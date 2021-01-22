Friday, January 22, 2021
‘Money earned in drug sale was used to finance anti-India activities’: NCB busts Dawood Ibrahim aide’s drug factory

A diary has also been recovered from in which names of 20 drug peddlers are mentioned. According to the NCB, the money earned from the drug sale was used in financing anti-India activities.

OpIndia Staff
NCB raids Dawood Ibrahim's close aide's factory in Dongri, recover drugs and cash worth crores
Dawood Ibrahim(Source: DNA India)
Two days after the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) arrested Parvez Khan alias Chiku Pathan, the agency arrested one more member of the gang today from the Dongri area and recovered MD(Mephedrone) drug.

A diary has also been recovered from in which names of 20 drug peddlers are mentioned. According to the NCB, the money earned from the drug sale was used in financing anti-India activities.

The agency also stated that the information gathered about gangster Chiku Pathan will be shared with the Enforcement Directorate as well as the National Investigation Agency. An investigation is also underway to ascertain whether Pathan is associated with Dawood Ibrahim, NCB said.

NCB raids a drug factory in Mumbai’s Dongri and arrests Chiku Pathan

The latest arrest in the case came two days after the agency raided a factory in Dongri area of Mumbai and recovered drugs and cash worth crores along with firearms reserves. Chiku Pathan, who is allegedly a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested in the raid. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB had launched an operation on Wednesday morning, which continued till Thursday and led to the expose of a drug factory located in the heart of South Mumbai.

The factory is said to be involved in manufacturing MD or Mephedrone, a menace on the Mumbai’s streets, pushing a large number of youngsters in the abyss of the crime world and drug addiction. The factory was run in Dongri of South Mumbai, once a stronghold of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and whose henchmen allegedly still run illegal and unlawful activities from the place.

The factory was run by Pathan and his associates. Pathan is one of the biggest druglords of Mumbai and is believed to handle 70 per cent of the supply of mephedrone in Mumbai and the MMR region. According to NCB sources, Pathan had links with international drug cartels and his arrest and the expose of the drug factory in Dongri is one of the biggest drug busts in the country.

It is worth noting that Chiku Pathan is a relative of former underworld don, late Karim Lala. He is also said to have links with Dawood Ibrahim gang. He reportedly runs several kitchen laboratories where mephedrone is synthesized and then circulated with the help of a chain of drug peddlers, who sell it on the streets in Mumbai and surrounding places.

NCB launched a probe after drug-related chats surfaced in the wake of Sushant’s death

The probe into the drug menace prevalent in and around Mumbai was launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the wake of the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Based on Whatsapp chat involving drug, the NCB launched a probe into the rampant drug use in Bollywood.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late actor and a few others under sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and some other accused were later granted bail.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

