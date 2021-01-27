Even as the violent mob of protestors unleashed mayhem on the streets of the national capital and attacked the police personnel on Republic Day, NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar attempted to tone down the magnitude of the unbridled violence carried out by the rioters, who threw away Tricolour offered to place a Sikh flag on top of the flag pole at Red Fort.

On Tuesday, a violent mob descended on the streets of the national capital to protest against the three farm laws passed by the government when the rest of the country was celebrating the Republic Day. As usual, the protests suspected to be hijacked by the Khalistani elements and far-left ‘activists’ turned violent, leading to massive violence against police personnel that included damage to the public properties.

As the protestors reached the Red Fort, they climbed the Mughal monument to hoist a Sikh flag. During the insurrection against the government by the rioters at the Red Fort, they even disrespected the Indian tricolour as they threw it away to place the ‘Nishana Sahib’ on top of the Red Fort’s flag pole.

Despite the violent insurrections by the so-called farmers against the state, the controversial news anchor Ravish Kumar appeared to be whitewashing the rioters’ crimes by carefully presenting their violent protests as a ‘peaceful movement’. In his show, Ravish Kumar seems to have played a mischief by removing the portion where the rioting mob admits to violence to ‘fight for rights’ from show uploaded on YouTube.

Here is the video where Ravish Kumar aired live video without reference to protesters attacking Delhi Police ruthlessly, who in fact had to jump into the moat adjacent to the mighty walls of the Red Fort.

Ravish Propaganda Kumar,



Aired live video without refrence of Protesters attacking Police which is watched my more people



Includes the Protesters attacking Police video in YouTube video to look neutral

In the video, one can see the NDTV employee asking the mob what brought them to the Red Fort. One person claims they were called by farmer leaders while other claimed they had come for to fight for their right.

In the video uploaded on YouTube, the portion where rioting mob is admitting they came to Red Fort to ‘fight for rights’ and were directed to go there was carefully removed. Instead, in a bid to appear more ‘neutral’, NDTV India inserted the clip of policemen falling into the ditch at Red Fort as mob continued to unleash violence against them.

Ravish Kumar tones down intense fury of the mob, says no damage to Red Fort

Ravish Kumar, continuing his act of absolving the rioters’ crimes, said that initially, the mob was peaceful at the Red Fort. However, the mob turned impatient by afternoon resulting in more tractors reaching the Red Fort premises. In the show, Ravish Kumar says that the protestors were not as violent as they are being depicted as they did not vandalise or destroy the Red Fort during their so-called protests.

This is how Ravish hides Truth to justify all the acts of Congress pic.twitter.com/5JI5vUBec5 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 26, 2021

Essentially, as per Ravish Kumar, ‘farmers‘ wielding swords, sieging the Red Fort while riding horses, deliberately trying to run over police to kill them, beating up a woman police officer, pushing police into a ditch head first – none of this is ‘aggressive behaviour’.

NDTV attempts to paint violent mobs in tractor rally as humanitarian

Not just that, the NDTV also tried to paint the violent mobs in tractor rally as humanitarian by claiming the rioters made way for the ambulance stuck in the commotion. As the rioters rampaged and created mayhem on the streets of Delhi, NDTV sought to condone their violent tendencies by attempting to project them as considerate and compassionate towards the sufferings of others.

Farmers make way for ambulance stuck in #tractorrally



(📍: Indraprastha Park on Outer Ring Road, east Delhi)

An ambulance was snarled up in the traffic caused by the tractor rally in the national capital. But NDTV twisted the news to allege that ‘farmers’ made way for the ambulance stuck in the commotion.

Protesters resort to violence, vandalism and destruction amidst Tractor Rally

Thousands of farmers breached barricades and proceeded towards Delhi amid huge police presence as they kicked off their tractor rally on Republic Day. Chaos was unleashed on the streets leading to the national capital as farmers flouted the designated route and marched towards the Parliament and Red Fort.

The participants of the tractor rally also resorted to vandalism as they ran amok on the highways, attacking the trucks and breaking the barricades that were put up by the Delhi police to control their route. As disorder swept over the city’s borders, protesters were baton-charged and tear-gassed by the policemen on duty.

The upheaval was primarily caused after the protesters who were allowed to hold the “Kisaan Parade” between 12 to 5 PM, started the march much before the allotted time and veered away from the agreed-upon routes. The security personnel had tried in vain to convince the farmers to stick to the plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. But, their requests fell on deaf ears as the protesters ran riot, breaking barricades and vandalising vehicles on their way.

The rampant violence was the leitmotif of the Kisaan Parade carried out on Republic Day by the protesters opposing the newly introduced Farm Laws. But the tweet posted by NDTV, in essence, was a shoddy attempt by the media organization to discredit the reports of violence, vandalism, and stone-pelting that were witnessed in the wake of the tractor rally.