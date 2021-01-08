Friday, January 8, 2021
Updated:

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

The announcement by Colonel Perez comes at the backdrop of massive violence at Washington DC when supporters of incumbent president Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill.

OpIndia Staff
Colonel Perez threatens 'patriots' will return to Washington DC with weapons
Image Credit: AP
3

Celestino T Perez, who claims to be a retired colonel, has threatened of more violence ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president on the 20th of January. In a post that has now gone viral on the internet, Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on the platform, has claimed that ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC on the 19th of January with weapons.

The announcement by Colonel Perez comes at the backdrop of massive violence at Washington DC when supporters of incumbent president Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached the premises of the US seat of governance. They entered Nancy Pelosi’s office and basically ran amok.

'Colonel Perez' claims 'patriots' will return to Washington DC a day before Joe Biden becomes US President
‘Colonel Perez’ claims ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC a day before Joe Biden becomes US President

Colonel Perez said in the post, “Today, January 6, 2021, We patriots by the millions, have arrived in Washington, D.C., carrying banners of support for the greatest President the world has ever known. Bit (sic) if we must… Many of Us will return on January 19, 2021, carrying Our weapons, in support of Our nation’s resolve, to which the world will never forget!!!”

He continued, “We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match. However, the police are NOT Our enemy, unless they choose to be! All who will not stand with the American Patriots… or who cannot stand with Us… then, that would be a good time for YOU to take a few vacation days.”

There’s another post of his that has gone viral where he claims that Donald Trump has told them to “fight like hell”. In that post, he says, “Today Eric Trump said that he would physically fight with the Patriots to save Our country. Today Representative Mo Brooks, asked the Patriots to pledge Our live and wealth to fight for Our country. And today President Trump told Us to “fight like hell”.”

Image Source: Social Media

He continued, “He said that Our cause was a matter of national security, and that these people behind the massive fraud must be arrested and brought to justice. And that task, falls on the shoulders of We The People…. the American Patriots.”

“So over the next 24 hours, I would say, lets get our personal affairs in order. Prepare Our weapons, and then go get’em . Lets hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are. This includes, RINOS, Dems, and Tech Execs. We now have the green light. [All] who resist Us, are enemies of Our Constitution, and must be treated as such,” it states.

Colonel Perez has made his account private on Parler. Capitol Hill witnessed massive violence that was condemned by leaders around the world. A woman was shot at the protests who died afterwards. Explosives were discovered at the RNC and DNC. Social media platforms had locked Trump’s account following the incident.

Searched termscolonel perez parler
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

