The Jammu and Kashmir police have encountered three local Islamic terrorists in the Tiken, Pulwama. According to the reports, the terrorists killed in the Pulwama encounter were part of the Al-Badr outfit, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

#UPDATE All three local terrorists of Al-Badre outfit killed in Tiken, Pulwama encounter: Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir



All three terrorists are local youths. The encounter began on early Wednesday morning after J&K police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint search operation in the Tiken area after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

As the forces closed in, the terrorists fired upon them. After the forces came under fire, they retaliated killing three terrorists. During the encounter, a civilian was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital immediately.

Talking about the encounter, IGP Vijay Kumar said, “one civilian was shot at his leg when terrorists opened fire. He is stable. Three terrorists have been killed. They were local terrorists and affiliated with Al-Badre. We are searching the area to ensure there is no old/unused grenade left,”

Al-Badr is an Islamic terrorist group, sponsored by Pakistan to inflict terror in Kashmir region. The group was formed by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence in the late 90s with the support of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.