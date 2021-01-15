Friday, January 15, 2021
Home News Reports As SFJ asks farmers to raise Khalistan flag at India Gate on R-Day, Rakesh...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As SFJ asks farmers to raise Khalistan flag at India Gate on R-Day, Rakesh Tikait announces march from Red Fort to India Gate

In a letter issued by SFJ, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu gave a call to the Punjab farmers protesting on Singh border to raise Khalistani flag at India Gate on January 26 and receive a reward of Rs. 1.8 crores.

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Tikait (Image courtesy: Zee News)
17

Just weeks ahead of the Republic day celebration in the country, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that protestors will carry out another procession from Red Fort to India Gate on January 26 and also hoist the tricolour at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

According to the reports, the self-proclaimed ‘farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that the march will be a ‘historic scene’ where from one side they will have ‘kisan’ and the other side ‘jawan’.

Tikait said the farmers union leaders will attend the ninth round of talks with government representatives, including Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Som Prakash. However, he added that that the protestors would continue to hold talks with the government and also carry out their protests at various Delhi borders.

Interestingly, Tikait’s announcement comes two days after Khalistani terror organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) had announced a reward of Rs. 1.8 crores for hoisting the Khalistani flag on India Gate on the Republic Day.

In a letter issued by SFJ, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu gave a call to the Punjab farmers protesting on Singh border to raise Khalistani flag at India Gate on January 26 and receive a reward of Rs. 1.8 crores.

On January 11, SFJ released an incriminating video on its YouTube channel to provoke Sikh individuals living in India especially those who agree with the Khalistani movement. Pannu in the video asked the Sikh Youth to hoist Khalistani flag on India Gate and remove Indian flag India Gate as well as from every corner in Delhi. He said, “On January 26, Sikhs should roam in Delhi on their tractors and remove every tricolour. The Indian flag is the symbol of suppression that Sikhs have faced in India. Every Indian flag must be removed and crushed.”

Pannu further added that whoever hoists Khalistani flag on India gate will be rewarded with Rs. 1.8 crores. If the Indian government arrests the person under Indian Law, his organization says it will help the person(s) move out of India and settle down in the UK. He said that Sikhs have taken over Delhi as the Indian government has enacted three black laws.

Khalistan terror group’s involvement in the farmer protestors

It is not an unknown fact that the banned Khalistan terror outfit has already hijacked the farmer protests to incite people to fight against the Modi government. On January 12, the central government had told the Supreme Court that they have credible input from the Intelligence Bureau that there is the presence of Khalistani supporters in the farmers’ protest.

Several protesting ‘farmers’ have resorted to violence and have shouted slogans supporting Khalistan during the protests. With pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans being raised during the ‘farmer protest’ along the Haryana-Punjab border, questions are also being raised over the alleged involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills are ‘anti-farmer’ in nature.

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.

Rakesh Tikait repeated attempts to instigate protestors

Self-proclaimed farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s ultimatum to the government and subsequent threats to take out a procession in Delhi on the Republic Day comes weeks after he had threatened to block the expressways connecting Delhi if the talks with the government fail to deliver any results favouring them.

He had issued a warning saying that they would resort to ‘Chakka Jam’ or blocking of roads if the government did not agree on their terms with respect to the three farm laws. Earlier, he had told the media that they do not intend to end the agitation anytime before the year 2024.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As SFJ asks farmers to raise Khalistan flag at India Gate on R-Day, Rakesh Tikait announces march from Red Fort to India Gate

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait said that protestors will carry out another procession from Red Fort to India Gate on January 26
Read more
Editor's picks

Big tech Unites: If censorship wasn’t enough, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wonders why Twitter and Facebook didn’t censor Trump sooner

OpIndia Staff -
Jimmy Wales said that Donald Trump was clearly spreading disinformation on Twitter and Facebook & they failed to contain that
Read more

Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu only 5 days after returning from Italy: Is he breaking quarantine rules?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was seen surrounded by Congress workers in Madurai openly flouting the social distancing guidelines

Firangi lord Rahul Gandhi realises the glory of Hindu festival after witnessing it, makes superb U-turns while making zero sense

Opinions Sanghamitra -
After Congress tried to ban Jallikattu for years, today Rahul Gandhi has decided that he likes it. Also the lord Gandhi has been kind enough to allow us brown people to continue their traditional festivities on Pongal.

Explained – The political crisis over crop procurement in Chhattisgarh and why paddy procurement has been stopped in the state

Opinions Anand Walunjkar -
As mandis in Chhattisgarh overflow due to bonus announced by govt, both Congress and BJP blaming each other

Once upon a time: How Congress leader Jairam Ramesh ended up admitting that his family contributes to global warming by eating beef

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The former 'Environment Minister', whose environmental consciousness seemed to be missing for 5 years, had reinstated the importance of curbing the beef industry.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
Culture and History

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter stocks plummet post Trump ban, CEO Jack Dorsey writes a long-winded thread: Pomp, arrogance and zero substance

Nupur J Sharma -
As Twitter decided to ban US President Donald Trump from its platform, its stock plummeted and Jack Dorsey has finally spoken
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

As SFJ asks farmers to raise Khalistan flag at India Gate on R-Day, Rakesh Tikait announces march from Red Fort to India Gate

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait said that protestors will carry out another procession from Red Fort to India Gate on January 26
Read more
News Reports

ASI approves underwater research project to determine how and when the Ram Setu was formed

OpIndia Staff -
The research would be carried out to understand the nature and formation of the Ram Setu and its surrounding areas
Read more
Editor's picks

Big tech Unites: If censorship wasn’t enough, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wonders why Twitter and Facebook didn’t censor Trump sooner

OpIndia Staff -
Jimmy Wales said that Donald Trump was clearly spreading disinformation on Twitter and Facebook & they failed to contain that
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu only 5 days after returning from Italy: Is he breaking quarantine rules?

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was seen surrounded by Congress workers in Madurai openly flouting the social distancing guidelines
Read more
Opinions

Firangi lord Rahul Gandhi realises the glory of Hindu festival after witnessing it, makes superb U-turns while making zero sense

Sanghamitra -
After Congress tried to ban Jallikattu for years, today Rahul Gandhi has decided that he likes it. Also the lord Gandhi has been kind enough to allow us brown people to continue their traditional festivities on Pongal.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan sent to NCB custody till January 18 after his arrest in drug case

OpIndia Staff -
Sameer Khan was arrested yesterday after long hours of questioning at the NCB office in Mumbai
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan notoriously constructs 150-m long tunnel along the Indo-Pak border in Kathua, second in the last two months

OpIndia Staff -
Tunnel detected last year had its starting point in Pakistan and was used by terrorists eliminated during Nagrota encounter
Read more
Opinions

Explained – The political crisis over crop procurement in Chhattisgarh and why paddy procurement has been stopped in the state

Anand Walunjkar -
As mandis in Chhattisgarh overflow due to bonus announced by govt, both Congress and BJP blaming each other
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan mirrors Congress, asks for a ban on RSS at UNSC, calls it a ‘violent extremist supremacist group’

Jhankar Mohta -
Pakistan has used its chance to speak at the UNSC to criticise the RSS as a 'violent extremist group'.
Read more
Politics

Once upon a time: How Congress leader Jairam Ramesh ended up admitting that his family contributes to global warming by eating beef

OpIndia Staff -
The former 'Environment Minister', whose environmental consciousness seemed to be missing for 5 years, had reinstated the importance of curbing the beef industry.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com