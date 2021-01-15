Just weeks ahead of the Republic day celebration in the country, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that protestors will carry out another procession from Red Fort to India Gate on January 26 and also hoist the tricolour at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

According to the reports, the self-proclaimed ‘farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that the march will be a ‘historic scene’ where from one side they will have ‘kisan’ and the other side ‘jawan’.

Our plan for Jan 26, we will take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate. We will hoist the flag where we meet at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. It will be a historic scene where from one side we will have ‘kisan’ and the other side ‘jawan’: Rakesh Tikait, BKU Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/KgNw7Brnqu — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

Tikait said the farmers union leaders will attend the ninth round of talks with government representatives, including Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Som Prakash. However, he added that that the protestors would continue to hold talks with the government and also carry out their protests at various Delhi borders.

Interestingly, Tikait’s announcement comes two days after Khalistani terror organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) had announced a reward of Rs. 1.8 crores for hoisting the Khalistani flag on India Gate on the Republic Day.

In a letter issued by SFJ, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu gave a call to the Punjab farmers protesting on Singh border to raise Khalistani flag at India Gate on January 26 and receive a reward of Rs. 1.8 crores.

On January 11, SFJ released an incriminating video on its YouTube channel to provoke Sikh individuals living in India especially those who agree with the Khalistani movement. Pannu in the video asked the Sikh Youth to hoist Khalistani flag on India Gate and remove Indian flag India Gate as well as from every corner in Delhi. He said, “On January 26, Sikhs should roam in Delhi on their tractors and remove every tricolour. The Indian flag is the symbol of suppression that Sikhs have faced in India. Every Indian flag must be removed and crushed.”

Pannu further added that whoever hoists Khalistani flag on India gate will be rewarded with Rs. 1.8 crores. If the Indian government arrests the person under Indian Law, his organization says it will help the person(s) move out of India and settle down in the UK. He said that Sikhs have taken over Delhi as the Indian government has enacted three black laws.

Khalistan terror group’s involvement in the farmer protestors

It is not an unknown fact that the banned Khalistan terror outfit has already hijacked the farmer protests to incite people to fight against the Modi government. On January 12, the central government had told the Supreme Court that they have credible input from the Intelligence Bureau that there is the presence of Khalistani supporters in the farmers’ protest.

Several protesting ‘farmers’ have resorted to violence and have shouted slogans supporting Khalistan during the protests. With pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans being raised during the ‘farmer protest’ along the Haryana-Punjab border, questions are also being raised over the alleged involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills are ‘anti-farmer’ in nature.

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.

Rakesh Tikait repeated attempts to instigate protestors

Self-proclaimed farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s ultimatum to the government and subsequent threats to take out a procession in Delhi on the Republic Day comes weeks after he had threatened to block the expressways connecting Delhi if the talks with the government fail to deliver any results favouring them.

He had issued a warning saying that they would resort to ‘Chakka Jam’ or blocking of roads if the government did not agree on their terms with respect to the three farm laws. Earlier, he had told the media that they do not intend to end the agitation anytime before the year 2024.