Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home News Reports 10 months after lockdown started, Lakshadweep reports the first coronavirus case. Details
News Reports
Updated:

10 months after lockdown started, Lakshadweep reports the first coronavirus case. Details

The UT Administration has initiated disinfection procedures and intensive risk-communication activity has been operationalised.

OpIndia Staff
Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep reported first case of COvid-19 (Image: adventuresome)
49

On January 19, the Health Ministry said that the first Covid-19 case in Lakshadweep had been reported, almost a year after the pandemic had hit the country. A team of experts has reached the Union Territory to provide necessary support and assistance in containment activities. The Ministry said that a traveller from Kochi in Kerala had travelled to Lakshadweep on January 4 on a ship. He has been reported as the index case after he was admitted with suggestive symptoms of Covid-19 and tested positive.

So far, 46 primary contacts of the index case have been traced. 31 of them were quarantined, while 14  people have been found positive for the coronavirus and isolated. The Ministry, in a statement, said, “Fifty-six contacts of positive cases detected so far have also been traced and quarantined. The UT Administration has initiated disinfection procedures and intensive risk-communication activity has been operationalised.”

It further added that a central multi-disciplinary team had been sent to Lakshadweep. The team has experts from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry; National Institute of Virology, Pune; and Regional Office of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Lakshadweep relaxed mandatory quarantine guidelines two weeks ago

It has to be noted that the first Covid-19 case in Lakshadweep was reported just a few days after the UT revised its Standard Operating Procedures and removed mandatory quarantine guidelines that were arriving on the Island. The Ut administration allowed everyone to visit the Island provided they present a negative RT-PCR report taken 48 hours before travel.

Kerala contributing to 50% of new cases in India

The ‘Kerala Model’ to manage Covid-19 is still struggling to control the increasing number of cases in the state. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has reported 6,815 new cases on January 20, while the total number of new cases in India stood at 15,233. Kerala and Maharashtra are contributing to 61% of the overall cases. 18 deaths were reported in Kerala on Wednesday.

Notably, for months, Kerala’s Covid-19 model was lauded across the country. Media houses praised the CPI(M)-led Kerala government in every possible way while ignoring notable work done by other states like Uttar Pradesh in containing the disease. Even the World Health Organization published a report on Kerala’s Covid management in July.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Bernie Sanders and his mittens during Biden inauguration trigger a meme fest on social media. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The US Senator from Vermont was spotted at the venue wearing parka and a pair of very homely looking mittens at the high profile event.
Read more
News Reports

Alarming disinformation campaign by China spotted across media platforms against its vaccine’s criticism

OpIndia Staff -
From sensational headlines to misleading reports and insinuations, China is now playing the dangerous game to spread disinformation on its coronavirus vaccines.
Read more

Those who blamed Modi for market crashes must congratulate him for Sensex at 50,000

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As market crosses 50,000 points, will those who blame him for crashes credit him for bullish trend?

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India’s manufacturing facility in Pune. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.

Twin suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq leaves three dead, dozens wounded

World OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.

How Indian Railways came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who slipped and injured herself: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In just one hour of Ravi's tweet, the Indian Railways managed to get medical assistance for his pregnant wife.

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
News Reports

“Not forgetting this communication until death”: Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna reveals how he was asked to pay for favourable reviews of his movie

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Khanna stated that critics had asked him to pay 3 lacs for 3 star-rating and 4 lacks for 4 star-rating of his movie 'The Last Colour'
Read more
Entertainment

‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
Samay Raina posted a tweet trivialising the horrors faced by exiled Kashmiri Pandits to oppose incarceration of Munawar Faruqui
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Editor's picks

Bernie Sanders and his mittens during Biden inauguration trigger a meme fest on social media. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The US Senator from Vermont was spotted at the venue wearing parka and a pair of very homely looking mittens at the high profile event.
Read more
News Reports

After multiple FIRs against ‘Tandav’, makers of another Amazon Prime web series ‘Mirzapur’ in trouble, SC issues notice

OpIndia Staff -
The SC notice was issued following a petition complaining about UP's Mirzapur being portrayed in a bad light in the web series
Read more
News Reports

Alarming disinformation campaign by China spotted across media platforms against its vaccine’s criticism

OpIndia Staff -
From sensational headlines to misleading reports and insinuations, China is now playing the dangerous game to spread disinformation on its coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
News Reports

10 months after lockdown started, Lakshadweep reports the first coronavirus case. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The first Covid-19 case in Lakshadweep was reported just a few days after the UT revised its Standard Operating Procedures
Read more
Opinions

Those who blamed Modi for market crashes must congratulate him for Sensex at 50,000

Abhishek Banerjee -
As market crosses 50,000 points, will those who blame him for crashes credit him for bullish trend?
Read more
News Reports

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India’s manufacturing facility in Pune. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC leaders attack BSF, accuse it of working for BJP’s benefit, BSF hits back

OpIndia Staff -
The BSF has responded to allegations meted at the force by TMC leaders.
Read more
News Reports

Has the govt increased interest rate on Kisan Credit Card loan from 7% to 12%

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Information Bureau has 'fact-checked' the claims made by some media portals that interest on Kisan Credit Card loan has been increased.
Read more
News Reports

Union government decides to conduct periodic performance reviews of Jamia faculty, teachers take offence

OpIndia Staff -
Following a union govt notification, Jamia authorities issued an order to subject teachers for periodic review of their performance
Read more
World

Twin suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq leaves three dead, dozens wounded

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com