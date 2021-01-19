Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home Politics SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tries to cash in on India's great cricket victory, leaves...
SportsCricketEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tries to cash in on India’s great cricket victory, leaves netizens in splits with his bizarre poll promise: Details

The absurd promise of authorising 'Tennis Cricket' if SP is elected to power had the Twitterverse in splits, with several users posting amusing responses on Akhilesh Yadav's tweet.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens in spilts after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav promises to recognise
Akhilesh Yadav(Source: Aaj Tak)
293

Hours after the Indian Cricket team registered a historic win at the Gabba International ground in Brisbane and sealed the series 2-1, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre tweet congratulating the team and promising to recognise “Tennis Cricket” if it is elected to power.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Test series in Australia. When Samajwadi Party would come to power, we will recognise ‘Tennis Cricket’,” Yadav tweeted.

Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet promising to approve ‘Tennis Cricket’ elicits hilarious reactions from netizens

The absurd promise of authorising ‘Tennis Cricket’ if SP is elected to power had the Twitterverse in splits, with several users posting amusing responses on Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @theskindoctor13 asked what Tennis Cricket meant. He further asked if Tennis Cricket entails batsmen batting on a cricket ground with Tennis racket or batting on a tennis court with a cricket bat. Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, the user asked him to come on ‘Google Maps’ to respond to his query.

Another popular Twitter user @KyaUkhaadLega shared the picture of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza on Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet on ‘Tennis Cricket’. It is pertinent to note here that Shoaib Malik is a Pakistani cricketer who had married tennis player Sania Mirza.

Baffled by Akhilesh Yadav’s promise of approving ‘Tennis Cricket’ if his party comes to power, a Twitter user said he thought it’s a parody account but he forgot that Akhilesh himself is a parody of RaGa, presumably Rahul Gandhi.

Another Twitter user shared the pictures of Australian Tennis player Ashleigh Barty practicing her trademark forehand volleys with a cricket bat. The user claimed that after Akhilesh Yadav’s announcement, the number 1 tennis player has started practicing tennis with a cricket bat and would soon fight the upcoming Australian elections on an SP ticket.

Another Twitter user responded to Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet saying, “pehle tonti cricket ko manyata dijiye(First give approval to ‘Tonti Cricket’).”

India’s historic win at Gabba Test match

In a historic feat, a callow Indian side defeated the Australian cricket team in its own bastion at the Gabba cricket stadium in Brisbane.

With an aggressive batting masterclass from Rishabh pant and Washington Sundar, India chased down the mammoth target of 328 runs with 3 wickets remaining. The temperament of the last day was set by Shubman Gill with his crucial 91 runs. It was followed by the resilience and defensive gameplay of Cheteshwar Pujara. While skipper Rahane failed to make it big, a cameo by Washington Sundar and a stellar knock from Pant did the job for India.

Until today, Australia was unbeaten at the Gabba cricket ground since 1988, a record broken by the superlative performance of the Indian team. The last time Australia had lost a match at Brisbane was against West Indies when the latter managed to win the match with 9 wickets.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAkhilesh Yadav tennis cricket
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tries to cash in on India’s great cricket victory, leaves netizens in splits with his bizarre poll promise: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre tweet promising to recognise "Tennis Cricket" if it is elected to power.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi lies to claim PM Modi has no geopolitical understanding, Surjewala declares himself Joe Biden

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi lied that PM Modi had endorsed Donald Trump's candidature for the 2020 US presidential elections
Read more

The paper-tigers of the Indian comedy circus: How mocking Hindus is a free hit but other faiths is a no-go

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Indian comedians have displayed evangelical zeal in poking fun at Hindus and their faith but they have not exhibited the same alacrity in sneering at Islam and Christianity

Brisbane Test: Stadium reverberates with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, Australian coach says can’t underestimate Indians

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
The loud cheer and the subsequent sloganeering reverberated in the stadium that even the audience, watching the live telecast, had a 'goosebump' moment.

How this New Yorker Article represents Deep-Rooted White Western Racism against ‘Brown Indians’

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
The New Yorker published an article by Bill McKibben, titled – Gandhi, History, and the Lessons of the Events at the Capitol.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Media

While Times Now goes hammer and tongs after Arnab Goswami, here is what Times of India published ahead of air-strike

OpIndia Staff -
The Arnab Goswami private WhatsApp chats leaked by Mumbai Police have created quite the storm.
Read more
Media

Pakistan claims India staged Pulwama attack after Mumbai Police leaks chat to embarrass Arnab, Republic hits back: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has now issued a statement on the nonsensical controversy surrounding the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tries to cash in on India’s great cricket victory, leaves netizens in splits with his bizarre poll promise: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre tweet promising to recognise "Tennis Cricket" if it is elected to power.
Read more
World

‘Today Malaysia kept our aeroplane, tomorrow someone will keep the PM over non-payment of loans’: Pakistani lawmaker takes a dig at Imran Khan

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan lawmaker asserts that the day is not far when the Prime Minister will be detained for non-payment of loans.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Police registers 32 cases against 44 men for molesting a 17-year-old girl for over five years

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala police registered 32 cases against 44 men for molesting and raping the 17-year-old girl over five years.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt takes back Azam Khan’s Jauhar University land

OpIndia Staff -
Some conditions were set at the time of the sale of this particular land, which the Jauhar University trust has flouted.
Read more
News Reports

Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during Capitol Hill Riots arrested, suspected of trying to sell it to Russians: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The woman, identified as one Riley June Williams, was arrested on Monday from the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
Samay Raina posted a tweet trivialising the horrors faced by exiled Kashmiri Pandits to oppose incarceration of Munawar Faruqui
Read more
Politics

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she will ‘send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sending its workers to Trinamool Congress's (TMC) meeting
Read more
News Reports

Padma Shri awardee UK MP moves motion to commemorate 31st anniversary of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

OpIndia Staff -
Conservative MP Bob Blackman tabled a motion in the UK Parliament, commemorating the 31st anniversary of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.
Read more
Government and Policy

Food subsidy at Parliament canteen has been completely removed: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

OpIndia Staff -
Last year too, the Members of Parliament, by a consensus, had decided to do away with food subsidy at Parliament canteen
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi lies to claim PM Modi has no geopolitical understanding, Surjewala declares himself Joe Biden

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi lied that PM Modi had endorsed Donald Trump's candidature for the 2020 US presidential elections
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com