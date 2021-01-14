Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home News Reports Chinese company Huawei's patented technology can track Uyghur Muslims using specialised face recognition software:...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Chinese company Huawei’s patented technology can track Uyghur Muslims using specialised face recognition software: Details

Huawei is not the only Chinese company that has developed AI-based technology that is capable of detecting Uyghur Muslims. There are several large corporations in China that have developed similar technology including Alibaba, Megvii and SenseTime.

Anurag
Uyghur Muslim Detection Technology being used in China, say reports
Chinese companies working on Uyghur Muslim Detection Technology (Image: Guardian)
25

IPVM, a video surveillance research group and BBC have reported that Chinese company Huawei had filed for a patent for its Artificial Intelligence technology capable of tracking Uyghur Muslims. In its report, IPVM said that they found a patent application authored by Huawei and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government. In the application, they discussed a technology to detect Uyghur Muslims.

Last month, IPVM and Washington Post had uncovered similar technology developed by Megvii, a Chinese facial recognition startup. The company had reportedly tested and validated ‘Uyghur alarms’.

China has race-detection technology deployed across the country

As per IPVM’s report, China has deployed AI software across police security camera networks that is capable of detecting race of the person based on facial markers. The technology detects if someone’s face looks Uyghur, Han (Ethnic Majority of China) or ‘other’. China’s security camera manufacturers, including the three largest ones Hikvision, Dahua and Uniview, offer ‘Uyghurs analytics’ in their systems. These analytics are also included in the official facial recognition guidelines issued by the PRC government.

2018 patent authored by Huawei and PRC Government

IPVM spotted a July 2018 patent application authored by Huawei and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) for the “identification of pedestrian attributes”, Uyghurs are referenced as one “race” that “can be” detected in the “target” pedestrian. As per patent documents, the technology can identify gender, age, race (Han or Uyghur), body type, top style, top colour, etc.

CAS is China’s top research arm. In 2020, it was allotted a budget of $15 billion.

Huawei’s response on the controversy

Huawei was contacted by IPVM to get comments on the patent. The company said in its reply that they oppose discrimination of all types, including the use of technology to carry our ethnic discrimination. It said, “Huawei opposes discrimination of all types, including the use of technology to carry out ethnic discrimination. Identifying individuals’ race was never part of the research and development project. It should never have become part of the application and we are taking proactive steps to amend it. We are continuously working to ensure new and evolving technology is developed and applied with the utmost care and integrity.”

The company further said that they are proactively working to amend the patent application. The main concern here is Huawei decided to amend the application only after questions were raised on their intentions. It has to be noted that Huawei was barred by the United States, India, Australia and the European Union from supplying equipment to the government on the pretext of security concerns.

Huawei is not alone to develop race-detection technology

Huawei is not the only Chinese company that has developed AI-based technology that is capable of detecting Uyghur Muslims. There are several large corporations in China that have developed similar technology including Alibaba.

Megvii

In June 2019, Megvii submitted an application to patent its technology that can extract facial features. As per IPVM’s report, it can classify people based on ethnicity, including Han, Uyghur, Non-Han, Non-Uyghur and unknown. In another patent filed in 2017, Megvii said that its technology could “Method, device and computer memory for evaluating face recognition algorithm” mentions “minority” ethnicity detection, stating “Race (minority) can include yellow race, black race people, white people, etc.”

In its defence, Megvii said that the language of its patent is open to misunderstanding. It further added that it “has not developed and will not develop or sell racial or ethnic labelling solutions.”

SenseTime

SenseTime, PRC’s largest facial recognition startup filed a patent in July 2019 for a “Method and device for retrieving images”, SenseTime mentions “Uyghurs” as one of the “ethnicities”. As per the patent documentation, the technology can detect people based on ethnicity and age group. The tech can further categorize age groups based on their actual needs.

When IPVM contacted SenseTime, they said that the patent’s language is regrettable and they will update it. They said, “SenseTime’s AI Code of Ethics [formed in 2019] does not address Uyghurs or ethnicity-detecting AI software. It does note that “biases in historical data might result in an algorithm discriminating against a certain age group, race or gender”.

Alibaba

Often called the Amazon of China, Alibaba had filed a patent in 2018 for an “image set generation method, device and image recognition module” includes “race, ethnicity” as possible “applications”. The applications based on the technology can identify people based on race, ethnicity or region. Uyghur was not explicitly mentioned in the patent application. In an investigation done by IPVM and The New York Times, they found out that Alibaba Cloud offered Uyghur recognition services on an API guide on the China website. Alibaba removed the service after the report.

In its response to allegations, Alibaba said, “Racial or ethnic discrimination or profiling in any form violates our policies and values. We never intended our technology to be used for and will not permit it to be used for targeting specific ethnic groups.”

Apart from these companies, IPVM reported that Baidu, Intellifusion and SensingTech also filed similar patents in recent years. It is also notable that Alibaba’s chief Jack Ma is currently off-radar after he criticized Chinese government.

China’s history of racial discrimination and human rights abuse

Several reports have suggested that China is indulging in racial discrimination of Uyghur Muslims. The PRC government has sent hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs in concentrations camps allegedly for ethnic cleansing. The Chinese government has said that they provide volunteer training and education in these camps, but independent reports suggest these camps are meant for brainwashing Uyghur Muslims. A recent report indicated that China is using Uyghur Muslims as forced labour in several industries across China.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

As Twitter stocks plummet post Trump ban, CEO Jack Dorsey writes a long-winded thread: Pomp, arrogance and zero substance

Nupur J Sharma -
As Twitter decided to ban US President Donald Trump from its platform, its stock plummeted and Jack Dorsey has finally spoken
Read more
News Reports

Parliamentary panel on IT to summon Facebook, Twitter over data safety, banning accounts

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the panel members have unanimously agreed upon the concerns over Twitter playing the role of publisher and censor.
Read more

Punjab farmer claims his turban tossed as Akalis, farmers clash in Punjab’s Faridkot, farmers allege Police inaction

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A violent clash broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers and protesting farmers in Punjab's Faridkot after farmers gheraoed former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

Culture and History OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war

Nawab Malik, who had claimed that Arnab will commit suicide, faces embarrassment, son-in-law arrested in drugs case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCB has found an online transition between Sameer Khan and one of the accused in the ongoing probe into the Bollywood-drug nexus

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
WTF News

Canada: Woman puts husband on a leash like a dog, ‘walks’ him to evade curfew rules

OpIndia Staff -
As the cops pointed out that her husband was not a dog, the woman reportedly protested. The cops also penalised the duo and fined them $1500 each.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government and Policy

‘Too much Mughal history, hardly anything on Hindu Kings’: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss revision of NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
News Reports

Founder of ‘Freedom ‘251’ mobile phone arrested yet again, this time, for defrauding dry fruit traders: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
The police recovered several key documents, 60 kg dry fruits, and two cars including an Audi from Mohit Goel, founder of Freedom 251
Read more
News Reports

Chinese company Huawei’s patented technology can track Uyghur Muslims using specialised face recognition software: Details

Anurag -
Several patents including by HUawei talks about technology that can distinguish between Uyghurs and majority Hans.
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter stocks plummet post Trump ban, CEO Jack Dorsey writes a long-winded thread: Pomp, arrogance and zero substance

Nupur J Sharma -
As Twitter decided to ban US President Donald Trump from its platform, its stock plummeted and Jack Dorsey has finally spoken
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Medical student found brutally murdered in Patratu dam, netizens demand #JusticeForPujaBharti

OpIndia Staff -
Puja Bharti, a medical student, was found murdered on Tuesday. Her body was recovered from the Patratu dam.
Read more
News Reports

Parliamentary panel on IT to summon Facebook, Twitter over data safety, banning accounts

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the panel members have unanimously agreed upon the concerns over Twitter playing the role of publisher and censor.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab farmer claims his turban tossed as Akalis, farmers clash in Punjab’s Faridkot, farmers allege Police inaction

OpIndia Staff -
A violent clash broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers and protesting farmers in Punjab's Faridkot after farmers gheraoed former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Police station taken over by stray pigs, cops terrorised

OpIndia Staff -
The cops waited outside the police station, leaving their arms and ammunition inside, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

Railway Police arrests 10 illegal Rohingyas immigrants in West Bengal on a train to Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
The group of illegal Rohingya immigrants entered India through Tripura border from Bangladesh
Read more
News Reports

BBC airs ‘Death in Bollywood’ documentary which traces the controversial Jiah Khan death case

OpIndia Staff -
The BBC documentary reportedly includes the version given by Aditya Pancholi about Jiah Khan's death.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com