Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home News Reports Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, setting off massive buying in the stocks of an unrelated company called Signal Advance

OpIndia Staff
1

After Whatsapp made changes to its privacy policy, billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk called upon his followers on Thursday to “Use Signal”, an encrypted messaging app called Signal. However, little did he may have imagined that his tweet would set off a massive buying in an unrelated stock with a similar name.

Following Musk’s tweet exhorting his followers to use the open-source app Signal, share prices of an obscure and relatively unknown company which goes by the name “Signal Advances” saw a staggering surge of 527 per cent on Thursday, followed by another 91 per cent on Friday. In a matter of two days, the share price of Signal Advances, which was earlier hovering around 60 cent mark, rose to $ 7.19.

Source: Dow Jones

When Musk asked people to use Signal, he was referring to the Signal messaging app which is operated by a nonprofit organisation and serves as an alternative to texting apps such as Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and others. However, Musk’s suggestion to use Signal caused disruption to Signal servers as it witnessed a remarkable spike in the app downloads by the new privacy-conscious users.

The wild trading on an unknown stock and the disruption of the Signal’s servers, triggered by Musk’s recommendation underscores the Tesla CEO’s growing influence. On Thursday, he became the world’s richest man and subsequently on Friday, Tesla became the fifth most valuable company in the US.

Signal messaging app issues clarification, says it has got nothing to do with Signal Advance

The unprecedented surge in the Signal Advance’s stock price also prompted Signal messaging app to post a tweet stating that they had got nothing to do with Signal Advance.

“It’s understandable that people want to invest in Signal’s record growth, but this isn’t us,” Signal wrote. “We’re an independent 501c3 and our only investment is in your privacy.” Signal tweeted.

Signal is a cross-platform encrypted messaging service developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC. According to an article published in New Yorker in October, Signal runs entirely on donations. As Signal Foundation is a non-profit organisation, it is not listed in stock exchanges.

Signal Advance’ stock had consistently traded below $1 since 2015

On the other hand, Signal Advance, which witnessed an unusually high trading activity over the last two days in the American stock market, was founded in Texas under the name Biodyne in 1992 and catered services to medical and legal workers. Later, it shifted its focus to leveraging technology in the health care sector and changed its name to Signal Advance. The company made its stock market debut in 2014.

The company is so small in terms of its market capitalisation that it does not report its financials with the SEC, the US stock market watchdog. As of March 2019, the company had no full time employees besides its CEO Chris Hymel.

After people mistook it as the parent company of the Signal messaging app, Signal Advance now has a market cap of $600 million, up from $55 million a couple of days ago. Before Thursday, the stock had never breached the $1 mark since 2015.

Similar stock market snafus in the past

The surge in a stock price of one company based on information about a completely unrelated company is not a new phenomenon. It is a familiar issue on Wall Street. Earlier too, traders had mistaken a company with another one having a similar name and invested their money in that company instead.

A couple of years back, in April 2019, on the day when the Zoom Video Communication was going to make a debut under the ticker symbol ZM, stock prices of a Chinese company called Zoom Technologies leapt more than 80 per cent in just two hours of trading. However, as the distinction between the two company came forth, the stock gave up most of its gains and closed 10 per cent up.

Similarly, when investors were eagerly waiting for Twitter’s hotly-anticipated market debut, a company named Tweeter Home Entertainment Group jumped more than 1,000 per cent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indonesia: Boeing 737-500 of Sriwijaya Air loses contact minutes after taking off from Jakarta

OpIndia Staff -
The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 disappeared from radar screens around 4 minutes after take-off from Jakarta to Pontianak
Read more
World

Humiliation porn by Democrats: The devastating consequences, and why the impeachment bid against Trump may backfire

K Bhattacharjee -
Democrats want to impeach incumbent US President Donald Trump a second time after the events at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more

Did Twitter ban Donald Trump from their platform after this letter from Michelle Obama? Here is what it said

World OpIndia Staff -
Michelle Obama had accused President Trump of inciting violence and went on to describe POTUS Trump as "infantile and unpatriotic"

Farmer dadi sues Kangana for misidentifying her as Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis dadi, says it ‘lowered her reputation and prestige’

Law OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a Chandigarh advocate had sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her now deleted Tweet post on farmers protest

Govt rejects blackmail of farmer organisations of Punjab, protesters decry ‘democracy’ because govt wants to let the Court decide

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Centre has refused to cave in to the demands of the demonstrating farmers, informing that the matter should be left for the SC to decide

Google removes ‘Parler’ after Donald Trump opens account post Twitter suspension, Apple gives 24 hours to ‘remove objectionable content’

World OpIndia Staff -
As Twitter suspends President Donald Trump indefinitely, other tech giants like Google removed Parler app, where he opened an account

Recently Popular

News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
Politics

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
News Reports

Demand for Made-in-India Coronavirus vaccine soar as Brazil, South Africa order shipments, China concedes India’s domain expertise

OpIndia Staff -
"India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant,"said PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Indonesia: Boeing 737-500 of Sriwijaya Air loses contact minutes after taking off from Jakarta

OpIndia Staff -
The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 disappeared from radar screens around 4 minutes after take-off from Jakarta to Pontianak
Read more
Law

‘Burqa clad women attacked police party: Bail of one Tabassum denied and how it proves again that Delhi violence was coordinated

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Yadav mentioned that all this prima facie indicates that everything was being done under a well­ hatched conspiracy, the common object whereof was to cause blockage of the main Wazirabad Road and if resisted by the police, then to go to any extent to liquidate them by use of force.
Read more
Politics

Senior Youth Congress leader calls on Twitter to suspend accounts of BJP leaders after Trump’s suspension

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Youth Congress leader Srivatsa has called on Twitter India to ban on BJP's IT-department head Amit Malviya and MP Tejasvi Surya.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Acting president of AIMIM in West Bengal joins Trinamool Congress along with several other members of the party

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM West Bengal chief Sk Abdul Kalam and convenor Sheikh Anwar Hussain Pasha joined TMC on Saturday
Read more
News Reports

Chinese soldier taken into custody after crossing over into the Indian side of LAC: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army has taken a Chinese solider into custody for transgressing into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Amidst raging Aurangabad renaming row, unknown miscreants tear apart a banner with Sambhaji Maharaj’s name

OpIndia Staff -
A banner bearing the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was pulled down and torn apart by unidentified miscreants
Read more
Social Media

NSE India gaffe: Shares pictures of ‘sexy diva’ and ‘hot girl’ Mouni Roy from official handle, deletes after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
NSE shared four sensual pictures of the actor with hashtags like #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva, #hotgirl, #mouniroyhot
Read more
World

Humiliation porn by Democrats: The devastating consequences, and why the impeachment bid against Trump may backfire

K Bhattacharjee -
Democrats want to impeach incumbent US President Donald Trump a second time after the events at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com