Pune restaurant launches ‘Bullet Thali’ challenge: Eat a 4 kg platter in 60 mins to win a Royal Enfield bike

In this almost impossible challenge, one needs to finish a 4 kg giant non-veg platter in 60 minutes. One who manages to do it wins a Royal Enfield Bullet worth Rs 1.65 lakh.

The Pune 'im-popsicle' Bullet Thali challenge (source: Mumbai Mirror)
A restaurant in Pune has devised a Bullet Thali challenge to attract its customers, offering Bullet motorcycle to the winners of the contest. In this almost impossible challenge, one needs to finish a 4 kg giant non-veg platter in 60 minutes. One who manages to do it wins a Royal Enfield Bullet worth Rs 1.65 lakh.

Atul Waikar, the owner of Shivraj restaurant, located in the Wadgaon Maval area on the outskirts of Pune, adopted this alluring deal to bounce back after his business incurred heavy losses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to media, Atul Waikar, himself a bike lover, said that he conceptualised this idea to attract customers to his restaurant.

Atul Waikar, the 30-year-old young owner of Shivraj Hotel threw open the challenge on the new year. He placed 5 brand new gleaming Royal Enfield Bullet bikes in the patio of his restaurant, put up banners and got menu card giving the details of the ‘Bullet Thali’ challenge printed.

Banner put outside the Pune restaurant (source Facebook page of Atul Waikar)

The Bullet Thali is a treat for non-vegetarians as the platter consists of 12 dishes made with 4 kilograms of meat and fish. The dishes include Fried Surmai, Pomfret Fried Fish, Chicken Tandoori, Dry Mutton, Grey Mutton, Chicken Masala and Kolumbi (Prawn) Biryani. The cost of each thali is Rs 2,500.

According to Waikar, his Bullet Thali challenge has been receiving a good response as several people have been visiting the eatery since then to participate in the contest.

