Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home News Reports Nehru lost Nepal by rejecting King Tribhuvan's offer to make it a province of...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Nehru lost Nepal by rejecting King Tribhuvan’s offer to make it a province of India, Pranab Mukherjee in autobiography

Pranab Mukherjee in his memoirs 'The Presidential Years', which is slated to release in January 2021, recounts his days from remote village in Bengal to becoming President of India.

OpIndia Staff
Jawaharlal Nehru (L) and Former President Pranab Mukherjee (R)/ Image Source: Firstpost
337

In a sensational disclosure, late President Pranab Mukherjee says in his much-talked-about autobiography – ‘The Presidential Years’, has revealed how former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru committed a major blunder by rejecting Nepal’s King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah’s offer that the Himalayan nation is made a province of India.

According to the reports, in the chapter titled, ‘My Prime Ministers: Different Styles, Different Temperaments’, late President Mukherjee wrote that Nehru dealt with Nepal very diplomatically. He noted that after the Rana rule was replaced by the monarchy in Nepal, he wished for democracy to take root.

Pranab Mukherjee in his autobiography added, “Interestingly, Nepal’s king, Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah, had suggested to Nehru that Nepal be made a province of India. But Nehru rejected the offer on the grounds that Nepal was an independent nation and must remain so.”

In the yet-to-be-published book written by late President Pranab Mukherjee, he writes that “had Indira Gandhi been in Nehru’s place, she would have perhaps seized upon the opportunity, like she did with Sikkim”. Sikkim was a kingdom which became part of India in 1975. On April 9, 1975, the Sikkim Parliament announced that the king was deposed. Through a referendum, Sikkim became part of India. On May 16, 1975, the Indian parliament announced that Sikkim officially became a state of India.

Expressing his views on the Former Prime Ministers and Presidents of India, late President Mukherjee reportedly writes, “Every PM has his or her own style of functioning. Lal Bahadur Shastri took positions that were very different from that of Nehru. There can be divergent perceptions among PMs, even if they happen to come from the same party, on issues such as foreign policy, security and internal administration.”

The memoir by Pranab Mukherjee has yet again ignited a debate regarding the cost India has been paying due to the strategic blunders that were committed during the Nehruvian era.

Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, during his tenure, not only made blunders by gifting territories to Pakistan and China but also responsible for India ceding territories with much crucial strategic significance. The indecisions of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has cost the country much more than just vast swathes of Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Coco Islands and many other strategic locations along the border including Tibet and Nepal.

Pranab Mukherjee slams Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi for Congress’ downfall

In the fourth volume of his autobiography titled, ‘The Presidential Years (2012-2017)’ former President Pranab Mukherjee had blamed the Congress party for losing its focus, after his elevation to the post of the President. The new book of Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31 this year, is slated to be released in January 2021.

In his book, President Mukherjee had made making scathing observations about his former party. The former President has narrated how several Congress leaders believed his lack of elevation to the post of the Prime Minister in 2004 was responsible for the defeat of the once-formidable Congress party in the 2014 General Elections.

Pranab Mukherjee recounted, “Some members of the Congress have theorized that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don’t subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party’s leadership lost political focus after my elevation as President.”

In his book, President Mukherjee has blamed the top leadership of the Congress party for the debacle and reportedly says, “While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr Singh’s prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs.”

As per the book excerpts, Pranab Mukherjee pointed out how the lack of governance, on the part of Manmohan Singh who was busy in coalition politics, cost them the popular vote. 

Family of Pranab Mukherjee clash over Prez Mukherjee’s book

As the excerpts of Mukherjee’s book, ‘The Presidential Years’ was released into the public domain ahead of its launch, the son and daughter of the former President had clashed in the public over the stunning disclosures made by their father in his book.

Abhijit Mukherjee, Pranab’s son, took to Twitter and raised concerns over the memoir, saying that he wants to go through the book before it goes for final printing. However, soon after Abhijit’s series of tweets, Pranab’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee responded on social media and mentioned that there was no need to create “unnecessary hurdles” in the publication of the book.

“I, daughter of the author of the memoir ‘The Presidential Years’, request my brother Abhijit Mukherjee not to create any unnecessary hurdles in the publication of the last book written by our father. He completed the manuscript before he fell sick,” Sharmistha had tweeted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspranab mukherjee, pranab mukherjee the presidential years, pranab mukherjee autobiography,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension in Barabanki village after land near temple claimed to be part of kabristan

OpIndia Staff -
In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki some members of Muslim community put up barricades from a kabristan (Muslim burial ground) all the way till a nearby temple.
Read more
News Reports

Nehru lost Nepal by rejecting King Tribhuvan’s offer to make it a province of India, Pranab Mukherjee in autobiography

OpIndia Staff -
Pranab Mukherjee in his memoirs 'The Presidential Years', which is slated to release in January 2021, recounts his days from remote village in Bengal to becoming President of India.
Read more

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017

‘Ungrateful’ and ‘Evil Vampire’ Jack Ma now being ‘supervised’ at an ‘undisclosed location’ after criticising China: Details

World OpIndia Staff -
Disappearance of Jack Ma followed after he made critical remarks about banking system and financial regulatory structure of China

Fact Check: Is Covid-19 vaccine changing people into man-eaters?

News Reports Anurag -
Covid vaccine is not creating zombies or man-eaters. The claims are fake.

British PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit for Republic Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Johnson was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. The United Kingdom is currently under nationwide lockdown due to increased number of cases as well as mutated coronavirus strain.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
News Reports

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists go mental after some tourists pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal

OpIndia Staff -
Other Islamists and 'liberals' just went pure abusive while basking in the glory of their 'Mughal ancestors'.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension in Barabanki village after land near temple claimed to be part of kabristan

OpIndia Staff -
In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki some members of Muslim community put up barricades from a kabristan (Muslim burial ground) all the way till a nearby temple.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid conspired with Tahir Hussain and others, court takes cognisance of charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Judicial Custody of all accused of Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots has been extended till January 19.
Read more
News Reports

Nehru lost Nepal by rejecting King Tribhuvan’s offer to make it a province of India, Pranab Mukherjee in autobiography

OpIndia Staff -
Pranab Mukherjee in his memoirs 'The Presidential Years', which is slated to release in January 2021, recounts his days from remote village in Bengal to becoming President of India.
Read more
Crime

Odisha: Another temple vandalised, idols broken, ornaments stolen

OpIndia Staff -
It was also discovered that the ornaments of Lord Jagannath were also stolen from the temple in Muniguda, Odisha.
Read more
News Reports

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017
Read more
Cricket

First Kirti Azad, now Udit Raj: Congress leaders make offensive comments on Sourav Ganguly after the cricket stalwart suffers heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders are busy outshining each other, when it comes to spreading toxic negativity against Sourav Ganguly
Read more
World

‘Ungrateful’ and ‘Evil Vampire’ Jack Ma now being ‘supervised’ at an ‘undisclosed location’ after criticising China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Disappearance of Jack Ma followed after he made critical remarks about banking system and financial regulatory structure of China
Read more
World

Mexican President offers Wikileaks founder Julian Assange asylum after UK court denies extradition to US

OpIndia Staff -
The Mexican President while offering political asylum to Julian Assange opined that he too "deserves a chance".
Read more
Law

Actor Kangana Ranaut sends a legal notice to Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee for sending a legal notice to her: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee had in December sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her tweets that allegedly targeted farmers, activists protesting against the new farm laws.
Read more
News Reports

Nagaland’s pristine Dzukou Valley is burning, efforts on to control forest fire: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Dzukou Valley, about 30 km from Nagaland’s capital Kohima, is a popular trekking destination known for its biodiversity.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com