Friday, January 1, 2021
Home News Reports After failing to court Goa CM, AAP starts chasing Uttarakhand CM: Read why
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After failing to court Goa CM, AAP starts chasing Uttarakhand CM: Read why

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat, inviting him for debate competition in Dehradun to speak on a range of issues.

OpIndia Staff
Manish Sisodia (L) and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat (R)
134

After failed attempts to make an impact in the Goa politics, the Aam Aadmi Party seems to be trying extremely hard to make its presence in the Uttarakhand. In pursuit of their political entry into the state, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders are now resorting to ‘challenge’ Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for a ‘debate’ competition.

Continuing to indulge in ‘debate’ politics, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat, inviting him for debate competition in Dehradun to speak on a range of issues. He also invited CM Rawat to visit Delhi on January 6, 2021, to show the alleged development work done by the Kejriwal government.

The insensitive act of indulging in politics by the AAP leader comes at a time when Uttarakhand Chief Minister Rawat is admitted at AIIMS, Delhi after getting contracted with the Chinese pandemic COVID-19. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was flown to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, following a mild infection in his lungs.

Rawat, who tested positive on December 18, was admitted to Doon hospital in Dehradun on Sunday evening.

Despite being aware of the fact that Uttarakhand CM is facing health issues due to the epidemic, Manish Sisodia has hit a new low by inviting him for a debate competition in the coming week to further his political agenda in the state.

AAP’s failed attempts to interfere into other states’ administration

This is not the first time that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have attempted to interfere in the functioning of states of various governments. Earlier in November, AAP leader Raghav Chadha had descended onto Goa to force Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral for a ‘debate’ over the Delhi electricity model as compared to the Goa model.

A war of words had broke on social media between the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Goa after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused his Goan counterpart of ignoring local voices under “the Centre’s diktat”. Dr Pramod Sawant had slammed Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in “divisive politics”.

The spat began on Twitter lafter Delhi Chief Minister responded to a news portal’s tweet citing Goa CM Pramod Sawant, as saying that “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should first fix issues of pollution in his area before getting worried about Goa.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Made In India’ Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute gets emergency use approval

OpIndia Staff -
Covishield is manufactured in India by the world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India.
Read more
Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ‘threatened’ farmer leader during the meeting? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandists are now accusing Union Minister Piyush Goyal of threatening the farmers during the meeting.
Read more

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.

Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s hair: Meet the person The Guardian pays to write such...

Media OpIndia Staff -
Her columns have made Arwa Mahdawi a joke on the internet and a lot of people are having fun at her expense.

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam

Former CIA agent reveals how a Jihadi turned Al-Qaeda mole duped US Intelligence services and unleashed a terror attack: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos revealed how a jihadi-turned-agent duped the US Intelligence Services

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Ichchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav threatens govt again even after being told nobody wants to speak to him

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav said the protests will continue till the three farms are withdrawn and a law is brought to guarantee MSP
Read more
News Reports

After failing to court Goa CM, AAP starts chasing Uttarakhand CM: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
AAP now wants a 'debate competition'[ with Uttarakhand CM over various issues, Manish Sisodia writes to Trivendra Singh Rawat
Read more
News Reports

ED attaches properties worth crores belonging to the close relative of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with PMC Bank Scam

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has also been in the radar of the ED over her alleged involvement in PMC Bank Scam
Read more
News Reports

‘Made In India’ Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute gets emergency use approval

OpIndia Staff -
Covishield is manufactured in India by the world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India.
Read more
News Reports

Probe ordered after Kanpur police officer caught using a car which was stolen 2 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur IG range, Mohit Agarwal has ordered a probe after it was found that the SHO was using a stolen car for personal use
Read more
News Reports

Huge asteroid as wide as the length of Golden Gate Bridge and three smaller asteroids to fly by Earth in early January

OpIndia Staff -
NASA revealed that the asteroid which will fly past Earth on Jan 3 is as wide as the length of the world's longest main suspension bridge
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Why France’s hooligans burn cars on New Year’s eve: A look back at a bizarre tradition of arson

OpIndia Staff -
While the world welcomed the New Years with muted celebrations, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, France witnessed chaos and car burning
Read more
Crime

Gorakhpur: 26-year-old Mansoor arrested for kidnapping and forcibly marrying minor girl from ‘another community’

OpIndia Staff -
The 17-year-old girl had been allegedly kidnapped by Mansoor in November 2020.
Read more
Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ‘threatened’ farmer leader during the meeting? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandists are now accusing Union Minister Piyush Goyal of threatening the farmers during the meeting.
Read more
News Reports

Days after Mamata Banerjee’s nephew taunted Suvendu Adhikari, his brother Soumendu to join BJP with 5,000 TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhilkari was removed from the post of Chairman of Contai Municipality by the Mamata govt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com