Actor Kangana Ranaut is once again caught in a legal tangle for a month old Tweet regarding farmer protests that she later deleted. Now a 73-year-old woman, who was misidentified by Kangana Ranaut as the ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, has filed a written complaint against the actor in a district court in Bathinda.

Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Punjab as filed a defamation suit against the actor under IPC sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation), through her counsel Raghbir Singh on Friday.

Kangana Ranaut post caused mental agony and loss of reputation to Mohinder Kaur

Kaur has alleged that the actor’s post on social media, which misidentified her as the Shaheen Bagh dadi (Bilkis Bano) lowered her reputation and prestige. She has been suffering from grave mental tension, agony, harassment, humiliation, loss of reputation, and defamation in the eyes of her family members, relatives, co-villagers, and public by-large, read Kaur’s complaint. She furthered that Kangana Ranaut has not even tendered an unconditional apology to her.

The lady claimed that she and her entire family are farmers. They are dependent on agriculture for their livelihood and for that reason they are supporting the protesting ‘farmers’ from day one.

Kangana Ranaut misidentified Kaur as the ‘famous’ Bilkis Bano

Almost a month back, Ranaut had mistaken an elderly woman who had participated in women’s march taken out as part of the farmer protests for the famous Bilkis Bano also known as ‘Dadi’ who had participated in Shaheen Bagh protests. Retweeting a post on Twitter that claimed that the woman in farmer protests was Bilkis Bano, Ranaut had said that Dadi was available for hire to appear in protests. She had later deleted her post.

Following the Tweet, she was also sued by a Chandigarh based advocate named Hakam Singh. He too had sent her a legal notice accusing her of ‘mocking an old female’ and sought a public apology from Ranaut within seven days.

‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’ Bilkis Bano participated in farmer protests

The Shaheen Bag Dadi, who was featured in the list of top 100 influential people of 2020 in Time Magazine, joined the farmer protests yesterday. However, she was detained by police at Singhu Border. Police said that Dadi was stopped for her own safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic as she was a senior citizen.