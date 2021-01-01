After failed attempts to make an impact in the Goa politics, the Aam Aadmi Party seems to be trying extremely hard to make its presence in the Uttarakhand. In pursuit of their political entry into the state, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders are now resorting to ‘challenge’ Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for a ‘debate’ competition.

Continuing to indulge in ‘debate’ politics, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat, inviting him for debate competition in Dehradun to speak on a range of issues. He also invited CM Rawat to visit Delhi on January 6, 2021, to show the alleged development work done by the Kejriwal government.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat, inviting him for debate on a range of issues on January 4, 2021 at IRDT auditorium in Dehradun. He has also invited CM Rawat to visit Delhi on January 6, 2021 to show development work done by Kejriwal govt. pic.twitter.com/BpzfBC1oJ9 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

The insensitive act of indulging in politics by the AAP leader comes at a time when Uttarakhand Chief Minister Rawat is admitted at AIIMS, Delhi after getting contracted with the Chinese pandemic COVID-19. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was flown to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, following a mild infection in his lungs.

Rawat, who tested positive on December 18, was admitted to Doon hospital in Dehradun on Sunday evening.

Despite being aware of the fact that Uttarakhand CM is facing health issues due to the epidemic, Manish Sisodia has hit a new low by inviting him for a debate competition in the coming week to further his political agenda in the state.

AAP’s failed attempts to interfere into other states’ administration

This is not the first time that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have attempted to interfere in the functioning of states of various governments. Earlier in November, AAP leader Raghav Chadha had descended onto Goa to force Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral for a ‘debate’ over the Delhi electricity model as compared to the Goa model.

A war of words had broke on social media between the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Goa after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused his Goan counterpart of ignoring local voices under “the Centre’s diktat”. Dr Pramod Sawant had slammed Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in “divisive politics”.

The spat began on Twitter lafter Delhi Chief Minister responded to a news portal’s tweet citing Goa CM Pramod Sawant, as saying that “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should first fix issues of pollution in his area before getting worried about Goa.”