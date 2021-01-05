Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Odisha: Another temple vandalised, idols broken, ornaments stolen

When the priest visited the temple the following morning, he found broken pieces of the idols of Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Laxmi. The priest then informed the temple management committee about the incident.

Temple found desecrated, idols vandalised in Muniguda, Odisha
Temple vandalism in Odisha (Photo Credits: Twitter/Defence 360)
144

In another incident of temple desecration, two idols of Hindu deities were found vandalised by miscreants on Saturday night.

As per reports, the vandalism took place at a Lord Shiva temple in Muniguda in Odisha near the Andhra Pradesh border. When the priest visited the temple the following morning, he found broken pieces of the idols of Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Laxmi. The priest then informed the temple management committee about the incident.

It was also discovered that the ornaments of Lord Jagannath were also stolen from the temple. On learning about the incident, the committee filed a written complaint against the unidentified accused with the Muniguda police station. Along with the local devotees, the temple management committee had demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

Temple vandalism incidents in Andhra Pradesh

Attacks on Hindu temples seem to have become a routine affair in the state Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday, the idol of Goddess Sita was found vandalised near Pandit Nehru bus stop in the Sitaram Temple in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. During the preliminary investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Patil spoke to the temple caretaker Koteswaramma and assured the protestors that the accused would be nabbed.

On January 1, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated in Rajahmundry district. The priest of the Vigneshwara temple found the murti of Lord Subrahmanya desecrated with two severed limbs of the murti lying on the ground. Last month, the miscreants targeted the famous Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district and desecrated 400-year-old idol of Bhagwan Ram. When the priest reached the temple on Tuesday morning, he found that the doors of the ancient Sita Lakshmana Kodandarama temple on the Bodikonda hillock in Ramatheertham were broken.

