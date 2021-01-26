Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home News Reports Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here's how liberals came out to...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here’s how liberals came out to defend the Red Fort siege and the accompanying violence

As protesters held the Red Fort at siege and unfurled a religious flag at the site, the usual suspects went on an overdrive to justify the anarchy that was unravelling on Republic Day of the world’s largest democracy.

Jinit Jain
Left-leaning liberals justify and hail violence and vandalism during the tractor rally by farmers
Protesters in tractor rally resorted to violence and vandalism during their march towards Delhi(Source: India Today)
383

The ongoing farmers’ agitation along the Delhi borders reached a crescendo today when the protesters ran riot on the streets of the national capital during their Tractor rally. 

As protesters veered away from the pre-decided route, the police forces charged them with batons and fired teargas to try to disperse the crowds. The demonstrators resorted to vandalism, destroying vehicles on their march into Delhi. Social media platforms were awash with shocking visuals of lumpen protesters vandalising DTC buses at ITO area.

Scores of rampaging demonstrators breached the police barricades around the capital and stormed the grounds of Delhi’s historic Red Fort as tumultuous and violent scenes cast a pal over the country’s Republic Day celebrations. The protesting demonstrators also waved a Sikh flag alongside the Indian flag at the historic monument. 

Left-leaning liberals defend the vandalism and violence by ‘farmers’

As protesters held the Red Fort at siege and unfurled a religious flag at the site, the usual suspects went on an overdrive to justify the anarchy that was unravelling on the 71st Republic Day of the world’s largest democracy during the tractor rally.

Propagandist Akash Banerjee attempted to defend the violence that erupted in Delhi and pinned the blame of the same on the government. In a snarky tweet, Banerjee implied that the protests couldn’t remain peaceful because the government did not cave into the demands of the protesters.

Another left-liberal preemptively moved to disassociate the ruckus by the ‘farmers’ in tractor rally with the storming of the US Capitol Hill a couple of weeks back. 

Rohini Singh came to the defense of the riotous ‘farmers’ mob, making an absurd comparison with the protests that swept the national capital in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya rape case. Singh stated that the demonstrators had then entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan but the TV anchors had then not outraged over the protests. 

Another undistinguished liberal, Nikhil Taneja, had no quarrel with how the protesters vandalised and ran riot in Delhi. Instead, he painted the government as the oppressor and held them responsible for the disorder. 

Liberals draw false equivalence between Ram Mandir Tableau and hoisting of Sikh flag at Red Fort

Some of the left-leaning liberals made a ridiculous comparison of the unfurling of a religious flag at the Red Fort with the Uttar Pradesh government’s Ram Mandir Tableau in the Republic Day parade to defend the desecration of the Red Fort by the protesters. 

Newslaundry journalist Manisha Pande also defended the defilement of the Red Fort, saying that the Indian flag was not disrespected when the protesters hoisted the Sikh religious flags at the iconic monument. 

Journalist Harinder Baweja was upset that people were condemning the illegal unfurling of Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort and not the Ram Mandir Tableau by the Uttar Pradesh government. According to her, the UP government’s Ram Mandir Tableau in R-Day parade was as condemnable as the unlawful hoisting of a religious flag at the Red Fort. 

Similarly, another lesser-know liberal who goes by the name of Neha Dixit, supported the hoisting of a religious flag by an unruly mob at Red Fort. She stated that since the government could display Ram Mandir Tableau at the R-Day parade, protesting vandals could also unfurl Nishan Saheb flag on Red Fort.

The entire saga of the Red Fort siege laid bare the innate tendencies of the liberal intelligentsia. It demonstrated that the liberal opposition to mob violence and vandalism is not absolute. Rather, it is convenient and flexible, based on the identities of the ‘victims’ and the ‘oppressors’. Since the protesters here were protesting against the Modi government, liberals had no qualms with the violence perpetrated by them.

Not only did liberals had no problems with the protesters going on a rampage in the national capital, they even unapologetically defended their vandalism and tried to legitimise the violence as a fallout of government’s refusal to agree with the protesters’ demands.

Meanwhile, 83 policemen were injured during the violence that ensued. And even more horrifying was the fact that hundreds of children/artists who had participated in the Republic Day celebrations were stranded at the Red Fort when the monument was held at siege. They were crying and terrified before they were rescued by the Delhi Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstractor parade violence
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here’s how liberals came out to defend the Red Fort siege and the accompanying violence

Jinit Jain -
Left-leaning liberals went on an overdrive to defend the desecration of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more

Hindus must ask now if their religious flag atop Lal Quila would be an acceptable sight

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
A lasting visual from this Republic Day, would be one of the Sikh flag unfurled atop the Red Fort, by violent Khalistanis

After violence was unleashed on streets of Delhi on Republic Day, ‘farmer’ body thanks ‘farmers’ for ‘unprecedented participation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samyukta Kisan Morcha further claimed that despite their efforts, 'some organisations and individuals' violated route and indulged in condemnable acts.

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.

During Delhi Riots, NDTV cropped stones from rooftop of mosques, now it paints violent mobs in tractor rally as humanitarian

News Reports Jinit Jain -
NDTV tried to downplay the chaos by claiming that protesters made way for an ambulance that was stuck in Tractor Rally

Recently Popular

News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmer’ spends Rs 35 lakh to modify his tractor for Republic Day rally

OpIndia Staff -
The modified tractor is fitted with huge wheels. It is said to withstand heavy rain and water cannon charge.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers Tractor Rally: Mob break barricade to reach Red Fort and India Gate, just what Khalistani terror outfit had called for

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi is in grips of chaos as the farmer tractor rally defied route and broke police barricades to reach ITO and Red Fort
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here’s how liberals came out to defend the Red Fort siege and the accompanying violence

Jinit Jain -
Left-leaning liberals went on an overdrive to defend the desecration of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters.
Read more
News Reports

Hundreds of children, artists for Republic Day were stuck at Red Fort crying, terrified by the mob: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Around 200 artists of Republic Day parade were stranded since 12:00 PM near Red Fort. They were rescued by Delhi Police.
Read more
Politics

Here is how the Uttarakhand Youth Congress celebrated the Red Fort siege, incited violence by spreading fake news about protester death

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand Youth Congress shared a photograph from the Red Fort earlier today after the protesting mob breached its premises.
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Tractor rally: Violence by the mob in Delhi leaves 83 policemen injured, attempt made to mow down Additional DCP with tractor

OpIndia Staff -
The tractor rally by farmers and Khalistanis in Delhi where they unleashed violence has left 18 policemen injured
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Protestors throw away Tricolour, place Sikh flag on top of flag pole at Red Fort

OpIndia Staff -
Disturbing visuals emerge from the tractor rally on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi and CPIM use Republic Day insurrection to further their political agenda, demand repeal of farm laws

K Bhattacharjee -
Sitaram Yechury and Rahul Gandhi are attempting to use the Republic Day violence to further the political agenda of their party.
Read more
News Reports

Tractor rally on R-Day: Not just swords, violent protestors have come loaded with liquor too

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, some violent protestors were seen attacking Delhi Police personnel with swords and trying to run them over with tractors.
Read more
Opinions

Hindus must ask now if their religious flag atop Lal Quila would be an acceptable sight

Nupur J Sharma -
A lasting visual from this Republic Day, would be one of the Sikh flag unfurled atop the Red Fort, by violent Khalistanis
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com