Following the attack by pro-Trump supporters on the Capitol Hall in Washington DC social media companies have cracked down on President Trump’s account across all platforms.

Tech giants including Twitter, Facebook and others have permanently suspended President Trump’s personal accounts from their platform and restricted the official POTUS accounts. Also, those who were associated with Donald Trump or supported him during this time of crisis in the country faced the heat as their social media accounts were suspended. Several channels with hundreds of videos were also removed from Facebook and Youtube as they were Trump supporters.

Anti-Modi Islamists demand ban on PM Modi’s social media accounts

Watching the Trump supporters helpless on social media platforms, the anti-Modi brigade of Islamists have risen in India and across the world demanding a ban on his social media accounts.

CJ Werleman, a serial fake news peddler and an anti-India propagandist, said that it would be a logical move to ban PM Modi. He said, “It would seem logical to ban @narendramodi from Twitter for inciting the mass murder of more than 2,000 Muslims in 2002 and then another 50 in 2019, not to mention the way in which he has mass radicalized Indian society to pre-genocidal levels.”

It would seem logical to ban @narendramodi from Twitter for inciting the mass murder of more than 2,000 Muslims in 2002 and then another 50 in 2019, not to mention the way in which he has mass radicalized Indian society to pre-genocidal levels.#ModiNext — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) January 9, 2021

In 2002, communal riots in Gujarat broke out after a train returning from Ayodhya was set on fire by radical Islamist mob in Godhra where in 59 karsevaks were burnt alive. Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. In the subsequent riots, people of both the communities, not just Muslims, lost their lives.

Khaled Beydon, an Islamist professor, called to trend hashtag #ModiNext while calling for the suspension of PM Modi’s account. He said, “Well, suspending Narendra Modi from Twitter would be the logical next move, @Jack. Authoritarian incitement by the chief executive isn’t only an American phenomenon. Get it trending #ModiNext.”

Raheel Shafi, a biomedical scientist and physician from USA (appears to be of Pakistani descent, quoted Werleman and demanded a ban on PM Modi’s account.

Rameel Khan from Mumbai wrote that everyone would agree to PM Modi’s account suspension.

Zaynab Honnora who claims to be from Italy called President Trump an ‘evil oopmaloopa’ (Man with orange-coloured skin) and called for a ban on PM Modi’s account.

Hafeez Al Akbar who claims to be from Chennai called PM Modi mastermind of several riots in India and demanded a ban on his account.

Another user from India Mohammad Akhtar also quoted Werleman and agreed with him for call for PM Modi’s account suspension.

Earlier Senior Youth Congress leader Srivatsa had called on Twitter India to ban on BJP’s leaders’s Twitter accounts.