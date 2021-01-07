Thursday, January 7, 2021
Sushant Singh Rajput’s face revealed that he was innocent, sober, and a good human being: Bombay High Court

The court is hearing a petition filed by the sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput seeking to quash an FIR filed against them which accuses them of fabricating medical prescription for anti-depressants for Sushant

Hearing a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bombay High Court today said that Rajput was innocent and sober, and a good human being. The comment was made by justice JJ Shinde, who is heading a division bench hearing a petition filed by Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh.

The petition was filed by the sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput seeking to quash an FIR filed against them which accuses them of fabricating medical prescription for anti-depressants for Sushant. The FIR was registered by suburban Bandra Police on a complaint by Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who had also named doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

While reserving the verdict for the case, justice Shinde praised Sushant’s work in the movie “M S Dhoni: The Untold Story”, and remarked that one can make out from the actor’s face that he was a good human being. “Whatever the case…from Sushant Singh Rajput’s face one could make out that he was innocent and sober…and a good human being,” Justice Shinde said. He also added that everyone liked him especially in the biopic of former Indian Cricket team captain.

Rhea Chakraborty has been alleging that Sushant Singh Rajput was taking anti-depressant medication. She claimed that his sisters had obtained a prescription for the drugs from the Delhi doctor, and had advised their brother to take them. She alleges that one of the circumstances that may have led to Rajput’s death was the “dangerous cocktail of drugs and narcotic substances and medicines”.

Rhea is the accused in the death case, after Sushant’s father had filed a case of abetment of suicide against her and her family members. After a long political drama by the Maharashtra government in the issue, the case was handed over to the CBI on Supreme Court’s order. Accordingly, the case against Sushant’s sisters also have been transferred to the CBI.

