Idol of Goddess Sita found vandalised in Andhra Pradesh

In another attack on Hindu temples, the idol of Goddess Sita was found vandalised near Pandit Nehru bus stop in the Sitaram Temple in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident came to light days after idols of Lord Subrahmanya and Shri Ram were similarly found damaged in the state.

As per reports, party workers from the BJP and TDP rushed to the spot and staged a protest against the increasing attacks on Hindu temples in the state. When the police were informed, they reached the temple and initiated a probe in the case. During the preliminary investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Patil spoke to the temple caretaker Koteswaramma and assured the protestors that the accused would be nabbed.

Thread

Despite y’day drama by @YSRCParty & @JaiTDP Netas

attacks on temples continue.



After #LordRamaidol, 40yr old Maa Sita Devi idol vandalised in Vijayawada today.



Size/type/age of idol is immaterial.



But why is it happening only with Hindus?#SaveTemplesInAndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/nAZUvPjQaY — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 3, 2021

The police also spoke to locals to determine any suspicious movements of strangers. A police officer informed, “Additional forces have been deployed in the locality along with Krishnalanka police. The situation at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple is peaceful. We are investigating the incident from all angles.”

Political reactions on the incident of idol desecration

While speaking about the incident, BJP National Secretary (Andhra Pradesh) Sunil Deodhar said, “Enough is enough. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shouldn’t your silence and inaction be considered as hidden support to the miscreants? Are you taking Hindu sentiments for a ride? Ironically, all Hindu leaders of YCP too are silent. Aren’t they aware that people won’t spare them?”

It’s duty of the ruler to prevent such incidents & maintain law & order.@ysjagan ji, don’t you know Ravana lost everything after Maa Sita Devi’s abduction?



I urge CM AP to take corrective measures demanded by @somuveerraju else be ready to face the consequences.#SpeakUpJagan pic.twitter.com/P6pQl8l86q — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 3, 2021

TDP supremo and former CM Chandrababu Naidu had earlier called the incumbent CM, a ‘betrayer of Hindus.’ While demanding a CBI probe, he inquired why the CM had not visited any of the desecrated temples or showed solidarity with the Hindus. He added, “Jagan Reddy may be a Christian. But thinking that he can use this power to convert Hindus is wrong. If people in power resort to religious conversions, it amounts to betrayal. One should not show such religious intolerance.”

Hindu temples targetted in Andhra Pradesh

Attacks on Hindu temples seem to have become a routine affair in the state Andhra Pradesh. Last month, the miscreants targeted the famous Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district and desecrated 400-year-old idol of Bhagwan Ram.

When the priest reached the temple on Tuesday morning, he found that the doors of the ancient Sita Lakshmana Kodandarama temple on the Bodikonda hillock in Ramatheertham were broken. When he entered the sanctum, he found the desecrated idol of Bhagwan Ram. The idol of the Lord was beheaded. The authorities at the temple immediately informed the police about the incident.

On January 1, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated in Rajahmundry district. The priest of the Vigneshwara temple found the murti of Lord Subrahmanya desecrated with two severed limbs of the murti lying on the ground.