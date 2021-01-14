Railway Police arrests 10 illegal Rohingyas immigrants in West Bengal on a train to Bihar

On January 13, Railway Police arrested 10 illegal Rohingya immigrants at New Jalpaiguri Station located 90 KM from Kishanganj, West Bengal. The group had three men, two women and five children. The reports suggest that they had escaped from Kutupalang camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Train Superintendent spotted suspicious travelers

Shubhanan Chandra, CPRO of NF Railway said that the train superintendent’s readiness. The SP was on duty of 02501 Agartala-New Delhi Rajdhani Special train. He was checking passengers’ tickets after boarding the train at Guwahati station. He had suspicion on some passengers lodged in the B7 coach of the train after which he sent a memo to the police officer for investigation.

All of them entered via Tripura

The Railway Police got into action and investigated the issue when the train reached New Jalpaiguri at 1:40 AM. All ten of them were taken off the train, and during the investigation, they told the police that they belong to the Rohingya community. They further told police that they travelled from Komilla, Bangladesh and entered India via Sonamura, Tripura. They boarded the train from Agartala station, Tripura on January 11 with the help of an agent. They were handed over to GRP New Jalpaiguri for further legal proceedings.

Rohingya problem in India

The Government of India has deemed Rohingyas, an ethnic community from Myanmar, a threat to national security in 2017. There were several reports of their links to terrorist outfits. The government has been trying to filter out and send them back to their native country. In December 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that India would never accept Rohingya in any circumstances.