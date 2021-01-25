Monday, January 25, 2021
Updated:

Donating for construction of Ram Mandir? Beware of these fraud UPI IDs

Beware of fraudsters. UPI IDs which are similar to the real UPI ID for Ram Mandir donation have propped up.

Guest Author
Fraud UPI IDs for Ram Mandir donation detected.
201

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust established for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

During this time when donations are being made for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, many fraud UPI IDs have been created to trap people.

What is a UPI ID?

UPI stands for Unified Payments Interface. UPI ID is an alternative method of doing online financial transactions. Traditionally, also in other methods, users need to fill details like bank account number, IFSC code, bank branch name and address while transferring money from one account to another. But, when the users carry out a transaction with UPI ID, they do not need to fill any of those details to send or receive financial amount. UPI is also called Virtual Payment Address (VPA).

Meanwhile, many fraudsters created a number of fake UPI IDs pretending to be Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra’s UPI IDs to trap people. Fraud UPI IDs are being misused to loot people and play with their religious sentiments.

I have caught 13 such fraud UPI IDs which might be looting devotees in the name of the construction of Ram Mandir. All of these 13 UPI IDs are currently active.

Details of 13 fraud UPI IDs

sriramjanmbhumi@pnb

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

sriramjanmbhomi@sbi

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

sriramajanmbhoomi@sbi

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

sriramjanmbhoomi@ybl

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

sriramjanmbhoomi@upi

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

shriramjanmbhumi@ybl

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

shriramjanmbhumi@paytm

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

shreeramjanambhumi@sbi

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

shriraamjanmbhoomi@sbi

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

shriramjanambhoomi@upi

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

shriramjanmbhoomi@barodampay

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

shreeramjanambhoomi@upi

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

shriramjanambhumi@upi

Fraud UPI ID for Ram Janmabhoomi

This is not the first time. Earlier, I had busted 5 such fraud UPI IDs too.

Whenever you make donation for the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir through UPI, kindly check the registered names of UPI IDs. You must also be careful about the QR codes. Fraudsters might photoshopped the image, and replace the authentic QR code with their own QR code to trap the devotees.

I am listing the authentic UPI IDs:

  1. SBI: shriramjanmbhoomi@sbi
  2. BOB: ramjanmbhoomi@barodampay
  3. PNB: 0513865A0000164.mab@pnb
QR code of SBI
QR code of Bank of Baroda
PNB QR code

Source of Information: Tweet by official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Details are also available on the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra’s official website: : www.srjbtkshetra.org

The above article was first published on Medium by Anshul Saxena. Republished with permission.

Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/

 

