Hours after the Indian Cricket team registered a historic win at the Gabba International ground in Brisbane and sealed the series 2-1, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre tweet congratulating the team and promising to recognise “Tennis Cricket” if it is elected to power.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Test series in Australia. When Samajwadi Party would come to power, we will recognise ‘Tennis Cricket’,” Yadav tweeted.

Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet promising to approve ‘Tennis Cricket’ elicits hilarious reactions from netizens

The absurd promise of authorising ‘Tennis Cricket’ if SP is elected to power had the Twitterverse in splits, with several users posting amusing responses on Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @theskindoctor13 asked what Tennis Cricket meant. He further asked if Tennis Cricket entails batsmen batting on a cricket ground with Tennis racket or batting on a tennis court with a cricket bat. Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, the user asked him to come on ‘Google Maps’ to respond to his query.

सर टेनिस क्रिकेट मतलब क्या? लोग क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर बैट की जगह टेनिस रैकेट से बैटिंग करेंगे या टेनिस कोर्ट पर टेनिस रैकेट की जगह बैट से खेलेंगे? कृपया गूगल मैप पर लाइव आकर जवाब देने का कष्ट करें। — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 19, 2021

Another popular Twitter user @KyaUkhaadLega shared the picture of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza on Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet on ‘Tennis Cricket’. It is pertinent to note here that Shoaib Malik is a Pakistani cricketer who had married tennis player Sania Mirza.

Baffled by Akhilesh Yadav’s promise of approving ‘Tennis Cricket’ if his party comes to power, a Twitter user said he thought it’s a parody account but he forgot that Akhilesh himself is a parody of RaGa, presumably Rahul Gandhi.

I thought it’s a parody account but I forgot that Akhilesh himself is parody of Raga.. — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 19, 2021

Another Twitter user shared the pictures of Australian Tennis player Ashleigh Barty practicing her trademark forehand volleys with a cricket bat. The user claimed that after Akhilesh Yadav’s announcement, the number 1 tennis player has started practicing tennis with a cricket bat and would soon fight the upcoming Australian elections on an SP ticket.

अखिलेश यादव की इस घोषणा के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया की एशली बार्टी जो दुनिया की नंबर 1 टेनिस प्लेयर हैं ने टेनिस क्रिकेट की प्रैक्टिस शुरू कर दी और आने वाले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के चुनावों में सपा के टिकट पर लड़ने की घोषणा भी की। pic.twitter.com/VnjmnrJqIQ — Mบᴅit (@muditparashari3) January 19, 2021

Another Twitter user responded to Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet saying, “pehle tonti cricket ko manyata dijiye(First give approval to ‘Tonti Cricket’).”

India’s historic win at Gabba Test match

In a historic feat, a callow Indian side defeated the Australian cricket team in its own bastion at the Gabba cricket stadium in Brisbane.

With an aggressive batting masterclass from Rishabh pant and Washington Sundar, India chased down the mammoth target of 328 runs with 3 wickets remaining. The temperament of the last day was set by Shubman Gill with his crucial 91 runs. It was followed by the resilience and defensive gameplay of Cheteshwar Pujara. While skipper Rahane failed to make it big, a cameo by Washington Sundar and a stellar knock from Pant did the job for India.

Until today, Australia was unbeaten at the Gabba cricket ground since 1988, a record broken by the superlative performance of the Indian team. The last time Australia had lost a match at Brisbane was against West Indies when the latter managed to win the match with 9 wickets.