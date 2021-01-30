Days after a violent mob of anti-farm law protestors desecrated the Indian flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day, a video has now surfaced on social media that showcases the unfolding of the unfortunate events.

In a video uploaded by a Facebook page named, ‘The Saffron Sword’, a ‘farmer’ protestor can be seen hurling expletives at PM Modi at the very onset. He then goes near the gate of the Red Fort and says, “The time for peace is over. It’s revolution time now… If they (cops) don’t open the gates (of Red Fort), then, we will take up arms.”

The video, which is over an hour long, was live on a Facebook page called “akaalsahaitv”. However, the video has now been taken down by the page. The Saffron Sword had downloaded the entire video and edited relevant portions which showed the shocking side of the violence.

The ‘protestor’ was then seen threatening a police official with violence, if he did not open the gates. This is despite the fact that the cop kept on pleading that he did not have the permission to do such a thing. “Danda taiyaar rakh lo (Keep your batons ready)… Laaton ke bhoot baton se nahi maante,” the man provoked the mob.

“We will make Modi pee and take a dump here. We will make that donkey feast on cow dung”, the man was heard as saying. He further warned, “We will shoot the cops down with AK47. Explain it peacefully to the police officers.” Amidst loud cheer and sloganeering, a few protestors were seen climbing up the gate. Meanwhile, the man recording the video, yelled, “Jump the gate, my lions. Break the barrier… Modi R*nda (Modi is a prostitute).”

The police officials, deployed at the Red Fort, were clearly outnumbered by the mob. “We have maintained peace here. Get lost before we do something. Then, you will complain that we thrashed you”, the man threatened a police officer. After a protestor climbed a pole to unfurl the Khalsa Nishan, the man exclaimed, “This is the sacrifice of Sikhs…Raj Karega Khalsa (Only the Khalsa will rule).” The video ends with a glimpse of ‘protestors’ urinating on the walls, with the cameraman asking them to pee in Modi’s mouth.

Protesters resort to violence, vandalism, and destruction amidst tractor rally

Thousands of farmers breached barricades and proceeded towards Delhi amid huge police presence as they kicked off their tractor rally on Republic Day. Chaos was unleashed on the streets leading to the national capital as farmers flouted the designated route and marched towards the Parliament and Red Fort.

The participants of the tractor rally also resorted to vandalism as they ran amok on the highways, attacking the trucks and breaking the barricades that were put up by the Delhi police to control their route. The protestors were seen trying to run their tractors over police personnel. In another video, the mob was seen beating and pushing police personnel off a high rise wall in the Red Fort. Hundreds of police personnel have received injuries in the incident.

The upheaval was primarily caused after the protesters who were allowed to hold the “Kisaan Parade” between 12 to 5 PM, started the march much before the allotted time and veered away from the agreed-upon routes. The security personnel had tried in vain to convince the farmers to stick to the plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. But, their requests fell on deaf ears as the protesters ran riot, breaking barricades and vandalising vehicles on their way.





