The Indian Army has taken a Chinese solider into custody for transgressing into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He was apprehended in the early hours of the 8th of January 2020.

The Indian Army, in a statement, has said that the PLA soldier is being dealt as per established procedure and laid down norms. The soldier was captured around Rezang La and both sides are said to be in touch over the matter.

China and India have been locked in a conflict since last year. Things reached a peak with the clash in Galwan Valley where both sides suffered casualties and since then, the battle has largely been waged over words and propaganda from the Chinese side.

In September, India foiled Chinese infiltration bids and occupied new heights along the LAC. Meanwhile, Chinese media outlets have been threatening India often with dire consequences for opposing China’s expansionist tendencies, however, they do not have any significant achievements to boot.