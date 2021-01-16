Saturday, January 16, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Minions won’t let outsiders enter’, chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna backs Kangana Ranaut on nepotism in...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Minions won’t let outsiders enter’, chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna backs Kangana Ranaut on nepotism in Bollywood, alleges being told ‘pay or we’ll destroy’

Vikas Khanna alleged that many had asked him for money and when he didn't oblige, they gave his movie a 2-star rating to 'destroy' him.

OpIndia Staff
Vikas Khanna_Kangana Ranaut
Star chef Vikas Khanna backs actor Kangana Ranaut on nepotism in Bollywood
243

Michelin Star chef and recently turned filmmaker, Vikas Khanna, recently joined the list of celebrities who have strongly shown their remonstrance towards the alleged culture of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood, the topic around which a heated debate was rekindled following the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Backing actress Kangana Ranaut, the celebrity chef stated that he recently fell prey to the cultural phenomena of nepotism and cronyism in Bollywood. 

It may be recalled that Kangana Ranaut was one of the first actors who had spoken against the allegedly prevalent nepotism and mafia culture in Bollywood, after the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Following Kangana’s assertions, the debate over the purported issue had caught considerable momentum. While many spoke against The Queen actor and called her out for bad-mouthing the industry, a handful had rallied her cause and the latest entrant is chef Vikas Khanna. 

In a strongly worded Tweet, Vikas Khanna wrote that hearing about nepotism from Kangana, used to ‘break’ his heart. However, today he had experienced it first hand. “Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft. It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you”, Tweeted Khanna.

Prior to the above Tweet, Vikas Khanna had taken to Twitter Thursday to lament that people condemned favouritism and nepotism, but did not give an opportunity to the self-made. He added that people admired the ‘gatekeepers’ but were ‘unkind’ to the new.

Sharing the poster of his directorial debut with Neena Gupta starrer The Last Color, Khanna claimed that the “‘New’ can’t flourish without encouragement & love. When ‘new’ rises, it makes way for “more new”, for all of us.

The Michelin Star chef was particularly miffed by the treatment meted out at him by the so-called film fraternity biggies. He alleged that many had asked him for money and when he didn’t oblige, they gave his movie a 2-star rating to ‘destroy’ him. Sharing some positive reviews from critics, he urged everyone to watch the movie on Amazon Prime. 

For the uninitiated, the Indian chef made his directorial debut with Neena Gupta-starrer The Last Color, which had released in January 2019. The movie, which is a screen adaption of Chef Vikas Khanna’s novel also by the same name, has been felicitated at numerous international film festivals. The movie also made it to the Oscar 2020 and was a part of the Oscars shortlist. In light of the same, Vikas Khanna was looking forward to the reviews that film critics had to offer. However, the new filmmaker is not particularly happy with what the industry had to offer to his debut project. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US State Department releases fact sheet alleging Covid-19 virus may have originated in Wuhan Institute of Virology, demands a thorough probe

OpIndia Staff -
US state department says that Wuhan Institute of Virology was studying the bat virus, and several researches had become sick
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan, fake Harvard professorship and her blog explaining the fiasco, which raises more questions than answers: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Nidhi Razdan has now penned a blog detailing how she fell victim to a phishing attack promising her professorship at Harvard.
Read more

“Absolutely rubbish”, “Propaganda driven” and “Hinduphobic”: Netizens call for a boycott of Tandav web-series on Amazon Prime

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav on Amazon Prime is drawing severe flak online for its Hinduphobic content

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.

They’re paying someone in Taloja to torture him till he names Arnab, he’s on death bed: Ex-BARC CEO family speak up, file affidavit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after they arrested BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia, they arrested BARC former CEO Partho Dasgupta on the 25th of December 2020.

Anti-farm law protesters attack vaccination center in Haryana, chase doctors away: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chaotic scenes were observed in Kaithal, Haryana where an attempt was made to chase doctors away from the vaccination center.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nidhi Razdan was scammed into believing she got an offer from the real Harvard University to become a professor of journalism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan, formerly with NDTV, has revealed that she was the victim of a phishing attack and Harvard never came calling.
Read more
Media

The Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: A user had sounded off the alarms as early as September 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed on Friday that she fell victim to a phishing scam and confirmed that she was never offered a job by Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar apologises for spreading fake news about paddy procurement by govt after letter to NDTV by PIB: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
After getting caught for peddling fake news about paddy procurement by govt, controversial NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar has apologized
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
Media

‘Tit for Tat’, ‘Work of Art’: Netizens react to the Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco, question her logic

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have been commenting on the Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco and pointed out the incredulousness of the whole situation.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

US State Department releases fact sheet alleging Covid-19 virus may have originated in Wuhan Institute of Virology, demands a thorough probe

OpIndia Staff -
US state department says that Wuhan Institute of Virology was studying the bat virus, and several researches had become sick
Read more
News Reports

How luck favoured ‘yorker specialist’ Natarajan and he became a game-changer for the Indian cricket team in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
While Indian fans await his splendid performance in the second innings of the Brisbane Test, for T Natarajan, the game has just begun.
Read more
News Reports

On Day 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1.65 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated across 3,351 sites in India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi launched the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country today at 10:30 am via video conferencing
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan, fake Harvard professorship and her blog explaining the fiasco, which raises more questions than answers: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
Nidhi Razdan has now penned a blog detailing how she fell victim to a phishing attack promising her professorship at Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

‘Temple attacks in Andhra have enraged Hindu community, state govt not taking any action,’ Pejavara Mutt’s seer writes to Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
The seer has sought a committee of intelligence officials to conduct a transparent inquiry on the temple attacks in Andhra
Read more
News Reports

‘Minions won’t let outsiders enter’, chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna backs Kangana Ranaut on nepotism in Bollywood, alleges being told ‘pay or we’ll destroy’

OpIndia Staff -
Celebrity chef turned director Vikas Khanna becomes the latest victim of nepotism in Bollywood
Read more
News Reports

“Absolutely rubbish”, “Propaganda driven” and “Hinduphobic”: Netizens call for a boycott of Tandav web-series on Amazon Prime

Jinit Jain -
Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav on Amazon Prime is drawing severe flak online for its Hinduphobic content
Read more
Media

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala state board Class 9 textbook distorts history, claims Abu al-Qasim Al-Zahwari was the ‘Father of Surgery’ instead of Sushrutha

OpIndia Staff -
Indian physician Sushrutha, who lived much earlier than Al-Zahwari, is considered to be the 'father of surgery'
Read more
News Reports

They’re paying someone in Taloja to torture him till he names Arnab, he’s on death bed: Ex-BARC CEO family speak up, file affidavit

OpIndia Staff -
Days after they arrested BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia, they arrested BARC former CEO Partho Dasgupta on the 25th of December 2020.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com