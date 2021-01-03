Akshay announces release date of upcoming action game FAU-G

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced the launch date of upcoming action game FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards). FAU-G is an online multiplayer action game developed by Bengaluru based nCore Games.

While taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem.” Akshay Kumar also released the anthem for the game and stated that the game will be launched on the Republic Day (January 26). The actor had also shared a link for enthusiastic gamers to pre-register for the game.

It is important to mention that FAU-G was initially scheduled to be launched by December 2020 but has now been postponed to January 26. Akshay Kumar had also shared the same teaser on his Instagram profile. Interestingly, the earlier teasers of the game only showcased close combat but now Indian soldiers could be seen with assault weapons in the new anthem.

In December last year, FAU-G made a record of 1 million + pre-registrations in just 24 hours. Following the ban on PUBG, Akshay Kumar, the ambassador of the game, had announced its launch, amidst demand for homegrown apps. However, contrary to PUBG’s royal battle mode, FAU-G will have episodes and missions. While speaking to Indian Express, nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal informed that the game had been in the pipeline and that one should not compare it with PUBG.

20% revenues from FAU-G to be donated to Bharat ke Veer Trust

In September last year, the actor announced that through Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G), gamers would learn more about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. 20 per cent of the net revenue would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, established for the welfare of Indian soldiers.

FAU-G has been developed by nCore Games, a mobile games and interactive entertainment company based out of Bengaluru. The company states, “We primarily develop multi-player games with immersive storylines that have a strong connect with Indian ethos. We also bring to India and publish games from top global studios for the Indian market.”