‘Journalists’ protested at the Delhi Police headquarters on Sunday demanding the release of Mandeep Punia, detained after he misbehaved with a station house officer (SHO) at the Singhu Border on Saturday night. He was reportedly attempting to removed barricades and misbehaved with police due to which he was detained.

Speaking about the arrest, a senior police officer said Punia was standing with the protesters and he did not have a press ID card. He was trying to move through the barricades which were kept to segregate and secure the area. An altercation broke out between police personnel and him.

The police said that Caravan ‘journalist’ misbehaved with the police and was soon detained. ‘Journalists’ could be spotted on Sunday sloganeering at the Delhi Police headquarters. Slogans of ‘Tanashahi nahi chalegi’ could be heard.

Journalists protesting against the arrest of Mandeep Punia next to the new Delhi police headquarters pic.twitter.com/3yxkRvWQeX — Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) January 31, 2021

In a video that was shared by Scroll’s Vijayta Lalwani, one of the protesters could be spotted ranting about ‘BJP goondas’ and describing how Mandeep Punia used to live with the anti-farm law protesters and dine with them.

The ‘journalists’ could be seen sloganeering in a fashion that reminds one of scenes that are usually observed at JNU protests organized by far-left protesters.

Journalists protesting against Delhi police and demanding that Mandeep Punia should be released. pic.twitter.com/j313mHSPPT — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 31, 2021

The Caravan, the media portal Mandeep Punia is reportedly associated with, is under the dock as well as its journalists have been booked for sedition for trying to incite violence by sharing misinformation in connection with the death of a protester during the Republic Day violence.

Now, it appears that for certain ‘journalists’, misbehaving with the Police falls under the purview of ‘press freedom’ as well.