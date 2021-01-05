Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Home News Reports Vietnam to buy 70,000 tonnes of rice from India after decades. Here is why
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Vietnam to buy 70,000 tonnes of rice from India after decades. Here is why

Vietnam has ordered shipments of 70,000 tonnes of 100% broken rice from India for the month of January and February. Industry officials informed that the shipments would be provided on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at $310 per tonne.

OpIndia Staff
Vietnam buys rice from India after decades. Here is the reason
Representational image, via Run Away Rice
3

In a major development, Vietnam has begun purchasing rice grains from India for the first time in several decades, reported Reuters. This is despite the fact that the Southeast Asian country is the third-largest exporter of rice in the world.

As per reports, Vietnam has been forced to import rice from India, after local prices reached their peak in nine years. The problem is further accentuated due to limited domestic supply and continued purchase of rice grains by Philipines from Vietnam. As such, export prices reached a 9-year high, forcing the country to look for cheaper imports.

High export prices for rice in Vietnam has raised concerns of sub-Saharan nations, which import rice to meet the growing demands of its population growth. To add to the problem, the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted supply chains, a rise in unemployment, leading to an increase in chronic and acute hunger. In order to ensure food security, Vietnam had earlier announced that it would stockpile 270,000 tonnes of rice. It must also be mentioned that the paddy output of the country fell (1.86%) to 42.69 million tonnes in 2020.

Vietnam turns to India for rice exports

Amidst the crisis, Vietnam has ordered shipments of 70,000 tonnes of 100% broken rice from India for the month of January and February. Industry officials informed that the shipments would be provided on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at $310 per tonne. Comparatively, Vietnam’s 5% broken rice would cost around $500-$505 per tonne.

BV Krishna Rao, Rice Exporters Association President, said, “For the first time we are exporting to Vietnam. Indian prices are very attractive. The huge price difference is making exports possible.”Nitin Gupta, the vice president of Olam India’s rice business, stated that demand from Asian and African countries are contributing to rise in export prices but hoped to stay competitive due to available stocks.

Last year, India exported a whopping 14 million tonnes of rice. And from December 2020, China also began importing rice from India after decades. As such, it is believed that if such trends continue, countries which traditionally import rice from Thailand and Vietnam might turn towards the world’s largest exporter of rice, India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia rice export, Rice production India, Vietnam rice import
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

If laws are to be made and amended on Sonia Gandhi’s NAC’s whims and fantasies why are we even holding elections

Nirwa Mehta -
The moment the central government tries to bring in reforms, the usual suspects invariably oppose it. They invariably have some connection with Sonia Gandhi's NAC
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra again grilled by IT dept on Benami property case, Congress President’s son-in-law cries political vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
The case is linked to the properties Robert Vadra allegedly purchased in the United Kingdom through arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
Read more

Madhya Pradesh: Raees Khan killed Dharmendra for affair with daughter, murder mystery solved after four months

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Raees Khan killed Dharmendra for having affair with his daughter in Bhopal and staged it to look like death by lightning strike.

Shashi Tharoor proves that he is the quintessential ‘male feminist’: Vacuous, devoid of logic and no friend of women

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
I am menstruating, I have a migraine, my BP is low and I am all around grumpy but I still have to feed my daughter. Should I get paid extra for this? Or should I just be grateful that my husband does not want to ‘treat me’ at The Leela Palace?

Sreenivasan Jain believes stone-pelting at Hindu religious processions should not be punished: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain does not appear to have spent any time on self-reflection even after the repeated humiliation he has had to endure.

Woman who filed a rape complaint against NCP youth president Mehboob Shaikh goes missing: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCP youth president Mehboob Shaikh was book on rape charges in Aurangabad last week

Recently Popular

World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of IT probe against a certain ‘Daljit Singh’ for money laundering and subsequent meltdown of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Diljit Dosanjh today had a meltdown on Twitter after Income Tax department launched a probe against 'Daljit Singh' for routing money illegally for farmers' protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Vietnam to buy 70,000 tonnes of rice from India after decades. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
If such trends continue, countries which traditionally import rice from Thailand and Vietnam might eventually turn towards India.
Read more
News Reports

Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech pledge smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in a joint statement, lay controversy to rest: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian regulatory body has approved emergency use of both Serum Institute developed Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to combat the coronavirus
Read more
World

Workers at Google unionize, former ‘Alphabet Workers’, support pours in from Democratic Socialists: All you need to know

Anurag -
Google workers for Alphabet Workers, a union comprising over 230 workers, was formed by the tech giant employees.
Read more
Politics

If laws are to be made and amended on Sonia Gandhi’s NAC’s whims and fantasies why are we even holding elections

Nirwa Mehta -
The moment the central government tries to bring in reforms, the usual suspects invariably oppose it. They invariably have some connection with Sonia Gandhi's NAC
Read more
World

China: Former Huarong Chairman Lai Xiaomin sentenced to death for taking bribes, corruption, rumoured to have 100 mistresses

OpIndia Staff -
Former Huarong Chairman Lai Xiaomin has been sentenced to death on charges of bribery, corruption and bigamy.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV has left rival channels behind in viewership since 2018: Chrome DM

OpIndia Staff -
Chrome DM noted that Republic TV has been on a sharp growth trajectory ever since its launch in 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra again grilled by IT dept on Benami property case, Congress President’s son-in-law cries political vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
The case is linked to the properties Robert Vadra allegedly purchased in the United Kingdom through arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
Read more
News Reports

Tripura: Twelve Bangladeshis arrested at Agartala airport after alert Indigo staff spot fake Aadhar cards

OpIndia Staff -
Twelve Bangladeshi nationals with fake Aadhar cards were arrested at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Skyrocketing food inflation fuels anti-government protests in Pakistan occupied Kashmir: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on The News, angry residents of PoK are protesting against the Pakistani government for its inability to control rising food inflation.
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Raees Khan killed Dharmendra for affair with daughter, murder mystery solved after four months

OpIndia Staff -
Raees Khan killed Dharmendra for having affair with his daughter in Bhopal and staged it to look like death by lightning strike.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com