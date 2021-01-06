Amidst the ongoing attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh, renowned Hindu spiritual leader Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has decided to undertake a yatra from January 17 to temples that were vandalised in the recent past.

According to the reports, Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has decided to start a yatra to seek protection for Hindu religious places.

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, the seer expressed his disappointment over the continued attacks on temples and mentioned that over 50 temples have faced attacks in recent months. He also said that in a temple in Singarayakonda, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy idol was damaged and asked authorities to ensure that there will be no such attacks in the coming days.

From January 17, I will undertake a yatra to over 50 temples that were vandalised in Andhra Pradesh in the recent past: Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy (05.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/ZU36KCVPs7 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

He also demanded strict action against miscreants who vandalised the temples and sought a committee of intelligence department officials to conduct a transparent inquiry. He also questioned the government over non-installation of CCTVs at the temples despite orders. He said that security flaws were exposed at temples in the recent attacks and urged the government to provide a strong security system.

In the press meet, Seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that he will meet local leaders to finalise future plan of action and added that he will be consulting with the village elders, Hindu religious leaders and temple associates.

The seer said he will not remain silent when there is a threat to the very existence of temples. He further said that if churches or mosques were attacked, there would be a worldwide condemnation and retaliation and also deplored the lukewarm reaction to temple attacks.

He objected to political parties involving themselves in religious matters. The seer also said he had nothing to do with politics and did not want to blame anyone, including the government for the attacks.

A series of temple attacks in Andhra Pradesh

Attacks on Hindus and its temples in the state of Andhra Pradesh are continuously increasing. In a short span, several temples have been reportedly vandalized by the miscreants. From destroying idols to burning century-old chariots, a lot has happened in Andhra Pradesh.

On December 30, in another case of temple vandalization in Andhra Pradesh, the miscreants had targeted the famous Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district and desecrated 400-year-old idol of Bhagwan Ram. The priest had found that the idol of Bhagwan Ram was desecrated by unknown assailants when he reached the ancient Sita Lakshmana Kodandarama temple on the Bodikonda hillock in Ramatheertham. The idol was ‘beheaded’ and broken to pieces, the pieces were thrown into a nearby pond.

400 years Old Ramatheertham Temple Near Nellimarla, Vizianagaram in #AndhraPradesh.



The temple has an ancient idol of Lord Ram which was beheaded by miscreants on Tuesday morning.

Very sad. It’s time for every Hindu to unite. #SaveHinduTemples #Ramatheertham pic.twitter.com/rCLVuaOzxc — 𝕵𝖊𝖊𝖛𝖆𝖓 𝕻𝖆𝖙𝖓𝖆𝖎𝖐 (@JeevanPatnaik2) January 3, 2021

Just a few days after Ramatheertham incident, the idol of Goddess Sita was found vandalised near Pandit Nehru bus stop in the Sitaram Temple in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident came to light days after idols of Lord Subrahmanya and Shri Ram were similarly found damaged in the state.

Thread

Despite y’day drama by @YSRCParty & @JaiTDP Netas

attacks on temples continue.



After #LordRamaidol, 40yr old Maa Sita Devi idol vandalised in Vijayawada today.



Size/type/age of idol is immaterial.



But why is it happening only with Hindus?#SaveTemplesInAndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/nAZUvPjQaY — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 3, 2021

On January 1, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated in Rajahmundry district. The priest of the Vigneshwara temple found the murti of Lord Subrahmanya desecrated with two severed limbs of the murti lying on the ground.

Not just it, there have been several attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh over last few years. Last year alone, more than five temples have been vandalised and burnt down by miscreants. The YSRCP government has been facing severe criticism for failing to prevent attacks on Hindu temples.