trees, it is pertinent to remember that transplantation procedures do not succeed every time. It can be attributed to stress in a new environment, physical damage and downsizing. As such, there remains a question mark as to whether 550 trees can actually be transplanted.

Reportedly, BMC had allowed removal of 199 trees for the construction of two flyovers at Mahalaxmi and another 20 trees for Hancock Bridge construction. The Bridges Department of BMC has, however, promised to replant around 400 trees around the Mahalaxmi racecourse within 15 days of cutting them. Although MMRDA had sought for permission the project in June 2018, the paperwork was reportedly completed only two months ago. The axing of trees is likely to be conducted next year and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Shiv Sena and its activism over Aarey Forest

The Uddhav Thackeray-led govt, in a vindictive order, had declared the Aarey area where the metro car shed was planed as ‘forest land’, and had shifted the facility to government land in Kanjurmarg. The decision to shift the metro car shed came after several left-wing activists and Sena prince Aaditya Thackeray had expressed their disapproval for the construction of metro shed at Aarey.

Even though the metro project will result in substantial improvement in the environment by removing lakhs of fossil fuel-guzzling vehicles from the roads, the project was opposed due to political reasons. The decision to shift the metro car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg will now increase the cost of the project by at least Rs 4,000 crore, which was estimated by a committee appointed by the current government. Further, the project will also be delayed by several years due to ongoing litigation and the condition of the new site.

U- turn of Shiv Sena on environmental activism

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, which often advocates for eco-conservation by cancelling the metro project at Aarey on ‘concerns’ that trees are being cut, earlier took a U-turn by deciding to axe more than 300 trees for the construction of a metro line the elevated Metro-2A corridor between Dahisar and DN Nagar. Shiv Sena, especially under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, had been extremely vocal on the issues of environmental conversation, as the young Sena prince had opposed the BJP government’s decision of felling of trees at Aarey Milk colony to construct a Metro shed.

A month after extreme activism by Shiv Sena to impress its coalition parties – Congress and NCP, Sena had exposed its hypocrisy by ordering the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to chop down 1,000 trees for a Bal Thackeray memorial in Priyadarshini Park. Interestingly, the environmental activists, NGOs and liberals who had hit the streets to protest against the then BJP government in the state for axing the trees at Aarey colony have now suspiciously chosen to remain silent. Perhaps, the activist seems to have come to a conclusion that it is a right step to axe the trees for the metro as the decision has been taken by the secular alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to cut 454 and transplant 550 trees for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

OpIndia Staff -
Initially the proposal was for removing 1172 Link trees for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour but the number was later reduced to 1,004
Read more
Media

WSJ drags Brahmins in domestic policy subject, American Hindu Group demands immediate withdrawal of article: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The CoHNA demanded that WSJ remove 'Brahmin' from the OpEd and an apology be issued to the global Hindu Community.
Read more

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education

From surveilling Chinese students in the US to running spy rings in top US universities: All you need to know about CCP infiltration

World OpIndia Staff -
Lately, it has been revealed how the Communist Party of China has funnelled a massive amount of money into ivy league US universities including Stanford, Harvard in an effort to infiltrate into these research institutes.

World’s first Muslim Hijabi model, Halima Aden, quits modelling, says fashion industry compromised her Islamic faith: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Halima Aden, the first-ever Muslim Hijabi model, has decided to give up her modelling career to embrace her faith, Islam

Petition filed in HC wants Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account deleted, mentions that she called Uddhav Thackeray govt ‘Pappu Sena’

Law OpIndia Staff -
The petition claimed that Kangana Ranaut had disrespected judiciary by posting a tweet in which she referred to Maharashtra govt as Pappu Sena.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
Opinions

Exposing hypocrisy of Congress, CPIM, Bharatiya Kisan Union and even Justin Trudeau over the Farm Bills 2020, point by point

Abhishek Banerjee -
The industry scale hypocrisy surrounding the protests around Farm Laws is staggering
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Mirzapur: Three Brahmin boys found dead, family says they were murdered with eyes gouged out, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
The three cousins: 14-year-old Sudhanshu Tiwari, 14-year-old Shivam Tiwari and Hariom Tiwari were mysteriously found dead in a pond in the Lalganj police station area, Mirzapur.
Read more
News Reports

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 97

OpIndia Staff -
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH' passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Even pandering doesn’t get India Today a free pass: Here is why ‘liberals’ are today cancelling Rajdeep and Rahul Kanwal

OpIndia Staff -
'Liberals' are cancelling India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal over their coverage of the allegations against Shehla Rashid
Read more

Latest News

Law

‘You shot a bullet in Delhi, we made MP and Shajapur Shaheen Bagh’: MP HC gives bail to one Anwar, orders counselling as a...

OpIndia Staff -
The Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to an accused named Anwar, who had been arrested earlier for posting provocative messages on WhatsApp
Read more
News Reports

After Youth Congress preached about respecting women, its Punjab unit uses misogynistic hashtag to target Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
A tweet was posted from the official Twitter handle of Punjab Youth Congress using a highly vulgar hashtag to target Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina delivers a resounding jolt to Pakistan during meeting with envoy, says can’t forget 1971 atrocities

OpIndia Staff -
The sharp response by Bangladesh Prime Minister to Pakistan reminding them of the atrocities during the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971 comes at a time when pro-Pakistan Islamist organisations are opposing the statue of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Read more
News Reports

After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to cut 454 and transplant 550 trees for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

OpIndia Staff -
Initially the proposal was for removing 1172 Link trees for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour but the number was later reduced to 1,004
Read more
News Reports

Kapil Mishra writes a letter to the President, says Delhi residents are repeatedly being held hostage by politically motivated protests

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra, in his letter, has alleged that Delhi residents have been deprived of their fundamental rights as scores of political activists have been holding the city hostage to get their demands fulfilled
Read more
News Reports

Assam’s AIUDF owned NGO Ajmal Foundation receiving crores of rupees from foreign organisations known for terror funding: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Legal Rights Observatory has stated that Ajmal Foundation has committed FCRA violations by diverting foreign funds received in the name of education to Badruddin's political party.
Read more
Government and Policy

India summons Canadian High Commissioner after comments by Justin Trudeau on farmers’ protest: Here is what India told Canada

OpIndia Staff -
On the 1st of Dec, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers had expressed concerns over ongoing farmers’ protest in India
Read more
News Reports

COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks, elders and frontline health workers to get it first: Big takeaways from PM Modi’s...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that India is better equipped for vaccine distribution as the country has vast expertise and experience of vaccination programs
Read more
Media

WSJ drags Brahmins in domestic policy subject, American Hindu Group demands immediate withdrawal of article: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The CoHNA demanded that WSJ remove 'Brahmin' from the OpEd and an apology be issued to the global Hindu Community.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC grants bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma, who used to write for Chinese papers, The Quint, etc, and was arrested for spying for...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court granted bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested after it was revealed that he was spying for China.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
492,795FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com