Some of the ‘farmers’ who had sent legal notices for defamation to actress Kangana Ranaut, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve and BJP MPs Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri have turned out to be AAP workers.

According to the reports, five “aggrieved farmers” had sent defamation notices to five individuals yesterday for allegedly defaming protestors agitating against the three farm laws in and around Delhi. It has been now revealed that some of those alleged farmers are nothing but AAP workers.

Earlier, AAP had announced they would despatch of legal notices on behalf of those five farmers against the five reputed individuals for calling out the protestors who have been camping at the Delhi border.

Important:



As promised, AAP helps following farmers send legal notice to those discrediting the farmers’ protest-



Jeevan Jyot Kaur to Kangana Ranaut

Narinder Singh to Ramesh Bidhuri

Sukhwinder Sukhi to Manoj Tiwari

Gurinder Birring to Ravi Kishan

Chetan Singh to Raosaheb Danve — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 9, 2021

However, it has now been exposed that the disguised farmers are workers of Punjab unit of AAP. One such ‘farmer’ who sent notice is Narinder Singh Shergill, who is an AAP member and has contested Assembly elections from Mohali and the parliamentary polls from Ropar constituency. Another person who has sent the legal notice to Kangana Ranaut is Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who is also associated with the Mahila wing of AAP.

Similarly, the third ‘farmer’ claimed to have helped to send a legal notice is Gurinder Singh Birring, who has been associated with AAP and was part of its war room for 2017 Assembly polls. A fourth ‘farmer’, Sukhwinder Paul Sukhi, who has sent legal notice to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, is also learnt to be associated with AAP in Mansa.

Reportedly, four out of five so-called farmers whom the AAP claims to have helped send legal notices for defamation, are actively associated with the party.

AAP leader defends the farmer-turned-AAP workers, says they are farmers too

After the embarrassment, AAP leader Raghav Chadha defended his party workers, who had sent notices disguised as farmers. Raghav Chadha claimed that one or two of them may be associated with the party and added that they are farmers too.

Deviating the issue, Raghav Chadha instead blamed the central government saying, “It is because of the sacrifices made by a farmer and his family that food reaches our homes, our plates, and we are able to eat to our heart’s content. If someone abuses an honest farmer, it is similar to abusing Mother India,” he added.

Chadha claimed that the BJP leaders have described farmers terrorists, anti-nationals, goondas, dalaals, agents of Pakistan and China. “Does our farmer look like a terrorist? I would like to tell the BJP that our farmers have had enough. They are done with being maligned and abused. They now want to knock at the doors of justice, and we truly believe that victory would be theirs,” he said.

“It is evident that the entire BJP is categorically and strategically working to destroy and discredit the farmers’ movement with their relentless abuse,” he added.

The AAP leader also claimed that the false and frivolous propaganda against the farmers was unbecoming on the part of those behind the propaganda. Chadha said that the AAP vows to stand with the farmers of this country in their fight and will provide them assistance till the BJP leaders are punished.

He also mentioned that actress Kangana Ranaut was served a notice for her derogatory remarks by Jeevan Jyot Kaur. Kangana through her tweet had allegedly called the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100.