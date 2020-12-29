Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home Politics Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah admits he eats 'cattle meat', rants at Congress foundation day...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah admits he eats ‘cattle meat’, rants at Congress foundation day event: Details

His comments came during the Congress Foundation Day event and Siddaramaiah did not spare his own party men either who he claimed were afraid to speak out due to backlash.

OpIndia Staff
Siddaramaiah admits he eats 'cattle meat'
Image Credit: EPS
5

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted on Monday that he ate ‘cattle meat’. His comments came during the Congress Foundation Day event and he did not spare his own party men either who he claimed were afraid to speak out due to backlash.

Siddaramaiah said, “I had once said in the assembly that I eat cattle meat, who are you to ask?-It is my right, food habit is my right, who are you to question? If you don’t eat, leave it, I’m not going to force you. I eat because I like, who are you to ask? Do you need the courage to say this?”

“…our people stay quiet creating a feeling that what others are saying is right. You should come out of such confusions, please,” he said referring to the anti-cow slaughter bill that was passed by the Karnataka government. “Where will the farmer send aged cattle like cows, buffaloes, he said, pointing out that taking care of a cow or a buffalo costs about Rs 100 per day. Who will give that money? Farmers too worship cows,” he stated.

In 2015, Siddaramaiah had made similar comments. He had said, “I have not eaten go-maamsa (cow-meat) until today, (but) who are you to ask me whether I have or not?” Recently, Siddaramaiah, who also happens to be the leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, had expressed regrets for his comments that Kodavas eat beef for which he received a lot of flak. He said that he has a lot of respect for Kodavas and their culture.

On December 9, Karnataka became the 20th state to completely ban cow slaughter in the state. Anyone who indulges in illegal slaughter or transportation of cows will be punished for a jail term of up to 7 years. Interestingly, the comments by the senior Congress leader came on the day that the Karnataka cabinet passed an ordinance to give effect to the bill that remains to be passed by the Legislative Council.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSiddaramaiah eats beef
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The world shows little faith in Chinese Coronavirus vaccine, including its eternal rental state, Pakistan: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Across the world, nations have been sceptical of the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Chinese companies
Read more
Politics

As Rahul Gandhi holidays in Italy, signs of tension between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot emerge in Rajasthan yet again

OpIndia Staff -
Nonchalant of the developments within the party, as Rahul Gandhi jets away to Italy, reports suggests that all is still not well in Rajasthan
Read more

‘Vagina owners’, ‘menstruators’: The year ‘social justice warriors’ finally threw women under the bus

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Women have been finally thrown under the bus by postmodernists, or 'social justice warriors' as they are popularly known.

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.

While ‘protesting farmers’ vandalise Jio towers in Punjab, Kejriwal will provide free WiFi at Singhu border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even as 'protesting farmers' have taken to vandalism and looting of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now promised free WiFi at Singhu border.

Uranium, missiles and flip-flops: A brief history of the fissions and fusions of US-Iran relations over the years

Editor's picks Shashank Bharadwaj -
President-elect Joe Biden has expressed his readiness to restart negotiations with the Iran on the nuclear deal.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah admits he eats ‘cattle meat’, rants at Congress foundation day event: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted on Monday that he ate 'cattle meat'.
Read more
Crime

After Begumbagh stone pelting, Hindu rally in Indore that was collecting donations for Ram Mandir attacked

OpIndia Staff -
On December 25, a similar rally in Ujjain collecting donations for Ayodhya temple was attacked by a Muslim mob with stones.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The world shows little faith in Chinese Coronavirus vaccine, including its eternal rental state, Pakistan: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Across the world, nations have been sceptical of the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Chinese companies
Read more
Politics

When ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi strongly supported ‘kaala kanoon’ of farm laws, and some ‘intellectuals’ who said the same

Anurag -
As the new farm laws have become a matter of grave debate, political leaders are trying to exploit them for their benefit. But at what cost?
Read more
Politics

Suvendu Adhikari and BJP workers attacked by TMC goons in Nandigram while on their way to Janakinath Temple: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari said, "We will not tolerate such attacks. The attackers must be arrested else we know how to launch a mass movement.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat to lead the way in the renewable energy sector, as state government announces additional benefits in Solar Power policy

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat Solar Power Policy 2021 announced by Gujarat government.
Read more
Politics

As Rahul Gandhi holidays in Italy, signs of tension between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot emerge in Rajasthan yet again

OpIndia Staff -
Nonchalant of the developments within the party, as Rahul Gandhi jets away to Italy, reports suggests that all is still not well in Rajasthan
Read more
World

1000 girls, mainly Hindu, are abducted, raped and converted to Islam every year in Pakistan: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 1000 girls of religious minorities in Pakistan are converted to Islam every year
Read more
Politics

‘Vagina owners’, ‘menstruators’: The year ‘social justice warriors’ finally threw women under the bus

K Bhattacharjee -
Women have been finally thrown under the bus by postmodernists, or 'social justice warriors' as they are popularly known.
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com